Crude Oil's Past Moves Show Another 15% Move Higher

Both the fundamentals and charts indicated the possible lows and highs of this year, and today those same signals are pointing to higher crude oil prices.

This article shows how the fundamentals and charts can be used together to help traders better position their entries, take profits and stop losses.

Charts as early as January of this year showed the possible paths to this year's low of $42 and the recent run up to $60 this past week.

What a year it's been for crude oil and subsequently oil and gas stocks. It's been a roller coaster ride with the drama surrounding OPEC production cuts, a slow U.S. economy in the first half of the year followed by the recent 3% GDP growth in Q3, and the endless debate of how U.S. production impacts oil inventories and global supply. However, it now appears that black gold has its legs on solid footing as we close out this year close to $60.

If you follow my articles on Seeking Alpha, you know I've touted for months now (and investors who comment on my articles have too), that crude has had a bullish narrative on the back of improving fundamentals, confirmed by bullish momentum on the charts.

The roller coaster ride in crude oil prices has impacted investors who are long crude via The United States Oil ETF, LP (USO), the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) and stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), Chevron Corporation (CVX), and ConocoPhillips (COP) to name a few.

In this article, I'll show how crude oil has moved in 2017 based on fundamentals such as economic growth, crude inventories, OPEC production cuts, U.S. production and global demand to name a few. I'll also show how the charts have signaled both the bearish and the bullish moves in oil throughout the year. And those same signals are appearing again, which is why I believe crude is poised to push higher from current levels.

I'll also show how the charts were showing the path for crude oil as early as January and also showed both the lows of this year or ~$42 and the recent high of $60. It's almost as if the charts were waiting for the fundamentals to move crude on the path in one direction or the other. The charts merely reflected that path.

A word on technicals vs. fundamentals

Utilizing both the fundamentals and the charts together to trade crude oil can be very effective and give traders a complete picture of how crude oil is trading. You don't have to be an expert in technical analysis to read these charts. I studied economics and finance and spent some time on trading desks, but I was never a charting expert. In fact, I believe it's better if you're not a pure technical trader since it allows you to see both the macro picture (fundamentals) as well as the trends (technicals) in price action. By marrying both the fundamentals and charts together, you're in a better position to benefit on price moves, in my opinion.

January 2017

The chart below is from my article on Jan. 31, 2017, titled "Crude Oil: A Possible Path To $60." The fundamentals in January included doubts as to whether the OPEC production cuts would be realized, Trump euphoria was waning, and economic growth slowed in Q1 to 1.3%. As a result, the charts reflected the fundamentals as crude oil was mired in a 6.5% range (green zone in chart below).

Here are two bullet points from my January article:

A break of the pink trend line (see chart below) doesn't mean the bullish move is over. Instead, we may simply see a pullback to the $47.50 area and perhaps farther. As long as we don't break $42, this bullish trend remains intact.

Although $60 oil is possible, watch the $61-62.50 area for resistance since these are the April to June 2016 highs. This remains the case even today, but more on that a little later.

A break out of the range (green zone) typically translates to a move roughly the length of the range in the direction of the break.

Notice the RSI had lower highs showing fading momentum in crude during the consolidation. RSI is important, as we'll see later on because RSI broke its trend line connecting the lows in the oil rally (red line) before crude broke its trend line (pink line). RSI was leading price action, showing that momentum was breaking down before price had a chance to catch up to the bearish fundamentals.

We all know what happened, crude broke lower and instead of stopping at $47.50 which I have on the chart, it pushed down to ~$42.

The weekly chart above shows just how important it is to study long-term charts including momentum, range breaks, and trend line breaks. Don't get me wrong, the fundamentals move crude prices, not the technicals, but the charts show the path that oil might travel on either a bullish fundamental development or a bearish fundamental development.

In short, the weekly chart above showed both crude oil's low of this year (~42) and the current high of this year ($60). And what's amazing to me, is that the chart was from January. Just because a chart shows crude could go to $60, it doesn't mean there won't be pullbacks and corrections before it gets there. If we fast forward to March, we see how it played out.

