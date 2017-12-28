Weekly Insider Trading, Dec 26, 2017

It is Christmas time and some extra time to... work! My pilot article ("Weekly Insider Trading") was published as recently as December 23, but it covered four biotech and IT companies with the most interesting insider trading dating back 3 months. This article follows my standard work and investing process by looking back at the last week’s most interesting transactions.

Introduction to Weekly Insider Trading

Weekly Insider Trading from G-stock is the result of quantitative screening of insider trading coupled with qualitative checks to produce a list of companies with the most interesting cues. The screening process starts by looking at the number and value of insider trades, if spread across insiders, their historical behavior and the value of current trade in comparison to existing shares owned. This produces a list of the most interesting companies to look at.

The next step is to filter based on type of trades and the person trading. Purchases in a new issuance of stock or exercise of options are generally considered of less value than an open market purchase. Generally, the more spread across insiders, the better should be the signaling value. Within the insider category, officers and directors are ranked higher than >10% owners. That said, nothing is binary and continuous purchases of a >10% owner can be very supportive for price.

So to summarize, simply looking at transaction values is not enough. Most of the time, insider transactions need to be put in context, quantitatively and qualitatively, only then can such transactions be of value for portfolio decisions.

Please note that the companies listed below and information given should not be interpreted as a full picture view nor some fundamental analysis of the company. I am merely identifying insider trading patterns and looking at some basic info related to those companies to better score the value of such insider transactions. I strongly encourage everyone to do their own fundamental analysis of each company before investing.

Previous weekly insider trading articles

Weekly Insider Trading Dec 23, 2017 covered Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS), PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX), Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA). All these stocks were considered having positive insider signals in the medium term and also some interesting technical chart setups in the short term.

This week’s insider trading stocks

I have looked at the SEC reported insider transaction between Dec 17 and Dec 24 (report date). The final list includes companies based on the insider activity rank, which might or might not lead to an action. If the qualitative checks do not turn out positive, the Overall Insider score will show negative and no further consideration is done even if the company has excellent fundamentals.

Company Ticker Insider activity in week Overall Insider score Company Fundamentals Chart Technicals Conclusion (Buy/No Action) Acura Pharmaceuticals ACUR + - - - No Action Magnegas Corp. MNGA + ? ? - No Action Zayo Group Holdings ZAYO + - No Action Blue Apron Holdings APRN + - - No Action Proteostasis Therapeutics PTI + + + + Buy Ion Geophysical Corp. IO + + + + Buy

Acura Pharmaceuticals

Summary

ACURA is a mini-cap company with market cap of US$8.1 million in the drug delivery & accessories industry. Board members and management registered the first broad insider purchases since 2014 in this company (there was one individual making purchases in August 2017). The transactions were all made at $0.1, and the shares have traded around $0.29 as a low point during last month and then recovered to $0.3-0.4. This indicates either option exercise or secondary offering, but there is no such information available from the company. Until there is more clarity on the situation, although the insider transactions as registered with the SEC scores high quantitatively, the qualitative check is negative.

Name Insider Type Trade Date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Clemens Peter A SVP, CFO 2017-12-14 P - Purchase $0.10 +$30,000 544% Jones Robert B President and CEO 2017-12-14 P - Purchase $0.10 +$40,000 >999% Ross George K Director 2017-12-14 P - Purchase $0.10 +$5,000 432% Skelly William G Director 2017-12-14 P - Purchase $0.10 +$10,000 353% Emigh James F VP Corporate Development 2017-12-14 P - Purchase $0.10 +$40,000 >999% Brzeczko Albert W VP Technical Affairs - APT 2017-12-14 P - Purchase $0.10 +$30,000 >999% Wesson Bruce F Director 2017-12-14 P - Purchase $0.10 +$33,573 572% Seiser Robert A VP, Controller, Treasurer 2017-12-14 P - Purchase $0.10 +$30,000 >999% Brzeczko Albert W VP Technical Affairs - APT 2017-08-25 P - Purchase $0.47 +$5,093 208%

Zayo Group Holdings

Summary

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides bandwidth infrastructure services in the U.S. and Europe. Its products and services enable mission-critical, high-bandwidth applications, such as cloud-based computing, video, mobile, social media, machine-to-machine connectivity, and other bandwidth-intensive applications.

