Apple's Planned Obsolescence Strategy

How much does the value of eroded trust impact Apple's relatively high stock price?

Busted! Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is getting blowback for admitting it is throttling its own customers under the pretense of saving battery power. Customers aren't buying it. The last update took perfectly good, high-performance phones and turned them into junk. Apple has been suspected of planned obsolescence for years but this time it may have gone too far.

The Value Of Lost Trust

The acknowledgement may have surprised customers but for a Harvard economics professor, it was expected. In his 2014 blog, he suspected Apple was practicing "planned-obsolescence". As a matter of fact, one of his graduate students used google data searches to provide strong empirical evidence (see below) that was the case.

The logical conclusion is that every time a new iPhone is released, people google "slow iPhone" because of problems with their existing iPhone. The searches correlate exactly with iPhone software updates and new releases.

Now that the cat is out of the bag and Apple has admitted it is slowing down older iPhones on purpose without customers' knowledge or consent, what are the potential consequences? In other words, what is the value of corporate trust and what happens when that trust is lost?

An earlier article dated October 31, 2013, attempted to answer just that question. The article argues that if consumers have an alternative (i.e. - Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), for example) planned obsolescence can be counter-productive and erode earnings over the long term.

Let The Lawsuits Begin

In addition to chasing away existing customers, planned obsolescence can have high litigation risk. Apple's confirmation is less than a week old and lawsuits have already commenced. Litigators smell blood and a chance for a nice payday. As corporations go, Apple's pockets are about as deep as they come, so law firms will be lining up to share in the bounty. Customers, on the other hand, will probably wake up one day with a small check in the mail as settlement for their troubles but that most likely will be years away. The greater near-term risk to Apple is reputation risk.

Valued For Perfection

Apple shares have increased 51% year to date. Below is a chart of the stock's performance.

The P/E is over 19x. This is for a company with a forecasted earnings growth rate of less than 4%. Apple will benefit from the new corporate tax rate and the one-time repatriation of offshore cash but that benefit will be short lived. Many would argue the post Jobs era at Apple has lacked innovation. Cash, if utilized at all, will most likely be used to buy back shares but that can only go so far to improve EPS.

What drives Apple is iPhone sales. If the growth in sales reaches a point of saturation, the stock will likely take a hit. To avoid that fate, Apple is apparently practicing planned obsolescence on a progressively greater and greater scale. The company may have no other choice. Shareholders need to be aware of the possible consequences of Apple's actions, which is now public knowledge.

Potential Financial Impact

To put it into financial perspective, in fiscal year 2017, Apple generated a little over $229 billion in net sale. Net income was $48.35 billion, which equates to $9.27 earnings per share. That $229 billion is broken down as follows.

Of note, iPhone sales represent 62% of Apple's total sale. iPhone sales grew a modest 3%. However, in 2016, iPhone sales actually declined by double digits due primarily to less upgrades during the year (a mistake Apple clearly doesn't want to repeat).

But, Apple can only ride the iPhone growth train so far. As the chart below illustrates, that train is screeching to a halt.

Apple is trying to make up for slower unit sales growth with higher margin (and apparently planned obsolescence). An analysis by TechInsights estimates the iPhone X has a 64% gross margin vs. 59% for the iPhone 8. At some point, the consumer will cry uncle. That point may be near.

If iPhone sales and profits actually decline due to the planned obsolescence revelations and the pain it is causing loyal Apple customers, a P/E price multiple reset may not be far behind. Using a 15x P/E, shareholders could expect the stock price to decline by 20%. Clearly, this is a critical moment in the Apple story.

Conclusion

With Apple, brand matters. This past week that brand was tarnished by Apple's own actions. Once loyal customers are now questioning their purchasing decisions. And, every time they use their slow, unresponsive iPhone they are reminded that Apple is not to be trusted.

With a stock price priced for perfection, Apple has proven to be anything but perfect. Apple apparently has a practice of putting its own customers in misery mode to sell more iPhones. Let that sink in.

What is taking place is a real-time experiment in planned obsolescence. The outcome of that strategy is unproven long term and may eventually backfire. Time will tell!