March 2017

The bearish fundamentals from Q1 finally caught up to crude price action and the result is outlined below. In my March article titled "Crude Oil Plummets On Range Break, Beware Of A False Rally," I showed how significant a bearish break of the blue bullish channel line (blue line in the chart below) would be bearish for crude prices.

Here's a quote from my March article:

If we see a strong red candle going below $47, a test to $44 and possibly $42 is likely as more long traders unwind their positions, and the bears take over, adding to their positions.

We see above the crude was trading within a range (the pink lines).

However, whenever crude breaks out of a range or consolidation period, the move is explosive in the direction of the break (see the large red weekly candle on the explosive break of pink the line).

We typically see two ~equal waves to follow as long as the fundamentals are behind the move. The first wave (of ~8%) broke down to the bottom of the blue channel line (see above chart). The second wave lower for ~8% occurred on the bearish break of $47.50.

Why? Because both long and short traders have orders outside these levels. The long traders (who had hoped oil would move back to $55) had stop loss orders below $47.50. And bearish traders had entry orders below $47.50 because sellers knew the break below the bullish channel was a bearish signal. In other words, we had sell orders trigger below $47.50 by both long traders (stop losses) and short traders (short entries) exacerbating the move lower.

We see this trend in crude trading throughout the year and if you bear with me, I'll show how the same analysis that showed crude oil could go lower can also be used today to show it going higher.

June 2017

In my June article titled "Crude Oil, Signals That Demand Is Picking Up," I analyzed how the fundamentals were bullish for crude oil and prices were likely to rise.

The fundamentals in June from my article are listed below:

But for those looking to get in, crude will likely become more attractive as growth picks up in the second half of this year.

Also in the U.S. crude oil stocks are coming down and days of supply are falling, further indicating a potential bump up in demand.

If economic growth improves in the second half of 2017, which I believe is likely, we may see further increases in exports from oil exporting countries.

In June, we see (on the chart below) how crude fell by two equal waves of 8.5% down to ~$43 just as the March chart showed was possible. And on June 19th crude bounced off the channel bottom (bottom blue line).

Once an equal wave completes, there's typically a move in the opposite direction. However, the fundamentals also began to change in June in favor of crude just as these two equal waves were completing.

Here's another chart from my late June article showing the fundamental indicators that could drive crude either higher or lower in the second half of the year.

August:

In my August article titled "What Could Drive Crude Oil Higher," we saw how the bullish fundamentals were building and early signs were developing in the charts showing bullish momentum. Here are two points from my article:

The fundamentals of global economic growth are building, and that growth could translate into oil breaking $52 and perhaps propel it back to the $56 levels last seen at the start of this year.

RSI or Relative Strength Index is a great momentum indicator, and we can see that momentum has broken the trend line (pink line at the bottom of chart) connecting the highs in the bearish downtrend for crude. A break of this magnitude on the daily chart is a bullish signal.

The chart from my Aug. 22 article titled "Signs Of Demand Picking Up And Another Move Higher" is below:

Momentum broke out higher as shown on RSI above (breaking the bearish pink trend line) and the bullish fundamentals lined up together with the charts indicating crude oil to push higher.

Remember how traders turned bearish in Q1 based on the fundamentals and as evidenced by the RSI bearish break of its trend line on the January chart? In June, we see the opposite, a bullish RSI break of momentum (breaking the pink line above) as traders began to turn bullish based on both crude demand and economic growth picking up. In short, just how the January and March charts showed a correction was due, the June chart showed the crude bearish move was ending.

By August, bullish momentum had kicked in matching the bullish fundamentals. Q2 GDP growth was eventually revised to 3%, China growth was rising, and crude inventories were falling as shown in my graph below from my August article.

At the risk of sounding repetitive, we see how the fundamentals and the charts can be used together to help to confirm a macro view and also help with entries and identifying where buy and sells orders might be located.

