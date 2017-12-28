Weekly Insider Trading, Dec 26, 2017
It is Christmas time and some extra time to... work! My pilot article ("Weekly Insider Trading") was published as recently as December 23, but it covered four biotech and IT companies with the most interesting insider trading dating back 3 months. This article follows my standard work and investing process by looking back at the last week’s most interesting transactions.
Introduction to Weekly Insider Trading
Weekly Insider Trading from G-stock is the result of quantitative screening of insider trading coupled with qualitative checks to produce a list of companies with the most interesting cues. The screening process starts by looking at the number and value of insider trades, if spread across insiders, their historical behavior and the value of current trade in comparison to existing shares owned. This produces a list of the most interesting companies to look at.
The next step is to filter based on type of trades and the person trading. Purchases in a new issuance of stock or exercise of options are generally considered of less value than an open market purchase. Generally, the more spread across insiders, the better should be the signaling value. Within the insider category, officers and directors are ranked higher than >10% owners. That said, nothing is binary and continuous purchases of a >10% owner can be very supportive for price.
So to summarize, simply looking at transaction values is not enough. Most of the time, insider transactions need to be put in context, quantitatively and qualitatively, only then can such transactions be of value for portfolio decisions.
Please note that the companies listed below and information given should not be interpreted as a full picture view nor some fundamental analysis of the company. I am merely identifying insider trading patterns and looking at some basic info related to those companies to better score the value of such insider transactions. I strongly encourage everyone to do their own fundamental analysis of each company before investing.
Previous weekly insider trading articles
Weekly Insider Trading Dec 23, 2017 covered Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS), PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX), Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA). All these stocks were considered having positive insider signals in the medium term and also some interesting technical chart setups in the short term.
This week’s insider trading stocks
I have looked at the SEC reported insider transaction between Dec 17 and Dec 24 (report date). The final list includes companies based on the insider activity rank, which might or might not lead to an action. If the qualitative checks do not turn out positive, the Overall Insider score will show negative and no further consideration is done even if the company has excellent fundamentals.
Company
Ticker
Insider activity in week
Overall Insider score
Company Fundamentals
Chart Technicals
Conclusion (Buy/No Action)
Acura Pharmaceuticals
+
-
-
-
No Action
Magnegas Corp.
+
?
?
-
No Action
Zayo Group Holdings
+
-
|
No Action
Blue Apron Holdings
+
-
-
No Action
Proteostasis Therapeutics
+
+
+
+
Buy
Ion Geophysical Corp.
+
+
+
+
Buy
Acura Pharmaceuticals
Summary
ACURA is a mini-cap company with market cap of US$8.1 million in the drug delivery & accessories industry. Board members and management registered the first broad insider purchases since 2014 in this company (there was one individual making purchases in August 2017). The transactions were all made at $0.1, and the shares have traded around $0.29 as a low point during last month and then recovered to $0.3-0.4. This indicates either option exercise or secondary offering, but there is no such information available from the company. Until there is more clarity on the situation, although the insider transactions as registered with the SEC scores high quantitatively, the qualitative check is negative.
Name
Insider Type
Trade Date
Purchase/Sale
Price
Value
Own. Chg
Clemens Peter A
SVP, CFO
2017-12-14
P - Purchase
$0.10
+$30,000
544%
Jones Robert B
President and CEO
2017-12-14
P - Purchase
$0.10
+$40,000
>999%
Ross George K
Director
2017-12-14
P - Purchase
$0.10
+$5,000
432%
Skelly William G
Director
2017-12-14
P - Purchase
$0.10
+$10,000
353%
Emigh James F
VP Corporate Development
2017-12-14
P - Purchase
$0.10
+$40,000
>999%
Brzeczko Albert W
VP Technical Affairs - APT
2017-12-14
P - Purchase
$0.10
+$30,000
>999%
Wesson Bruce F
Director
2017-12-14
P - Purchase
$0.10
+$33,573
572%
Seiser Robert A
VP, Controller, Treasurer
2017-12-14
P - Purchase
$0.10
+$30,000
>999%
Brzeczko Albert W
VP Technical Affairs - APT
2017-08-25
P - Purchase
$0.47
+$5,093
208%
Zayo Group Holdings
Summary
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides bandwidth infrastructure services in the U.S. and Europe. Its products and services enable mission-critical, high-bandwidth applications, such as cloud-based computing, video, mobile, social media, machine-to-machine connectivity, and other bandwidth-intensive applications.
One purchase (last week) and massive sales over the last year make this a very negative overall insider trading rating.
