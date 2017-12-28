The Euro In 2018

The euro is one of the newest foreign exchange instruments in the world. Before the turn of the century, there were so many currencies available for trading in Europe, but the pan-European means of exchange caused the suite of products to fold into one. The German mark, French franc, Belgian Franc, Dutch guilder, Spanish peseta, Portuguese escudo, Italian lira, Greek drachma, and many others all disappeared as the euro took their place. In Europe, the currencies of only a few countries including the British pound, Swiss franc, Swedish krona, and Danish krone remain in circulation today. The foreign exchange market shrunk dramatically since the 1990s, and the euro with the power of the combined economies of Europe has become a reserve currency, second only to the U.S. dollar.

Even though the introduction put the euro at parity against the greenback, since futures commenced trading on the euro in 2001, the range of the currency against the dollar has been from 83.42 U.S. cents in 2001 to a high of $1.5988 in 2008. In December 2016, the euro-U.S. dollar exchange rate fell to its lowest level in fifteen years.

The lowest level since 2003 for the euro in early 2017

The euro versus dollar relationship had been in a bear market with the euro making lower highs since back in 2008 when it hit its all-time peak.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the euro hit the lowest level since January 2003 in December 2016 when it traded to $1.03675 against the U.S. currency. The bear market picked up a head of steam in early 2015 when it broke critical technical support at $1.1874, the June 2010 low. After trading to just under the $1.05 level in March 2016, it remained below $1.20 and traded in a range until late 2016 when it finally ran out of steam on the downside.

The euro finds a significant bottom

When the dollar was on the lows late last year, many analysts were looking for parity against the U.S. dollar or lower levels. Europe was coming off the heels of the Brexit vote in June 2016, and with German, French and other elections looming in 2017, any further rejections of globalism and the pan-European concept would have jeopardized the future of the European Union and the currency instrument that was not only two years low. However, the dollar stopped appreciating at the start of 2017 and began a correction that turned into an almost ten percent move on the downside during the year that comes to an end next week. Therefore, the euro found a bottom at $1.03675 and spent the rest of 2017 moving to the upside in a reversal of fortune for the European currency.

A rising euro despite widening interest rate differentials

From a fundamental standpoint, the euro had a lot going against it at the start of 2017. Brexit and the result of the U.S. Presidential election of late 2016 were rejections of the status quo. In Brussels and Frankfurt, members of the European Parliament and European Central bank held their breath hoping that elections in France and Germany, as well as some other member nations, would not be a repeat of the trend that started in the U.K. in June 2016 and carried forward to the U.S. in November. Meanwhile, the U.S. central bank had acted twice, during the final months of 2015 and 2016, to raise the short-term Fed Funds rate which had moved from zero to fifty basis points by the time the end of 2016 rolled around. While the U.S. rate continued to be historically low, the rate differential between the U.S. currency and euro widened as euro rates remained at negative forty basis points and they have not budged throughout this year. In 2017, the Fed acted three more times to put the Fed Funds rate at 1.25% as we move forward into 2018, and the euro rates remain in negative territory and at the lowest level in modern history.

The interest rate differential between the dollar and euro widened by 75 basis points throughout 2017, but in a counter-intuitive move, the euro currency appreciated against the greenback. While interest rate moves tend to be the chief determinate of currency relationships, the weaker dollar and stronger euro throughout this past year was likely the result of three factors. First, elections in France and Germany went the way of the European political status quo which cemented the future of the Union and the euro currency. Second, the Trump Administration made no secret about advocating for a weaker dollar. Both the President and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin supported a lower greenback to increase the competitive nature of U.S. exports on foreign markets and to lower the trade deficit. Finally, optimism about the world economy, rallying stock markets around the world, and improving economic data meant that it would not be long before the ECB would begin to slowly pivot from accommodative monetary policy to tightening credit.

The ECB will pivot in 2018

When the U.S. announced it would begin to taper the program of quantitative easing in 2014, the dollar index took off to the upside. As the monthly chart of the euro-dollar relationship shows, the European currency peaked at $1.3967 in March 2014 and fell to a low of $1.0463 by March 2015, just ten short months later. The move of 25% in the relationship between the world's two leading reserve currencies was significant as changes in exchange rates tend to occur slowly over time. However, over the next twenty-one months, the differential only managed a marginal lower-low at $1.03675 in late 2016.

We are coming up on the fourth anniversary of the U.S. central banks decision to end quantitative easing and begin the process of increasing short-term interest rate. This year, the Fed put in place a program to rid the central bank's swollen balance sheet of the legacy of QE by allowing government debt securities to roll off at a rate of $10 billion per month and rising by $10 billion each quarter to a maximum of $50 billion per month. It will take years before the $4.50 trillion balance sheet returns to a much lower level, but the process has begun, and it will not be dependent on economic data.

Meanwhile, the ECB has kept rates at the negative forty basis point level and has only recently begun to taper QE. Europe's QE program was more aggressive than the Fed's in that the ECB allowed for the purchase of not only government debt securities, but also some corporate issues. Economic growth in the U.S. has moved from "moderate" to "solid" in 2017, and things are also looking up for Europe. It will not be long before the fear of an inflationary reaction to a QE or negative interest rate environment force the ECB to follow the Fed and begin to gradually increase rates and stop the QE program. Given recent economic data, it is hard to see how the ECB can avoid pivoting from accommodation to tightening in 2018, perhaps early in the year. It was the pivot that sparked the dollar higher in and kept it moving to the upside until January 2017. It may be the same factor that has caused the euro to rally throughout 2017, and in currency markets, the perception of market participants can be the most influential factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for an exchange rate.

The euro could be heading for $1.30 against the dollar or higher

Mario Draghi and the ECB have not yet announced a date for the official end of European quantitative easing, nor have they given any indication when short-term rates will begin to rise towards zero. It was that guidance from the Fed that caused the dollar to take off on the upside in May 2014, and when ECB President Draghi finally signals that accommodative monetary policy is ending, we could be a similar move in the euro. The market has been anticipating the European pivot for months, and that is why the euro-dollar relationship us back around the $1.19-$1.20 level, 15% higher than the December 2016 lows. Meanwhile, a firm announcement from the ECB in 2018 that tells markets tightening will commence, could drive the euro-dollar foreign exchange rate another 10% or more in the months ahead.

I believe that we will hear the tightening word from the ECB and rates will rise to at least zero by the middle of 2018 and that is likely to be good news for euro bulls and dollar bears over coming months. Recent economic data in Europe and around the world are signaling that a continuation of accommodative central bank policy could ignite inflationary pressures as huge amounts of liquidity continue to swirl around markets creating bubble conditions in stocks that could begin to show up in other asset prices. Meanwhile, a stronger euro and weaker dollar will fulfill the wishes of the U.S. administration in Washington DC. At the same time, many raw materials prices, especially industrial metals, minerals, and even crude oil, have moved higher over recent months. Given the inverse historical relationship between the dollar and commodities prices, a strong euro at the expense of the U.S. currency could trigger a continuation of rising prices which would stoke inflationary fears.

I believe the euro currency will continue its rally in 2018, and $1.30 or higher could be in the cards if the ECB finally decides that QE and negative forty basis point short-term rates are no longer in the best interest of the Union.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.