Why is crude oil still very bullish? The same principals surrounding the range breaks and trend line breaks that pushed crude lower earlier this year, also apply to today. Combined with the current bullish fundamental backdrop, we're seeing very similar patterns but instead, they're very bullish signals. This is why I believe crude is poised to head higher.

The current weekly chart

Below, we take a step back and look at the weekly chart, so each candle is one week of price action. You can see that crude was technically in a downtrend that started in June 2014 until the break of the orange line.

The orange line represents the downtrend in crude oil since June 2014 since it connects the highs of the downtrend, or where traders sold off crude.

Crude broke the downtrend in August (green arrow). This was a very significant move because it signaled the bearish trend has ended.

After touching $55, crude pulled back to $42 by June. A pullback following a break in a trend line is normal.

In November, crude pushed higher again and broke the prior highs of this year as it touched $60 (yellow circle).

Current prices are very significant because we now have a higher high following the break of the downtrend (or higher than $55). This higher high is a bullish signal and in my opinion, translates to crude pushing back well above $60. Although there may be pullbacks along the way, traders are showing their hand, and they're bullish.

Where do we go from here?

Just as the breaks of the consolidation in price in January led to crude eventually moving to $42, so too can a break of a consolidation to the upside send crude higher. And I believe the chart below shows this happening today.

Below is the daily chart showing crude has been trading for most of this year (green zone).

We can see that once crude broke the downtrend trend line (orange line), it had been trapped in a $12.50 consolidation zone (green zone).

In November, we broke out of the consolidation to the upside (yellow circle) and as we saw earlier that should translate to crude moving the length of the range which would be a $12.50 move to a $67.50 target.

Here's a closer look at the chart:

We see below the higher high (yellow circle) and the $12.50 move would push crude up to ~$68, as long as the current fundamentals remain bullish.

Remember RSI? And the bearish break of its trend line in January lead momentum lower? Price eventually followed as fundamentals deteriorated.

Today, we have a bullish break of the RSI trend line (orange line) showing that momentum is behind the recent push higher in crude to $60.

This is a very bullish signal. Had RSI not been behind the recent move and was instead drifting lower as price had risen, we might be in for a false move higher. Instead, $68 looks quite possible, in my opinion.

Key Takeaways

I realize this article was a roundabout way of saying crude should go higher, but I believe it's important to show how traders have positioned themselves by looking to the past. Of course, we know past results don't equal future results.

However, watching price behavior around trend lines and consolidation breaks can give us clues as to where traders are placing their buy and sell orders. And when those orders are triggered, the moves can be explosive as long as the fundamentals are behind the break.

If you notice, all the major breaks this year had the fundamentals behind them. Whether it was when crude turned bearish as the market showed disappointment in the lack of participation in OPEC production cuts, or whether it was lackluster GDP growth in Q1. Or when crude turned bullish on stellar 3% GDP in Q3, falling inventories, and renewed OPEC production cuts, the fundamentals drove crude higher breaking key levels on the charts. The charts merely showed the roadmap and where explosive breakouts can occur.

In my opinion, by combining both the fundamental macro view or using a top-down approach, we can see whether crude is poised to move higher or lower. Next, we can analyze the charts for signs such as changes in momentum, range breaks, and trend line breaks to determine where traders have their buy and sell orders, and upon a break ultimately confirm our macro view.

I hope this article helps investors in placing entry orders and the stop-loss orders to match possible fundamental shifts in the market throughout 2018. I hope you consider this article a reference article as we move into next year.

Stay tuned for my next article which will focus more on the fundamentals that should drive crude higher next year. And please don't forget to become a real-time follower to have my next article emailed to you.

Good luck out there! And may next year be a prosperous one where your stop losses never get triggered and your entries always bear fruit.

If you like this article and would like to receive email alerts stay up to date on crude oil, commodities, and macro events, please click my profile page and click the "follow" button next to my name, and check the "get email alerts" to receive these articles sent via email to your inbox.

You can also find the "follow" button at the top of this article next to my name.And, of course, feel free to comment below if you have any questions or send me a private message by clicking the "send a message" link on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.