One purchase (last week) and massive sales over the last year make this a very negative overall insider trading rating.

Name Insider Type Trade Date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg White Emily Director 2017-12-11 P - Purchase $34.99 +$1,507,894 >999% GTCR Fund X/a LP >10% owner 2017-11-20 S - Sale $35.90 -$168,730,000 -15% Caruso Daniel CEO 2017-10-04 S - Sale $34.95 -$839,184 -1% Steinfort Matt CFO 2017-10-04 S - Sale $34.95 -$28,379 -41% Steinfort Matt CFO 2017-10-04 S - Sale $34.95 -$22,123 -32% Waters John F Jr. CTO 2017-10-03 S - Sale $34.10 -$324,359 -15% Crouch Andrew Pres, COO 2017-10-03 S - Sale $34.10 -$777,582 -29% Caruso Daniel CEO 2017-10-03 S - Sale $34.55 -$2,025,611 -1% Caruso Daniel CEO 2017-10-03 S - Sale+OE $34.70 -$3,999,973 -1% Richardson Nina Director 2017-10-02 S - Sale+OE $34.47 -$24,853 -10% Connor Richard W. Director 2017-10-02 S - Sale+OE $34.47 -$41,364 -1% Caruso Daniel CEO 2017-09-22 S - Sale $34.35 -$1,000,066 0% GTCR Fund X/a LP >10% owner 2017-09-12 S - Sale $34.35 -$161,445,000 -13% Caruso Daniel CEO 2017-08-30 S - Sale $33.89 -$10,000,193 -3% Desgarennes Kenneth CFO 2017-08-23 S - Sale $34.08 -$1,325,201 -3% Caruso Daniel CEO 2017-07-31 S - Sale $32.70 -$4,999,830 -1% Caruso Daniel CEO 2017-07-26 S - Sale $32.38 -$4,999,537 -1% Desgarennes Kenneth CFO 2017-07-24 S - Sale $32.37 -$1,258,615 -3% Crouch Andrew Pres, COO 2017-07-06 S - Sale $30.18 -$550,362 -38% Waters John F Jr. CTO 2017-07-06 S - Sale $30.18 -$278,260 -18% Desgarennes Kenneth CFO 2017-07-05 S - Sale $30.22 -$613,916 -1% Caruso Daniel CEO 2017-07-05 S - Sale $30.30 -$3,085,980 -1% Richardson Nina Director 2017-07-05 S - Sale+OE $30.83 -$23,030 -11% Connor Richard W. Director 2017-07-05 S - Sale+OE $30.83 -$35,177 -1% Desgarennes Kenneth CFO 2017-06-23 S - Sale $31.52 -$1,225,563 -3% Caruso Daniel CEO 2017-06-12 S - Sale $32.03 -$1,597,242 0% GTCR Fund X/a LP >10% owner 2017-05-31 S - Sale $31.90 -$148,335,000 -11% Desgarennes Kenneth CFO 2017-05-23 S - Sale+OE $31.82 -$1,237,321 -3% Rottenberg Linda Director 2017-05-01 S - Sale $35.00 -$18,795 -2% Morley Christopher Pres, COO 2017-05-01 S - Sale $35.00 -$875,000 -3% Caruso Daniel CEO 2017-04-25 S - Sale $34.80 -$3,288,600 -1% Connor Richard W. Director 2017-04-25 S - Sale $35.00 -$175,000 -3% Desgarennes Kenneth CFO 2017-04-24 S - Sale $34.23 -$1,331,034 -3% Caruso Daniel CEO 2017-04-17 S - Sale $34.80 -$1,709,411 0% Desgarennes Kenneth CFO 2017-04-05 S - Sale $32.62 -$4,217,292 -8% Morley Christopher Pres, COO 2017-04-05 S - Sale $32.62 -$4,228,604 -15% Caruso Daniel CEO 2017-04-05 S - Sale $32.62 -$5,615,451 -1% Waters John F Jr. CTO 2017-04-04 S - Sale $32.48 -$225,346 -20% Richardson Nina Director 2017-04-03 S - Sale+OE $32.87 -$24,521 -12% Rottenberg Linda Director 2017-04-03 S - Sale+OE $32.87 -$17,651 -2% Desgarennes Kenneth CFO 2017-04-03 S - Sale $32.80 -$153,537 0% Caruso Daniel CEO 2017-04-03 S - Sale $32.80 -$740,296 0% Morley Christopher Pres, COO 2017-04-03 S - Sale $32.80 -$1,012,274 -4% Connor Richard W. Director 2017-04-03 S - Sale+OE $32.87 -$37,439 -1% Desgarennes Kenneth CFO 2017-03-23 S - Sale $33.19 -$1,290,593 -3%

