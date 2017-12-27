Southern Company: Golden Dividend Opportunity In An Overheated Market

The stock boasts one of the highest and safest yields in the utility sector and provides ample dividend income. A golden opportunity in an overheated market.

The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by a double-digit margin in 2017 amid concerns on the company's troubled mega projects.

Recently, wide-spread power outage at Atlanta airport topped headlines as well as the tax bill which is unlikely to benefit investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Southern Company (SO) primarily sells electricity and is structured into four segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Company Gas, Southern Power, and All Other. It sports a market cap of $48B and yields around 4.8%.

It serves more than 4.5 million retail customers in the United States within its traditional electric operating unit and an equal amount of customers through Southern Company Gas.

The stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by more than 17% in 2017 as well as the broad utility ETF (XLU).

In the mean time the company raised its dividend by 3.6% in April 2017 continuing its streak of 15 years of consecutive dividend increases. Stock weakness paired with a high dividend has resulted in a current yield of above 4.8% which makes it an attractive investment for dividend investors.

The market has punished the stock in 2017 on concerns about the company's two mega projects, the Kemper County plant and the extension of the Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia.

As the markets predominantly focused how much these two projects are behind schedule, they were ignoring the tremendous growth catalyst this represents for the company going forward. By ignoring that noise and focusing on the future investors can now lock in a juicy dividend yield while waiting for the stock and earnings to rebound.

What is going on at Southern Company?

The company's latest Q3/2017 earnings was very unexciting. It did beat estimates both bottom-and-top-line but also recorded a 1% revenue decrease on a YoY basis. Despite an initial pop, it did not provide any meaningful catalyst for the stock to rise any further and instead the stock stayed rather flat before heading south in mid-December.

Previous quarterly earnings in 2017 showed top-line growth in the 20-40% area boosted by the acquisition of Southern Gas in 2016 but also healthy revenue growth in the 3-5% area if we exclude these effects.

Still, compared to where the company was just two years ago the top-line has expanded nicely while bottom-line things remained virtually unchanged. For instance EPS came in at $1.12 in Q3/2017, at $1.28 in Q3/2016 and at $1.17 in Q3/2015.

That certainly does not represent any growth and hence the stock is where it is right now. In fact over the last two years the stock has barely moved at all, trading in a very narrow range of $46-$54. At its current price of just above $48 the stock is close to the lower boundary of that range where it has been met with sufficient support time and time again.

Leaving aside these basic fundamentals let's now turn towards the future and the company's two mega projects.

Troubled projects but good news has emerged

The company is actively working towards a future in which it will substantially reduce its dependency on coal from around 75% down to 20%. The remaining 80% will be covered by nuclear, renewable energy sources and natural gas. To achieve this new energy mix the company acquired Southern Gas in 2016, is extending the Vogtle nuclear power plant (units 3 and 4) in Georgia as well as running the Kemper County plant project.

Source: FY 2017/Q2 Earnings Presentation

The latter two initiatives have been nothing but a disaster for Southern Company as they are severely behind schedule, are a financial burden to the company and at one point have virtually stalled the company. The latter refers to a Go/No-Go decision for the Vogtle plant which has only been taken very recently.

On December 21, 2017 it was reported that "Georgia's Public Service Commission votes unanimously to allow Southern Company's Georgia Power to continue construction of two nuclear reactors at the Plant Vogtle project."

This is good news given the troubled progress the project has had encountered so far. In late March 2017 such a decision looked very unlikely as Westinghouse, one of the plant's main developers, suddenly filed for bankruptcy. Even better is the fact that contrary to what was planned the outstanding Westinghouse obligations of $3.23B were paid in a lump sum by Toshiba, Westinghouse's parent, rather than via installments stretching ahead as far as early 2021.

It is planned that by 2021/2022 both reactors will be online powering around 500k homes and businesses. However, at this stage it is still unclear if the company requires additional equity. Compared to a projected $1.4 billion cumulative equity needs (a figure the company mentioned during its October 2016 Analyst Day) it now sees the potential for further equity needs. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the magnitude given various potential drivers affecting equity needs in both directions.

Source: FY 2017/Q3 Earnings Presentation

Still, with Toshiba redeeming its full outstanding obligations in a lump sum, the near-term financing needs have been fully mitigated. The company also placed a new management in charge of the Vogtle plant with a track record of keeping projects on schedule and on cost. So, there a lot of good news surrounding the Vogtle plant which should reduce uncertainty.

