Bill Stoller Positions For 2018: Ready For The Data Center REIT Rebound

There continues to be a tremendous amount of institutional capital and private equity looking to find a home in "growthy" data centers, with 2017 M&A transactions setting a record.

Investors who either stayed the course or bought the dip in data center REITs enjoyed another year of outperformance.

Data center REITs in 2017 continued to build on the momentum of 2016, until they hit a bump in the road in September.

A number of developments shook the investment niche toward the end of the year, including proclamations predicting the demise of the data center and technology advances misunderstood by investors. Despite the dour predictions, Bill Stoller, known at Seeking Alpha for his data center REIT analysis and his REITs 4 Alpha service, suggests the recent dip in share price for a number of data center REITs presents an opportunity.

Stoller, who worked on this 2018 Outlook presentation with Editor Michael Hopkins, also shares his insight into wireless tower, retail, public-storage and healthcare REITs in the Q&A below.

Michael Hopkins (MH): You commented on Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya and his suggestions in September that data center REITs are headed toward extinction. It appears his comments continue to reverberate throughout the business. What's your take on his comments and where data center REITs are headed?

Bill Stoller: I was quoted in a rebuttal article written by Data Center Knowledge Editor-in-Chief Yevgeniy Sverdlik, which contained a quote from Chamath Palihapitiya which changed the narrative for a couple of weeks.

We can literally take a rack of servers that can basically replace seven or eight data centers and park it, drive it in an RV and park it beside a data center. Plug it into some air conditioning and power and it will take those data centers out of business.

This comment, among others he made regarding a recent technological advance by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in chip design, triggered a sell-off in data center REIT shares. Suddenly, many investors, including some institutional clients of major investment banks, began to question the viability of data centers owned by third-party landlords. I think the sensational nature of Palihapitiya's quote, made on the "bully pulpit" provided by CNBC, clearly impacted share prices.

In an SA article the following week, "Data Center REITs Ignore Palihapitiya's Chip, Buy This Dip," I encouraged investors to take advantage of any price dislocations:

Investors who are not familiar with the data center industry tend to forget that data centers owned by third-party landlords can sell power and connectivity in addition to square footage. The ability to directly connect securely and with low latency to telecom and cloud networks, hyper-scale cloud and software firms, and industry ecosystems (customers, vendors, supply-chain partners, etc.) all help to drive demand. Packing increasingly smaller and more powerful chips into servers and stacking them into heavy-duty racks lined up in rows in a data center generates a lot of heat and requires more electrical energy, not less. There is no "free lunch" regarding the laws of thermodynamics and physics (including that pesky speed of light). Commercially available quantum computers and DNA storage are not going to change the demand for data center space anytime soon. Meanwhile, the exponential growth in global data, public cloud services, network and wireless traffic, streaming video, combined with the relentless proliferation of mobile devices and IoT sensors, is accelerating, not slowing.

Additionally, the size of data center powered shells being offered by third-party data center operators in Top Tier US markets with available land is just staggering. In Northern Virginia's "data center alley," Dallas, Phoenix (and more recently Atlanta), these buildings can be 500,000-600,000 square-feet, with multiple "acre-sized" data halls, each designed to provide 6 MW (megawatts) of critical IT power, or more.

Bottom line: It has paid off for SA readers who did their due diligence, and either stayed the course or bought the dip in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX), Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS).

A recent pullback in early December has created another opportunity for investors to initiate or add to their data center REIT holdings. My REITs 4 Alpha: High-Yield | DGI | Technology service recommends all five of these REITs. The purchases and individual stock weighting evolved opportunistically during the year. The biggest change occurred when our largest holding, Dupont Fabros (NYSE:DFT), merged into Digital Realty.

DuPont Fabros was focused 100% on large wholesale deployments, with top tenants including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and other hyperscale cloud and SaaS providers. During 2017, DuPont Fabros shares had increased in value by ~50% when they were merged into Digital in an all-stock transaction which closed on Sept. 14, 2017, (when the "magic chip" kerfuffle began).

Notably, the absence of top performer DuPont Fabros in most year-end recaps significantly under-reports overall data center REIT sector performance for 2017.

