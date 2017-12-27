Coca-Cola: Don't Say You Weren't Warned

Image credit

I haven’t exactly been friendly to Coca-Cola (KO) in the recent past because I’ve felt that investors are missing the point entirely on the stock. KO trades on its yield – not unlike many other consumer staples – and that’s fine to the extent that the yield is both strong right now and able to be increased in the future. This has never been a problem for Coke but it has become a dire problem of late but investors seem to be ignoring very obvious warning signs. In this article, using data from Seeking Alpha and charts that I’ve created, I’ll show that Coke’s continuously declining FCF is going to become a very big problem in the not-too-distant future.

Revenue continues to decline substantially

To begin, we’ll take a look at Coke’s revenue and FCF for the past five full years as well as estimates for this year, which has one as yet unreported quarter.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha

The revenue picture has been tough for a while and is one reason why I’m bearish on this stock. Even before the shedding of bottling assets Coke saw weaker revenue every year and since the restructuring, it has only gotten worse. Revenue was in excess of $48B in 2012 but has nosedived to just $35B this year and is estimated to fall to under $31B in 2018. These are massive declines in revenue and yet, the stock continues to hover around its all-time highs; it boggles the mind.

FCF is falling now as well

Apart from that, KO has been producing less FCF over the past couple of years after 2012 through 2015 were pretty flat. The removal of the additional revenue certainly hasn’t helped as very few companies in the world can maintain FCF levels with better than a quarter of its revenue disappearing over a six-year period. Coke is no different and FCF has decline markedly from $8.2B in 2015 to my estimate of $6.3B this year. I suspect it will be even lower next year due to the additional revenue loss, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The bulls will surely point out that the whole point of shedding the bottling assets was to increase margins but the numbers simply don’t bear this out. This chart is Coke’s FCF as a percentage of revenue, or FCF margin.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha

The move down in 2016 was due to a sizable adjustment to Coke’s deferred taxes and is thus meaningless to this discussion, but I felt I should explain the dip. If you take out the dip last year’s FCF margin would look just like it does for 2015 and 2017. In other words, the margin-enhancement that was supposed to occur with shedding the bottlers hasn’t, at least not from a FCF perspective. And given that Coke loves to return so much cash to shareholders, I’d say that’s really the only perspective that matters. You’d expect that given the massive shift in strategy Coke put into place early last year that margins would show some improvement, but then you’d be wrong.

Capex is helping but it isn't enough

What’s more, this has come at a time of declining capex, as I shall now demonstrate.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha

When capex looks like this, FCF should be moving higher each year. Capex directly reduces FCF so when capex is reduced, it is a positive for FCF, all else equal. Put in other terms, Coke has had a multi-year tailwind for FCF via lower capex and has yet to capitalize on it. What will happen if capex moves up again at some point or if it simply stops declining? Coke’s terminal capex amount isn’t zero so it will have to stop declining at some point and when it does, it is even more bad news for FCF and will further exacerbate this issue.

The warning signs are obvious

I can hear the bulls chiming in saying that the stock is near its highs, that they keep receiving their dividends payments and that they don’t know what I’m on about here. However, if you consider the trajectory of Coke’s FCF it not only makes the stock more expensive on a FCF yield basis but more importantly, it makes the dividend much more difficult to pay for and even more difficult to raise in the future.

Coke management hasn’t – in the recent past – had to deal with FCF being an issue because the dividend was always so much smaller than the amount of cash the business produced. But that is no longer the case with the dividend costing roughly $6.2B per year at this point and rising each year. That’s almost exactly where I think FCF come in for 2017 and even if I’m off by a bit, we’re still talking about FCF and the dividend being very close to parity. That’s a huge problem for any dividend stock because if all FCF is being used for the dividend, it introduces many problems, not the least of which is the ability to continue to pay and raise the dividend. An even bigger problem is what I think Coke will be facing next year and that is when the dividend is actually larger than FCF.

One thing I’m sure Coke will do next year is raise the dividend because that’s what it does; it raises the dividend. What I’m not sure of is how it is going to pay for it because if I’m even close to correct in assuming that FCF will be lower next year, the dividend is going to cost ~$6.4B and FCF – at 18% margin – will only be $5.6B because of lower revenue. That’s a big deficit and it will only continue to grow larger over time unless something drastically changes. Coke can finance deficits like that for a short period of time but not forever and that is the simple math I believe the market is ignoring. No company can finance dividend deficits forever but that is exactly what you’re betting on if you own Coke here. That, or it has a magic wand it can wave to produce extra FCF.

Many Coke bulls that have owned it for a long time will dismiss me as a yahoo with an axe to grind. However, I don’t get married to stocks one way or the other; I just look at what the numbers are telling me and for Coke, they are very clearly shouting from the rooftops that the dividend isn’t safe over the long term. Ignore the obvious signs if you like but don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.