Name
Insider Type
Trade Date
Purchase/Sale
Price
Value
Own. Chg
White Emily
Director
2017-12-11
P - Purchase
$34.99
+$1,507,894
>999%
GTCR Fund X/a LP
>10% owner
2017-11-20
S - Sale
$35.90
-$168,730,000
-15%
Caruso Daniel
CEO
2017-10-04
S - Sale
$34.95
-$839,184
-1%
Steinfort Matt
CFO
2017-10-04
S - Sale
$34.95
-$28,379
-41%
Steinfort Matt
CFO
2017-10-04
S - Sale
$34.95
-$22,123
-32%
Waters John F Jr.
CTO
2017-10-03
S - Sale
$34.10
-$324,359
-15%
Crouch Andrew
Pres, COO
2017-10-03
S - Sale
$34.10
-$777,582
-29%
Caruso Daniel
CEO
2017-10-03
S - Sale
$34.55
-$2,025,611
-1%
Caruso Daniel
CEO
2017-10-03
S - Sale+OE
$34.70
-$3,999,973
-1%
Richardson Nina
Director
2017-10-02
S - Sale+OE
$34.47
-$24,853
-10%
Connor Richard W.
Director
2017-10-02
S - Sale+OE
$34.47
-$41,364
-1%
Caruso Daniel
CEO
2017-09-22
S - Sale
$34.35
-$1,000,066
0%
GTCR Fund X/a LP
>10% owner
2017-09-12
S - Sale
$34.35
-$161,445,000
-13%
Caruso Daniel
CEO
2017-08-30
S - Sale
$33.89
-$10,000,193
-3%
Desgarennes Kenneth
CFO
2017-08-23
S - Sale
$34.08
-$1,325,201
-3%
Caruso Daniel
CEO
2017-07-31
S - Sale
$32.70
-$4,999,830
-1%
Caruso Daniel
CEO
2017-07-26
S - Sale
$32.38
-$4,999,537
-1%
Desgarennes Kenneth
CFO
2017-07-24
S - Sale
$32.37
-$1,258,615
-3%
Crouch Andrew
Pres, COO
2017-07-06
S - Sale
$30.18
-$550,362
-38%
Waters John F Jr.
CTO
2017-07-06
S - Sale
$30.18
-$278,260
-18%
Desgarennes Kenneth
CFO
2017-07-05
S - Sale
$30.22
-$613,916
-1%
Caruso Daniel
CEO
2017-07-05
S - Sale
$30.30
-$3,085,980
-1%
Richardson Nina
Director
2017-07-05
S - Sale+OE
$30.83
-$23,030
-11%
Connor Richard W.
Director
2017-07-05
S - Sale+OE
$30.83
-$35,177
-1%
Desgarennes Kenneth
CFO
2017-06-23
S - Sale
$31.52
-$1,225,563
-3%
Caruso Daniel
CEO
2017-06-12
S - Sale
$32.03
-$1,597,242
0%
GTCR Fund X/a LP
>10% owner
2017-05-31
S - Sale
$31.90
-$148,335,000
-11%
Desgarennes Kenneth
CFO
2017-05-23
S - Sale+OE
$31.82
-$1,237,321
-3%
Rottenberg Linda
Director
2017-05-01
S - Sale
$35.00
-$18,795
-2%
Morley Christopher
Pres, COO
2017-05-01
S - Sale
$35.00
-$875,000
-3%
Caruso Daniel
CEO
2017-04-25
S - Sale
$34.80
-$3,288,600
-1%
Connor Richard W.
Director
2017-04-25
S - Sale
$35.00
-$175,000
-3%
Desgarennes Kenneth
CFO
2017-04-24
S - Sale
$34.23
-$1,331,034
-3%
Caruso Daniel
CEO
2017-04-17
S - Sale
$34.80
-$1,709,411
0%
Desgarennes Kenneth
CFO
2017-04-05
S - Sale
$32.62
-$4,217,292
-8%
Morley Christopher
Pres, COO
2017-04-05
S - Sale
$32.62
-$4,228,604
-15%
Caruso Daniel
CEO
2017-04-05
S - Sale
$32.62
-$5,615,451
-1%
Waters John F Jr.
CTO
2017-04-04
S - Sale
$32.48
-$225,346
-20%
Richardson Nina
Director
2017-04-03
S - Sale+OE
$32.87
-$24,521
-12%
Rottenberg Linda
Director
2017-04-03
S - Sale+OE
$32.87
-$17,651
-2%
Desgarennes Kenneth
CFO
2017-04-03
S - Sale
$32.80
-$153,537
0%
Caruso Daniel
CEO
2017-04-03
S - Sale
$32.80
-$740,296
0%
Morley Christopher
Pres, COO
2017-04-03
S - Sale
$32.80
-$1,012,274
-4%
Connor Richard W.
Director
2017-04-03
S - Sale+OE
$32.87
-$37,439
-1%
Desgarennes Kenneth
CFO
2017-03-23
S - Sale
$33.19
-$1,290,593
-3%
Blue Apron Holdings
Summary
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. engages in making home cooking accessible. It involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine.