MH: Data center REITs continue to score key deals with big tech. Will tech continue to look toward data center REITs for support? And (this is a question I asked last year) why can't a giant like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Google build and operate data center infrastructure on their own?

Stoller: The hyperscale public cloud and software as a service (SaaS) giants like AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM (NYSE:IBM) Cloud and Oracle Cloud, as well as social media giant Facebook, and tech giants like Apple (AAPL) tend to follow a dual strategy of owning and leasing data centers.

In many cases, these large hyperscalers locate in third-party data centers to make it easier for customers to access their public cloud offerings, as part of a hybrid IT strategy. Secure and fast interconnection with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and others can act as a magnet to draw in hundreds of SMB and enterprise data center customers. According to a recent industry report (which did not break out owned vs. leased):

Hyperscale growth goes on unabated and we already have visibility of at least 69 more hyperscale data centers that are at various stages of planning or building. We will pass the 500 milestone before the end of 2019," said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst and Research Director at Synergy Research Group. "It is remarkable that the US still accounts for almost half of all hyperscale data centers, reflecting the US dominance of cloud and Internet technologies. Other countries are now featuring more prominently in terms of data center build, but even three years from now we forecast that the US will still account for some 40% of the worldwide total.

Notably, the exponential growth of cloud deployments can make it difficult to predict growth in any given market, (keeping in mind that high-performance applications must be located close to the eyeballs consuming them).

Data center REITs have optimized supply chains, helping with a speed-to-market advantage that comes with owning entitled land, and/or an inventory of powered shell space, ready to build out.

This is especially the case in higher barrier-to-entry markets like Silicon Valley and Chicago. It is a virtuous cycle, and the rate of public cloud adoption continues to be an important aspect of demand for both retail/colocation and wholesale data centers.

One trend to watch is the purchase of land by Google and Facebook in Northern Virginia. Will they partner with developers, or choose to build their own data centers in the largest data center market in the world? If you own shares of FANG stocks, is it is because they own real estate? It is more than likely the ability to sell hardware profitably, and grow a global software business on a massive scale. On the other side of the coin, the enormous investment in sub-sea cable deployments helps the hyperscalers to control their own destiny.

MH: What about acquisitions? Could we see some consolidation within the data center space?

Stoller: There continues to be a tremendous amount of institutional capital and private equity looking to find a home in "growthy" data centers. This has resulted in a record year for data center M&A transactions.

In addition to the $7.8 billion DuPont Fabros merger, there were over a dozen other deals which closed during the year, including the Equinix $3.6 billion acquisition of Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) North and Latin America data center business, (previously announced in 2016).

Other significant deals included: Peak 10's $1.7 billion purchase of Via West, Digital Bridge leading a $1 billion acquisition of Silicon Valley wholesale provider Vantage Data Centers; Cyxtera acquiring the Century Link (NYSE:CTL) colocation data center portfolio for $1.86 billion (CTL retained a 10% ownership in Cyxtera). Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) followed up the $128 million acquisition of FORTRUST in Denver, and the pending $100 million sale-leaseback purchase of Credit Suisse data centers in London and Singapore, with a $1.3 billion announced acquisition of IO's US data center business. This was in addition to opening the first phase of its first major greenfield development in Northern Virginia.

CyrusOne put on its international acquisition hat late in the year, announcing the $442 million acquisition of Zenium assets in London and Frankfurt, after making a $100 million strategic investment in Chinese data center GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares, (an 8% ownership interest at the time). GDS Holdings is a preferred data center provider to China's major internet and e-commerce trio: Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), as well as providing colocation for over 400 enterprise companies.

Equinix just announced a $792 million acquisition of 10 Metronode data centers located in Australia, to be purchased from Ontario Teachers Pension Fund. Equinix had previously announced a $93 million acquisition of a Zenium data center in Istanbul, Turkey.

While this list is far from inclusive, it does mention many of the larger deals which total over $18 billion, anchoring the largest M&A year for data centers. Back in January, I predicted an active year for M&A, but the voracious appetite by both public and privately held buyers was totally off the charts in 2017. This slide from Digital Realty's Dec. 5, 2017 Investor Day presentation is more comprehensive, and shows how 2017 was truly an "epic" year when it came to data center deals.

