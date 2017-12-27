Utilities Dividend Stock Gains Led By Just Energy, Spark, And Top SCANA As Per December Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five December top-yield Utilities showed 43% more net gains than from $5k invested in all ten. Low-priced small dogs took back the December Utilities sector.

The utilities sector has 5 component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield represented all 5.

JE and SPKE led the top ten Utilities pack per analyst targeted price gains with a combined 216.36%, while 8 others combined for 130.28%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Projected 8.8% To 138.5% Net Gains For Top Ten Utilities To December 2018

Six of ten top dividend-yielding Utilities were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above). So, the yield-based forecast for Utilities as graded by Wall St. wizards was 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed on YCharts for December 2018:

Just Energy Group (JE) was projected to net $1,385.10, based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Spark Energy (SPKE) was projected to net $778.65 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 170% opposite the market as a whole.

SCANA (SCG) was projected to net $291.20, based on target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 83% less than the market as a whole.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) was projected to net $223.14, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) was projected to net $197.13, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Atlantica Yield (AY) was projected to net $139.45, based on dividends, plus upside estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGY) was projected to net $137.43, based on no target price estimates, just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% opposite the market as a whole.

Huaneng Power (HNP) was projected to net $114.42, based on upside estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Endesa (OTCPK:ELEZF) netted $112.26 based on just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% opposite the market as a whole.

AmeriGas Partners (APU) was projected to net $88.16, based on a median target price estimate from nine analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 34.67% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Top 50 December Utilities Sector Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Ten Top Dividend Utilities Stocks Ranked By Yield

Top ten Utilities Sector dogs selected 12/22/17 by yield represented four of five constituent industries. Top yielding stock, was was Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGY), the tops of three independent power producer representatives in the top ten. The other two placed fifth, and tenth: Companhia Energética de Sao Paulo (OTCPK:CSQSY) [5], and Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) [10].

In second place was the first of three regulated electric utility industry firms in the top ten, Endesa (OTCPK:ELEZF) [2]. The others placed seventh and eighth, Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY) [7], and Centrais Eletricas (EBR.B) [8].

Two regulated gas companies placed third and sixth, Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) [3], and AmeriGas Partners (APU) [6].

Finally, two diversified firms made the top ten Utilities by yield in fourth and ninth places, Just Energy Group (JE) [4], and Centrica plc (OTCPK:CPYYY) [9]. This completed the top ten December Utilities by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Six Utilities Dogs Showed 10.42% To 131.48% Upsides To December, 2018; (22) One Showed A Small Downside

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provide another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Calculated A 43% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Utilities Sector Stocks To December 2018

Ten top Utilities dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Utilities dogs selected 12/22/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of five industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (23) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Utilities Dogs Delivering 34.27% Vs. (24) 23.96% Net Gains by All Ten by December 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Utilities kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 43% more gain than $5,000 invested as $5k in all of those ten. The second lowest priced Utilities top yield stock, Just Energy Group (JE), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 138.51%.

The five lowest-December 22 were: Companhia Energética de São Paulo (OTCPK:CSQSY), Just Energy Group (JE), Centrais Eletricas (EBR.B), Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYY), and Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGY), with prices ranging from $3.24 to $8.37.

Five higher-priced Utilities for December 22 were: Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY); Pattern Energy Group (PRGI), Endesa (OTCPK:ELEZF),Suburban Propane Partners (SPH), and AmeriGas Partners (APU), whose prices ranged from $10.00 to $45.21.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