In the previous week, it was reported that “Blue Apron rallies after insider buying action”.
The insider trading this week was made by the new CEO, Brad Dickerson, as well as a purchase from Timothy Smith, VP of Supply Chain. I believe it is only natural for a new CEO to make an investment in the company, and as you can see below, it was a new holding for him. While fairly large amount, I don’t think it is out of ordinary, also given his background as COO at Under Armor.
I would not read too much into this purchase, and if the SA article linked to below is correct, I would use the rally as an opportunity to sell this stock or at least wait for cues from other insiders as the company's lockup period ends after the Q1 release in February 2018 before engaging in this stock.
Name
Insider Type
Trade Date
Purchase/Sale
Price
Value
Own. Chg
Dickerson Brad
Pres, CEO,CFO, Treasurer
2017-12-11
P - Purchase
$3.93
+$706,986
New
Smith Timothy J
SVP, Gen. Mgr.Consumer Product
2017-12-11
P - Purchase
$3.89
+$97,250
738%
Smith Timothy J
SVP, Gen. Mgr.Consumer Product
2017-11-28
S - Sale+OE
$3.05
-$7,385
-42%
Cussatti Pablo
SVP of Op, Fulfillment
2017-11-28
S - Sale+OE
$3.05
-$6,741
-38%
First Round Capital Iv, L.P.
>10% owner
2017-11-21
S - Sale
$3.03
-$198,868
-78%
First Round Capital Iv, L.P.
>10% owner
2017-11-17
S - Sale
$3.04
-$576,318
-90%
First Round Capital Iv, L.P.
>10% owner
2017-11-15
S - Sale
$3.08
-$320,615
-82%
First Round Capital Iv, L.P.
>10% owner
2017-11-13
S - Sale
$3.07
-$338,934
-81%
First Round Capital Iv, L.P.
>10% owner
2017-11-08
S - Sale
$3.14
-$508,100
-86%
First Round Capital Iv, L.P.
>10% owner
2017-11-08
S - Sale
$3.14
-$507,537
-86%
First Round Capital Iv, L.P.
>10% owner
2017-11-07
S - Sale+OE
$3.26
-$4,755,614
-98%
Seeking Alpha reference
Dec 19, 2017 article: Enthusiasm For Blue Apron's New CEO Is Masking The Continued Deterioration Of The Core Business
Proteostasis Therapeutics
Summary
Heavy insider purchases among 4 different insiders in the recent public offering in combination with an interesting calendar of research results 2018 make this an interesting case.
Basic Company Info
Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Its medicines intend to treat cystic fibrosis, protein conformational and neurodegenerative diseases.
Industry
Biotechnology
Market Cap
190 M
Employees
71
P/S
18
Founded
2006
P/E
-
Website
P/CF
-
(Source)
There are several potential triggers during 2018, and with the completed offering, $5 should be a floor for now, and the cash position is solid.
Insider Trading
Last 3M
Last 12M
# Shares bought
4 100 k
4100 k
# Shares sold
500 k
760 k
# Net
3600 k
3340 k
Name
Insider Type
Trade Date
Purchase/Sale
Price
Value
Own. Chg
Barrett M James
Director and >10% owner
2017-12-18
P - Purchase
$5.00
+$10,000,000
56%
New Enterprise Associates 12, Limited Partnership
>10% owner
2017-12-18
P - Purchase
$5.00
+$10,000,000
56%
Chhabra Meenu
President and CEO
2017-12-18
P - Purchase
$5.00
+$200,000
391%
Kelly Jeffery W.
Director
2017-12-18
P - Purchase
$5.00
+$20,000
4%
Berger Franklin M
Director
2017-12-18
P - Purchase
$5.00
+$300,000
29%
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC
>10% owner
2017-12-14
S - Sale
$4.88
-$2,461,164
-13%
FMR LLC
2017-03-10
S - Sale
$12.04
-$301,000
-9%
FMR LLC
2017-03-08
S - Sale
$12.08
-$353,857
-9%
FMR LLC
2017-03-06
S - Sale
$13.01
-$780,705
-16%
FMR LLC
2017-03-02
S - Sale
$13.91
-$625,825
-11%
FMR LLC
2017-02-28
S - Sale
$14.62
-$658,050
|
-10%
James Barrett’s US$10 million purchased increased his holding by 56%. James is a heavy hitter serving on the boards of many different biotech companies. He formerly served on the boards of, among others, CoGenesys Inc. (acquired by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NASDAQ: TEVA)), Iomai Corporation (acquired by Intercell AG), MedImmune, Inc. (acquired by AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN)) and Pharmion Corp. (acquired by Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ: CELG)).
Meenu Chhabra’s resume is naturally not as extensive, but the fact that she acquired US$200k worth of shares speaks just as much as James’ purchase. She has been with the company since 2014 but only owned approximately 10k shares until this transaction, and is now owner of 50k shares.