Blue Apron Holdings

Summary

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. engages in making home cooking accessible. It involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine.

In the previous week, it was reported that “Blue Apron rallies after insider buying action”.

The insider trading this week was made by the new CEO, Brad Dickerson, as well as a purchase from Timothy Smith, VP of Supply Chain. I believe it is only natural for a new CEO to make an investment in the company, and as you can see below, it was a new holding for him. While fairly large amount, I don’t think it is out of ordinary, also given his background as COO at Under Armor.

I would not read too much into this purchase, and if the SA article linked to below is correct, I would use the rally as an opportunity to sell this stock or at least wait for cues from other insiders as the company's lockup period ends after the Q1 release in February 2018 before engaging in this stock.

Name Insider Type Trade Date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Dickerson Brad Pres, CEO,CFO, Treasurer 2017-12-11 P - Purchase $3.93 +$706,986 New Smith Timothy J SVP, Gen. Mgr.Consumer Product 2017-12-11 P - Purchase $3.89 +$97,250 738% Smith Timothy J SVP, Gen. Mgr.Consumer Product 2017-11-28 S - Sale+OE $3.05 -$7,385 -42% Cussatti Pablo SVP of Op, Fulfillment 2017-11-28 S - Sale+OE $3.05 -$6,741 -38% First Round Capital Iv, L.P. >10% owner 2017-11-21 S - Sale $3.03 -$198,868 -78% First Round Capital Iv, L.P. >10% owner 2017-11-17 S - Sale $3.04 -$576,318 -90% First Round Capital Iv, L.P. >10% owner 2017-11-15 S - Sale $3.08 -$320,615 -82% First Round Capital Iv, L.P. >10% owner 2017-11-13 S - Sale $3.07 -$338,934 -81% First Round Capital Iv, L.P. >10% owner 2017-11-08 S - Sale $3.14 -$508,100 -86% First Round Capital Iv, L.P. >10% owner 2017-11-08 S - Sale $3.14 -$507,537 -86% First Round Capital Iv, L.P. >10% owner 2017-11-07 S - Sale+OE $3.26 -$4,755,614 -98%

Seeking Alpha reference

Dec 19, 2017 article: Enthusiasm For Blue Apron's New CEO Is Masking The Continued Deterioration Of The Core Business

Proteostasis Therapeutics

Summary

Heavy insider purchases among 4 different insiders in the recent public offering in combination with an interesting calendar of research results 2018 make this an interesting case.

Basic Company Info

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Its medicines intend to treat cystic fibrosis, protein conformational and neurodegenerative diseases.

Industry Biotechnology Market Cap 190 M Employees 71 P/S 18 Founded 2006 P/E - Website Proteostasis P/CF -

(Source)

There are several potential triggers during 2018, and with the completed offering, $5 should be a floor for now, and the cash position is solid.