MH: How about wireless/tower REITs?

Stoller: We closely cover wireless tower and fiber infrastructure, keeping an eye on American Tower (NYSE:AMT), Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC). One of the big themes this year has been the confluence of wireless towers, fiber infrastructure and small cells, with "edge" data centers, as the planning for 5G wireless networks to support IoT (Internet of Things), autonomous vehicles, and smart cities evolves.

However, one thing to keep in mind is that tower REITs typically receive 90% or more of revenues from the top three or four wireless carriers in each major market. This creates a tenant concentration risk which investors should be aware of, and monitor.

MH: At the end of the day, data center and wireless/tower REITs are income investments. Which of these investments stand out? Which are ones to avoid? And can data center and wireless tower REITs continue to deliver income and growth to investors?

Stoller: Great news. It pays to invest where real estate and technology intersect. Both the wireless tower and data center sector have delivered some of the highest total returns of all REITs during 2017.

This follows on the heels of impressive 2016 results for data centers driven by revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margins, and double-digit ROIC on capex allocated to new data centers and expansions. The industry tailwinds from growth in: wireless data, streaming media, cloud computing, distributed computing networks, big data and AI, and hybrid IT architecture (a mix of public, private/colo, and legacy data centers), should continue to drive outsized returns heading into 2018.

Meanwhile, the wireless tower shared infrastructure business model delivers high margins when more than one carrier collocates equipment at a single site, or additional equipment is added.

While there's always pushback from the major wireless carriers, this business model has proven to be highly predictable.

There is no doubt that 5G will become a disruptive technology over the next few years. One area investors should carefully watch is how the evolving roll-out of 5G might impact cable and telecom ISPs. The deployment of modular, or micro "edge" data centers located near wireless towers to support low-latency IoT use cases like autonomous vehicles, is a key trend to watch.

Blockchain is another evolving technology. Like the cloud, blockchain lives in data centers. As recently reported by Bloomberg, as more blockchain use cases evolve, (supported by heavyweights like IBM and others), this will become another driver for both data center growth and network traffic.

MH: As for other REIT sectors, is retail an area to avoid, given the so-called Amazon impact on brick and mortar? Or are there a few retail REITs that could surprise to the upside?

Stoller: Now that the initial results are in for a strong holiday selling season, retail REITs and many of the top retail names are leading returns for the month of December. As we head into 2018, I think that the narrative will change from "retail apocalypse" to omnichannel evolution. The business of being a landlord owning the proverbial "best pins in the map" is not going out of style, despite sensational media reports to the contrary.

The lines continue to blur regarding what is an e-commerce or bricks and mortar sale, as buy online, and then pick-up or return to store; deliveries ordered online fulfilled from a retail store nearby; and retail supply-chains are reinvented and continue to evolve. Retail is the ultimate Darwinian petri dish, where winners and losers will continue to unfold before our eyes. The dominant media narrative has been to focus on the losers. This has created opportunities for investors. Beaten down retail blue-chip REITs like Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE:SKT), Class-A mall operators like Simon (NYSE:SPG), GGP, Inc. (NYSE:GGP), Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Taubman (NYSE:TCO) are all showing renewed investor interest.

The best locations are being re-developed and "densified" into live/work/play mixed use development. Struggling department stores are being replaced by experiential retail concepts, food and beverage, entertainment, and online retailers beginning to plant the bricks and mortar seeds to expand their brand awareness.

Notably, most industrial REITs - which benefit from the growth of e-commerce supply chains and third-party logistics for package delivery - traded at frothy valuations during 2017. In my view, the low-hanging fruit has already been picked as earnings multiples have expanded across the sector. Investors should be careful to guard against overpaying for these popular REITs.

MH: How about healthcare REITs? Is this a sector to avoid given the murky regulatory and legislative atmosphere?

Stoller: Healthcare REITs can be problematic, and we continue to be underweight this sector.

In some cases, where HC REITs own and operate properties such as Seniors Housing, there are supply concerns due to overbuilding of new properties in several markets. This dynamic can put pressure on both occupancy and pricing. It can also create a competition for hiring on-site management and personnel, with higher wages hitting the expense side of the ledger.

