Tesla: Q4 2017 Delivery Estimate

Predicting this quarter's delivery number is especially difficult due to several moving items, so let's lay out the landscape first.

Model S and X Production Rate

Tesla (TSLA) management noted in the most recent investor letter that the company had reduced the production rate of Model S and X:

Based on the recent acceleration in order growth, we now expect that Model S and Model X are on pace for about 100,000 deliveries in 2017, an increase of 30% compared to 2016. Notwithstanding these increased deliveries, we plan to produce about 10% fewer Model S and Model X in Q4 compared to Q3 because of the reallocation of some of the manufacturing workforce towards Model 3 production. As a result, inventory level of finished Model S and X vehicles should continue to decline.

Management provided further color on the subsequent earnings call:

We didn't reduce it very much. It's just sort of from about 2,000 units a week to 1,800, and we did that in order to break down inventory. So just because inventory was too high. We also just needed more people on Model 3 line.

This key variable muddies the waters in the fourth quarter. The likely scenario is that the company kept the 1,800 per week rate, but this is not a certainty as the company may also have shifted some employees back to Model S and X production as Model 3 production may now be back on track.

Surging Norway Deliveries

I recently discussed in Tesla: Norway Stuns that deliveries in the country were at record highs this quarter, and explained what that means to investors. This trend has only continued higher in recent days:

Source: Tesla Registration Stats

Deliveries in Norway will likely approach my 4,000 unit estimate, but this is not enough information to conclude that global Model S and X deliveries will break similar records. Although it is the company's third -largest market, Norway is only one country among many in which Tesla sells its products. Furthermore, some potential buyers may have pulled forward their purchases due to recently contemplated changes in electric vehicle incentives, which were later left unchanged.

U.S. Federal Tax Credit

Early in November, there was confusion among potential U.S. buyers whether or not the federal tax credit would be spared in the new tax bill or expire at the end of 2017. In mid-December, however, this issue was resolved and the federal tax credit survived as is.

The implication of this confusion is that some potential Model S and X buyers may have accelerated their purchase decisions from the first quarter of 2018 into November and December. To what extent this happened is unclear at this point, but I will be watching for any color from management on this in the upcoming earnings call in February.

Delivery Estimates by Product

In light of the above information, I expect Tesla to achieve its guidance of 100,000 Model S and X deliveries in 2017. To that end, I expect Tesla to deliver 27,000 combined units of Model S and X in the fourth quarter.

Different from previous quarters, however, I expect Model X deliveries to match Model S for the first time at 13,500 each. Given the size of the respective markets, as well as some sedan demand shifting from Model S to Model 3, it is reasonable to expect Model X to outgrow the success of Model S in the coming quarters. I will discuss this topic further in an upcoming article.

My delivery estimate above assumes that Tesla kept the 1,800 per week combined production rate throughout the fourth quarter, shifted some production and deliveries to Norway in November and December, and continued to draw down its finished goods inventory in order to make room for a potential redesign or an interior refresh of Model S and X in the coming months.

Furthermore, I expect Tesla to have resolved its production bottlenecks at the Gigafactory related to battery pack production, and I expect management to give further color on how the production ramp is progressing in the upcoming Delivery Report.

Specifically on Model 3, I expect Tesla to have delivered 2,500 units in the quarter, exit the year at 1,000 to 1,500 per week production rate, and most importantly, reiterate that it's on track to achieve its previous guidance of 5,000 per week production rate by March. I believe investors will focus on the last piece, rightfully.

Bottom Line

Several moving parts prohibit a specific conclusion this quarter, but I estimate that a range of 29,000 to 30,000 total deliveries is reasonable.

In other words, I expect the company to have achieved yet another quarter of record deliveries, and to have set the stage for a successful Model 3 ramp in the upcoming months.

I will report back as more information becomes available.