Taseko Mines: Playing The Copper Crunch

It's been a very strong year for copper (JJC) thus far, and demand doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon. Research conducted by Brilliance Consulting of China has projected that annual copper demand will rise by 232,000 tonnes by 2025. Coupled with the potential uses for copper in electric car batteries, this is a trend that seems to be picking up steam. Several copper miners have reaped the benefits of this emerging trend being realized this year with the Copper Miners ETF (COPX) up 36% thus far in 2017. Fortunately for those that missed this move, there seems to be another copper name setting up nicely with some of the best fundamentals in the sector. That company is Taseko Mines (TGB), and the company is my top copper pick going into 2018.

Taseko Mines operates the Gibraltar Mine which is Canada's second largest open-pit copper mine, and is situated just north of Williams Lake, British Columbia. Taseko has 75% ownership of the project which boasts an exceptional strip ratio of 1.9: 1.0, and a mine life of over 22 years. The company is delivering on its promises for lower costs and over the past two years has reduced their cost per tonne milled by nearly 50% from $9.00 to $6.00. This has been reflected in a big way on their bottom line as the company saw earnings growth of 220%, 167% and 188% the past three quarters, with revenue growth of 40%, 82% and 79% over the same period. Compared to a peer like Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) which has seen negative earnings and sales growth over 2 of the past 3 quarters, and it's clear that Taseko is a leader in the space.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In addition to being a leader in terms of sales/earnings growth in the copper space, Taseko Mines also benefits from being in one of the best jurisdictions. The company's flagship property is located in mining-friendly British Columbia, and it's Florence Copper Project is in central Arizona. While I am a sucker for high-grades and low costs when it comes to any producers and Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) is the clear standout in that category, Taseko benefits from being in a much safer jurisdiction and it's an easy trade-off for the high-grades Ivanhoe boasts.

So why Taseko Mines vs. other copper plays with strong growth numbers like Teck Resources (TECK)?

When looking to choose a stock to play a sector theme, in 90% of cases I want to be playing the leader technically. I see so many traders that have missed a sector move that comb through the sector again to see what hasn't moved yet, but I believe this to be counter-productive. If an index has bounced 10-15% off its lows and a certain stock did not move with it, it makes little sense to expect it to bounce now just because we're buying in. So how we identify a leader vs. a laggard technically? Let's take a look below:

First we'll compare Teck Resources with Taseko Mines as both of them are leaders fundamentally in the space, but one is the very clear leader technically. In the below chart we can see Teck Resources has been all over the place in 2017 with no clear trend despite a very impressive 36% year-to-date return for the Copper Miners ETF (COPX). Teck Resources is up 31% for the year which is less than the ETF's performance which tells us right away it's a slight laggard. If we compare this to Taseko Mines, we can see a very clean up-trend with some pauses along the way, that has registered an incredible 170% return for the year thus far. Benjamin Graham (a founding father of the "buy low" crowd) is likely rolling over in his grave if he's reading this article highlighting Taseko, but I've never found buying low to be a sound strategy. Conventional value investor wisdom would tell us that buying low gives us the least downside and the most upside, but I believe the exact opposite is true. More on this another time.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Other than simply looking at year-to-date performance and making a conclusion on which stock is a leader vs. laggard in a group, is there any other way to tell us that a stock is a clear leader?

At this point it's quite obvious that Taseko is the leader as it's seen a 500% out-performance vs. the Copper Miners ETF and a 600% out-performance vs. Teck Resources this year. If we want to dig a little deeper and get confirmation that the stock is still a leader and the year-to-date return indicator is not looking too far in the rear-view mirror, we can use another simple exercise.

The Copper Miners ETF hit a new high and began correcting in mid-October and fell down to its 200-day moving average before finding its footing. Teck Resources also drifted down to its 200-day moving average and fell beneath it on two occasions. Meanwhile, during this sector-wide slump, Taseko Mines never touched its 200-day moving average, saw one brief spike down that was bought up in less than 30 minutes, and never even closed below its 100-day moving average. In addition to this, this minor 20% correction was all the stock gave up after a 180% advance on the year. This is clearly a stock that is resilient and in strong hands for the time being as any stock that gives up less than 15% of a powerful move like that is showing very good action.

So why buy here? The stock has spent the last two and a half months trading in a tight and controlled bull flag after a massive run in Q3. Bull flags are often continuation patterns and a resumption out of this pattern typically gives a low risk entry for higher prices. As we can see in the below chart Taseko has set up a near perfect bull flag pattern and has broken out of this pattern over the past two weeks with conviction.

(Source: TC2000.com, Author's Photo)

Taking a look at the below chart we can see a little clearer look of the tight consolidation the stock went through and the recent breakout from this pattern after a bounce at the 100-day moving average. This is the exact action I want to see after a tight breakout like this, rather than a breakout and close back inside the pattern within a couple days.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So what if I am wrong on this trade?

More than 1/3 of my trades are losers, therefore it makes sense to have an exit plan before entering a stock. Without an exit plan and 'uncle' point, it's near impossible to size a trade properly and know what to risk before getting into a trade. My exit plan on Taseko Mines is a close below $2.10 US as this would represent a move back into the previous range and I don't have much interest in being long in stocks that are in a range (going sideways). I equate stocks going sideways to dead money and I would much rather hold my money in a dividend stock paying me 5% a year than be in a stock with larger risk that's paying me nothing to hold it.

Given that my stop is roughly 10% away from the entry price on this trade, I have decided to use a 3.5% portfolio size for this trade which gives me a risk to the portfolio of 0.35%. I always size smaller than usual for commodity stocks as they are volatile and slippage is very possible in many cases. This portfolio risk is in line with my goal of keeping losers at roughly 0.5% hits to the portfolio maximum, but the size is large enough that it will benefit the portfolio if the stock does do well.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, I believe Taseko Mines is a copper company worth a hard look before year-end as it belongs to one of the better-performing commodities of 2017, and in an industry that is ranked in the top 25% of all industries currently. Sector strength coupled with a tail-wind in the commodity and a low-risk entry are a few ingredients that certainly help with success when entering new trades. All of this combined with explosive earnings and sales growth makes Taseko a must-own within the sector in my opinion.

My philosophy for trading is "strong opinions, weakly held" which means that while I love the stock at this price and this setup, I am more than willing to abandon my position if it starts heading the other way and breaks $2.10 on a close. This is similar to Marty Schwartz's trading style that made him profitable shown in the quote below. What helped him succeed was that cared much more about making money than he did about being right. This allowed him to divorce his losing trades quickly and move onto the next ones.

(Source: Market Wizards by Jack Schwager)

I am long Taseko Mines from $2.27 US with a 3.50% portfolio size, and a $2.90 CAD with a 3.50% portfolio size. As long as Taseko can defend the $2.10 US level I remain extremely optimistic on the stock for 2018. If this level is violated I'll be out for a 10% loss and onto the next trade. There is no holy grail in trading and chasing one is an exercise in futility. The only holy grail I'm aware of is riding winners and cutting losers and removing emotions and opinions from trading. I consider all stocks to be bad unless they are going up and making me money and this has served me well over several years. This is why you'll rarely ever see me bottom-fishing as that would require me having an opinion and trying to guess the market is going to change its trend, and would also have me buying a stock that is acting bad and hoping it will change its behavior just because I've bought it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.