Cocoa Looks Ugly Again - Is That A Reason To Load Up?

Over 60% of the world's annual supply of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products comes from the Ivory Coast and Ghana each year. The perfect equatorial climate blesses the two West African nations with an environment where cocoa beans can thrive. Cocoa is not only a delicious epicurean treat enjoyed all over the world, but it also has many medicinal qualities. Dark chocolate with a higher percentage of cocoa is heart-healthy and contains many other benefits such as acting as an antioxidant.

Cocoa beans are an agricultural commodity, and each year the demand for chocolate and other products that contain cocoa is rising. The fourth quarter of 2017 will come to an end this Friday, and global population has increased by around 19 million people over the past three months. At that rate, there are almost 80 million more mouths to feed each year which has resulted in an ever-increasing rise in the demand for cocoa and all agricultural commodities. Moreover, changing diets in China have increased demand for products that contain cocoa.

When it comes to cocoa production, the climate necessary for growing beans limits potential crop each year as it can only grow in countries around the equator. Therefore, the weather and crop disease in growing areas can create shortages. Meanwhile, given that almost two-thirds of the supplies come from West Africa, political instability or logistical problems when it comes to transporting cocoa beans from growing areas to ports for export around the world can cause supply shortages and deficits in the market, at times.

The bear market found a bottom

Cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange traded at an all-time high in March 2011 when they reached $3826 per ton.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, cocoa futures fell from their record peak price to a low of $1898 in December 2011 and then worked its way back to $3422 in December 2015. In 2016, after attempting to reach that price once again, cocoa failed at $3237 in June, and the price entered a bear market. London is the hub of international cocoa trading, and many of the physical contracts use the British pound as a pricing mechanism. The Brexit referendum in June 2016 caused the pound sterling to drop from $1.50 to $1.20 against the dollar. As the price of cocoa in pound terms rose, selling hit the cocoa market because of increased production from the two West African nations, and other producers around the world. Cocoa spent the next year plunging to lows of $1769 per ton on the continuous futures contract where it appeared to find a bottom.

A rally took cocoa above $2200 per ton

After trading at the lowest price level since February 2007, the soft commodity bounded higher in a recovery rally.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, cocoa made higher lows and higher highs until it reached its most recent peak at $2236 per ton in early November 2016. When it moved above the March 2017 high at $2187, it broke the pattern of lower highs that had been in place since December 2015. However, cocoa did not follow through on the upside, and it retreated through November.

Failure as cocoa falls back to $1800 per ton

On November 10, the now active month March futures contract peaked at $2226 per ton and turned south once again.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows the most recent move to the downside that took the price of cocoa beans over $400 per ton lower, finding its most recent bottom at $1804 on December 22. Ice cocoa futures settled on December 27, at $1866 per ton, under $100 above its decade lows that continue to stand as critical support for the primary ingredient in chocolate. While supplies continue to be abundant in the cocoa market, demand from Asia is brisk. However, the latest move to the downside could be the result of the world's biggest cocoa trader throwing in the towel and exiting the market.

Amajaro liquidation

Over past decades, no one has influenced the price of cocoa more than Anthony Ward, who the market has nicknamed Choco-finger. The trader who traces his roots to Philipp Brothers and other merchant traders since the 1980s, set up a hedge fund that invested in cocoa, and other soft commodities. Mr. Ward had developed relationships in West Africa and other producing nations, as well as with the world's most significant consumers of cocoa beans including companies like M&M Mars, Hershey's, Barry Callebaut, Cadbury Schweppes, and others around the world. With his finger on the pulse of the cocoa market and a keen understanding of the state of supply and demand fundamentals at all times, Ward was in a unique position to foresee the path of least resistance for the price of the commodity. A massive risk taker, it was not unusual for Mr. Ward to take enormous risk positions that at times influenced the price of cocoa beans around the world.

Many of the futures markets have changed with the growing number of algorithmic and systems-based trading funds. Mr. Ward found it challenging to go up against these forces in the market that could move prices. His fund, Amajaro lost money for the first time recently, and on December 12 he announced that he was closing shop. In hindsight, it is likely that Ward liquidated long positions in the cocoa market over recent weeks.

Ward is not the first legendary trader in a commodity to throw in the towel in 2017. During the summer, Andrew J. Hall, perhaps the most closely watched oil trader over past decades, closed his fund Astenbeck Capital Management for the same reason. Hall complained that he had lost his advantage in the markets because of the algorithmic and systems traders.

Interestingly, Mr. Hall closed down his trading shop during the summer of 2017 right after crude oil hit its lowest level of 2017 at $42.05 per barrel on the active month NYMEX futures contract. It is possible that Mr. Ward's recent announcement could suffer the same fate over the weeks and months ahead. With cocoa trading at under $100 above the lowest level in a decade and the world's most influential trader out of the market, it would not be surprising to see the price rise back up and challenge the early November high at $2236 per ton in 2018.

Growing demand could mean the downside is limited

So far, cocoa futures have held above the mid-June 2017 low at $1769 per ton which is now the critical level of support. The recovery to highs in early November did technical damage to the bear market that was in place since June 2016. A higher low could fuel the next upside rally in coming weeks and months.

With demand rising in Asia and cocoa futures close to a decade low, the risk-reward now favors the upside. For those who do not venture into the shark-infested waters of the ICE futures and options market where algorithms and systems wait to feast on the positions of inexperienced traders, the cocoa ETN product NIB does a reasonable job of replicating price action in the cocoa market. I am a buyer of NIB and cocoa call options on ICE at the current price, leaving plenty of room to add on further price weakness. If the price falls below the critical support level, I will reevaluate the long position. However, right now my bet is that demographics are cocoa's best friend and the price will once again recover above the $2000 per ton level sooner rather than later, and cocoa will make yet another higher high above November's recent peak sometime in 2018.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I’m uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today. The price is going up on January 1, 2018, so hurry and sign up now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.