The Kemper County power plant though remains a disaster. In early July, Mississippi regulators did not approve a higher budget for the project which ultimately means that SO will have to convert its "clean coal" plant into a regular natural gas operation costing the company a fortune. As such the company contributed $1 billion to Mississippi Power in anticipation of further charges related to the gasifier portion of the Kemper project. In order to sustain its financial health the company now has an incremental $1 billion need for equity in order to "rebalance capital structure". This would mean the company would have had to raise $1 billion in common stock if it were not for the pending sale of Elizabeth Gas and Elkton Gas. This should substantially mitigate that incremental need. CFO Arthur P. Beattie stated the following:

You're correct. We think we can eliminate the need in the short run. The monetization will actually equal itself out over time, but it will certainly help in the short run.

Source: FY 2017/Q3 Eanings Call

The Kemper project is expected to negatively impact annual EPS by around $0.08 to $0.10 per share which also explains why the stock is not moving up at all.

Despite the equity needs described above, the company's operating cash flows are very strong and management expects that...

cash flow from operations will average over three times the size of our common dividends and this ratio is approximately 10% higher than the past 16 years as a result of our current tax position.

Source: FY 2017/Q2 Earnings Call

Speaking in terms of tax, the upcoming tax reform is not expected to benefit investors given that regulation in the utility sector should force these companies to pass the savings on to consumers.

Dividend Analysis

On the dividend front however things look much better. Southern Company has been raising its dividend every year over the past 15 years and boasts one of the highest yields in the sector with more than 4.8%. Dividend growth has been tepid averaging 3.4% over the last three and last five years. For the long-term the company is projecting a 5% growth trajectory.

In its most recent earnings call Thomas A. Fanning stated the following:

I just want to be very clear about on this 5% and all that. We have been increasing dividends in a regular, predictable and sustainable way and that's because we believe in our long-term growth rate and even with the challenges that at Kemper County, we increased the rate of growth from $0.07 to $0.08. We are setting our – of course, this is ultimately the purview of the board, but ultimately our dividend policy is set on a belief of the long-term 5% trajectory, so any kind of one year deviation due to a regulatory construct won't have an impact per se on our long-term dividend strategy. And that ultimately is what drives value.

Source: FY 2017/Q3 Eanings Call

With SO's very high starting yield of 4.85% a 5% annual dividend growth rate will give investors a 4.86% YoC after 5 years and a whopping 6.15% YoC after just 10 years (all figures after taxes and with quarterly reinvested dividends).

That is some very decent income and also provides downside protection as the company's stock is likely to remain depressed for some time given the high uncertainty regarding Kemper and Vogtle, although the latter has been substantially reduced.

If you want to do more detailed and long-term dividend projections with different parameters you can use a tool I build to model the growth of dividend (re)investing. You can use this to forecast future dividends to either compare low-yield-high-growth, e.g. Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), individual stocks fare against high-yield-low-growth stocks, e.g. AT&T (NYSE:T), over time or to project multi-year future dividends on a portfolio level. The former could look like this for instance:

If the stock in fact remains depressed the upcoming ex-dividend date in mid February may provide an even better buying opportunity. Buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date has produced better returns compared to buying it right before the ex-dividend date.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool. This handy tool allows me to view respective next ex-dividend dates and provides an automated dividend dashboard. Here is a sample screenshot of my portfolio's dividend performance and the dividend calendar:

Investor Take-Away

In summary, fundamentally Southern Company is doing well in its core business but struggling with two troubled mega projects creating a great degree of uncertainty and weighing on the company's stock price.

As the tax reform is not really beneficial to investors in Southern Company and with construction years away from completion for both Vogtle and Kemper, any near-term growth catalysts are also not in sight.

For dividend investors, such a flat stock price has resulted in an almost 5% yield, and for those investors willing to accept that above described level of risk, the stock can be a great income vehicle. In an overheated market this is a golden opportunity to collect substantial income with relatively little risk offering downside protection in case the broad market moves into correction mode.

An envisioned 5% long-term dividend growth path is very attractive in combination with a high starting yield. This is one of the stocks I consider to be a core holding in a portfolio aiming for income. It is unlikely to provide any alpha but instead it will provide income for investors. By reinvesting dividends over years investors can relatively quickly generate a high single-digit YoC.

What do you think about the Southern Company? Are you a buyer at current prices?

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO, GILD, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.