Some Skilled Nursing Home operators have been under investigation by regulators and required to pay substantial fines. Additionally, Medicare/Medicaid reimbursements have been capped or reduced, forcing some operators to negotiate reduced rental payments from REIT landlords directly, or through bankruptcy proceedings. Most HC REITs own the real estate and sign long-term leases with operators. In a rising rate environment, the payments from these "bond-like" triple-net leases may not increase fast enough to support attractive dividend growth.

Blue-chips like Ventas (NYSE:VTR) that have strong balance sheets, and several operating platforms with strong management teams, can have an advantage. Stronger asset classes in healthcare real estate would include medical office buildings and life science facilities affiliated with hospitals and universities. Ventas can allocate capital to these stronger sectors where they already have scale and operating platforms. However, the demand for quality assets is high, making it a challenge to find accretive acquisitions.

As of this writing, VTR shares are paying a quarterly distribution with an annual yield of 5.25%, which is attractive for a best-in-class REIT with a BBB+ rated balance sheet. I would expect Ventas to continue to raise its quarterly distribution by ~4% per year.

MH: Other REIT sectors and/or stocks to explore or avoid?

Stoller: Self-storage conjures images of metal buildings with roll-up doors painted in bright colors. On the surface it might appear to be an unsophisticated business. However, the publicly traded REITs that own institutional quality self-storage properties have a huge technology advantage vs. mom and pop operators that own most of this asset class.

Unlike healthcare REITs with longer term leases, storage operators generally can raise rates on existing customers upon 30-day notification. The public REITs utilize sophisticated revenue management systems to maximize the growth of same-store NOI, which supports regular dividend growth. Third-party management is another source of fee income that can also provide a pipeline of potential acquisitions for the public REITs.

During the past year, and continuing into 2018, a large supply of new storage properties came online in the top metro markets. This means that investors should do a bit of homework to understand the potential impact on individual self-storage REIT names going forward.

Flipping back to data centers for a moment, global document and information storage giant Iron Mountain is a REIT that is diversifying into this higher growth business. However, another REIT, Corporate Office Property Trust (NYSE:OFC), an operator and developer of office and R&D facilities supporting mission-critical technology for government agencies, also has a data center component. COPT has a niche business developing powered shells for Amazon Web Services in Northern Virginia. The scale and growth of AWS in that market is mind boggling, where they lease dozens of data centers. These powered-shell buildings are usually excluded from net-absorption reports on this largest US data center market.

There also are non-REIT publicly traded data center operators to consider: GDS Holdings mainland China, InterXion (NYSE:INXN) pan-European data centers, and recent US IPO Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH), are three additional ways for investors to participate in the demand for data centers.

MH: Data center REITs are off their 52-week highs. What gives?

Stoller: Great question. During the past two years, data center REITs have delivered outstanding total returns for investors. No stock continues to stair-step up in price without a few pullbacks.

The pattern since Q4 2015 has been for data center REIT price appreciation to take a breather twice a year. Data centers delivered huge gains during the first half of both 2016 and 2017, and tend to retrace a bit during summer. Additionally, they are subject to year-end profit taking and portfolio adjustments as they become a larger holding due to price appreciation.

Investors often complain that data centers are "too expensive." However, when you adjust for revenue growth and FFO/AFFO per share growth, this recession-proof sector can be bought on these retracements. Notably, long-term drivers for data center growth continue to provide sector tailwinds.

One way to think about this is that global data doubles every 18 months to 24 months. This exponential growth in data remains totally agnostic to GDP growth, consumer confidence or employment statistics, which along with population growth, are the drivers for traditional REIT sectors. I discussed catalysts for growth in more detail in an SA Marketplace Roundtable interview earlier this year.

We continue to opportunistically buy the dips, as each data center REIT hits our entry target or add/buy target. Going into 2018, Equinix remains one of our top picks for both total return and dividend growth. I discussed the rationale behind my bullish thesis on EQIX for SA readers a couple of months ago. Subsequent to the publication of that article, there have been opportunities to initiate positions at "fair value" for the entire data center sector.

Disclosure: Long: COR, CONE, DLR, EQIX, QTS, CCI, SPG. A member of my household in a retirement account owns: COR, CONE, DLR, EQIX, QTS, CCI, SPG.