Chart
The stock doubled in price after the announcement of positive clinical results from studies of PTI-428, PTI-801 and PTI-808 in healthy volunteers and patients with cystic fibrosis. Some might be looking for a pullback before engaging long, but I would see the $5 as a definite bottom for now. This one will probably be worth chasing here or making a 50/50 entry defined as entry now with half and entry with the other half in whatever comes first: 1) a x% pullback, or 2) two weeks later from today.
Financials
I am not going to publish anything on financials, as the company does not have meaningful sales yet.
News, Seeking Alpha and other references
News: Study results (TheStreet)
Ion Geophysical Corp.
Summary
Widespread purchases in open market across insiders combined with signs of a turnaround in fundamentals make this a very interesting case. The company should also benefit strongly from the Trump administration policies and tax reform. How and when to buy a stock that has already rallied is always a challenge, but I will be looking to buy on consolidation from current levels.
Basic Company Info
ION Geophysical Corp. is a global, technology-focused company that provides geoscience technology, services and solutions to the global oil & gas industry.
It operates through four business segments: Solutions, Systems, Software and Ocean Bottom Services. The Solutions segment includes advanced seismic data processing services for marine and land environments, reservoir solutions, onboard processing, quality control, seismic data libraries and Integrated Seismic Solutions. The Systems segment includes towed streamer, redeployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems, shipboard recorders, streamer positioning, control systems, energy sources and analog geophone sensors. The Software segment comprises of software systems and related services for navigation and data management involving towed marine streamer and seabed operations. The Ocean Bottom Services segment is comprised of OceanGeo, in which the company increased its ownership from 30% to 100% in 2014.
The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
|
Industry
|
Scientific & Technical Instruments
|
Market Cap
|
230 M
|
Employees
|
335
|
P/S
|
1.3
|
Founded
|
1968
|
P/E
|
-
|
Website
|
P/CF
|
14
(Source)
Insider Trading
It is quite rare to see such widespread purchases in the open market across insiders in a short period of time.
|
Name
|
Insider Type
|
Trade Date
|
Purchase/Sale
|
Price
|
Value
|
Own. Chg
|
Williamson Ken
|
EVP, COO, E, P TECHNO, SERVICE
|
2017-12-15
|
P - Purchase
|
$13.63
|
+$354,294
|
54%
|
Usher Christopher Theron
|
EVP, COO, E, P OPER OPTIMIZAT
|
2017-12-15
|
P - Purchase
|
$13.50
|
+$200,475
|
40%
|
Hulme Colin
|
EVP, Ocean Bottom Services
|
2017-12-15
|
P - Purchase
|
$13.76
|
+$336,058
|
53%
|
Bate Steven
|
EVP, CFO
|
2017-12-15
|
P - Purchase
|
$13.68
|
+$369,274
|
31%
|
Williamson Ken
|
EVP, COO, E, P TECHNO, SERVICE
|
2017-12-14
|
P - Purchase
|
$13.05
|
+$237,197
|
61%
|
Usher Christopher Theron
|
EVP, COO, E, P OPER OPTIMIZAT
|
2017-12-14
|
P - Purchase
|
$13.05
|
+$237,197
|
95%
|
Schwausch Scott
|
VP, Corp Controller
|
2017-12-14
|
P - Purchase
|
$13.05
|
+$15,817
|
39%
|
Powers Matthew R
|
EVP, Gen Coun, Corp Secy
|
2017-12-14
|
P - Purchase
|
$13.05
|
+$15,817
|
8%
|
Hulme Colin
|
EVP, Ocean Bottom Services
|
2017-12-14
|
P - Purchase
|
$13.05
|
+$237,197
|
65%
|
Hanson R Brian
|
President and CEO
|
2017-12-14
|
P - Purchase
|
$13.05
|
+$474,381
|
31%
|
Bate Steven
|
EVP, CFO
|
2017-12-14
|
P - Purchase
|
$13.05
|
+$237,197
|
27%
|
Seely Jamey S
|
EVP-GC, Corp Sec'y
|
2017-08-11
|
S - Sale+OE
|
$5.02
|
-$62,759
|
-19%
|
Lapeyre James M Jr
|
Director and >10% owner
|
2016-12-21
|
P - Purchase
|
$6.69
|
+$70,984
|
1%
|
Lapeyre James M Jr
|
Director and >10% owner
|
2016-12-19
|
P - Purchase
|
$7.12
|
+$155,182
|
2%
Chart
The stock jumped on Dec 19 after disclosure of insider purchases.
Financials and Seeking Alpha references
A SA article from November 20 gives an excellent overview of the company fundamentals: ION Geophysical’s Turnaround Signs (includes a good summary on fundamentals)
News: Earnings call slides
Disclosure: I am/we are long PTI.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.