Insider Trading

Last 3M Last 12M # Shares bought 4 100 k 4100 k # Shares sold 500 k 760 k # Net 3600 k 3340 k

Name Insider Type Trade Date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Barrett M James Director and >10% owner 2017-12-18 P - Purchase $5.00 +$10,000,000 56% New Enterprise Associates 12, Limited Partnership >10% owner 2017-12-18 P - Purchase $5.00 +$10,000,000 56% Chhabra Meenu President and CEO 2017-12-18 P - Purchase $5.00 +$200,000 391% Kelly Jeffery W. Director 2017-12-18 P - Purchase $5.00 +$20,000 4% Berger Franklin M Director 2017-12-18 P - Purchase $5.00 +$300,000 29% Cormorant Asset Management, LLC >10% owner 2017-12-14 S - Sale $4.88 -$2,461,164 -13% FMR LLC 2017-03-10 S - Sale $12.04 -$301,000 -9% FMR LLC 2017-03-08 S - Sale $12.08 -$353,857 -9% FMR LLC 2017-03-06 S - Sale $13.01 -$780,705 -16% FMR LLC 2017-03-02 S - Sale $13.91 -$625,825 -11% FMR LLC 2017-02-28 S - Sale $14.62 -$658,050 -10%

James Barrett’s US$10 million purchased increased his holding by 56%. James is a heavy hitter serving on the boards of many different biotech companies. He formerly served on the boards of, among others, CoGenesys Inc. (acquired by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NASDAQ: TEVA)), Iomai Corporation (acquired by Intercell AG), MedImmune, Inc. (acquired by AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN)) and Pharmion Corp. (acquired by Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ: CELG)).

Meenu Chhabra’s resume is naturally not as extensive, but the fact that she acquired US$200k worth of shares speaks just as much as James’ purchase. She has been with the company since 2014 but only owned approximately 10k shares until this transaction, and is now owner of 50k shares.

Chart

The stock doubled in price after the announcement of positive clinical results from studies of PTI-428, PTI-801 and PTI-808 in healthy volunteers and patients with cystic fibrosis. Some might be looking for a pullback before engaging long, but I would see the $5 as a definite bottom for now. This one will probably be worth chasing here or making a 50/50 entry defined as entry now with half and entry with the other half in whatever comes first: 1) a x% pullback, or 2) two weeks later from today.

Financials

I am not going to publish anything on financials, as the company does not have meaningful sales yet.

PTI income statement

PTI corporate presentation

News, Seeking Alpha and other references

News: Study results (TheStreet)

Ion Geophysical Corp.

Summary

Widespread purchases in open market across insiders combined with signs of a turnaround in fundamentals make this a very interesting case. The company should also benefit strongly from the Trump administration policies and tax reform. How and when to buy a stock that has already rallied is always a challenge, but I will be looking to buy on consolidation from current levels.

Basic Company Info

ION Geophysical Corp. is a global, technology-focused company that provides geoscience technology, services and solutions to the global oil & gas industry.

It operates through four business segments: Solutions, Systems, Software and Ocean Bottom Services. The Solutions segment includes advanced seismic data processing services for marine and land environments, reservoir solutions, onboard processing, quality control, seismic data libraries and Integrated Seismic Solutions. The Systems segment includes towed streamer, redeployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems, shipboard recorders, streamer positioning, control systems, energy sources and analog geophone sensors. The Software segment comprises of software systems and related services for navigation and data management involving towed marine streamer and seabed operations. The Ocean Bottom Services segment is comprised of OceanGeo, in which the company increased its ownership from 30% to 100% in 2014.

The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Industry Scientific & Technical Instruments Market Cap 230 M Employees 335 P/S 1.3 Founded 1968 P/E - Website ION Geophysical P/CF 14

(Source)

Insider Trading

It is quite rare to see such widespread purchases in the open market across insiders in a short period of time.

Name Insider Type Trade Date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Williamson Ken EVP, COO, E, P TECHNO, SERVICE 2017-12-15 P - Purchase $13.63 +$354,294 54% Usher Christopher Theron EVP, COO, E, P OPER OPTIMIZAT 2017-12-15 P - Purchase $13.50 +$200,475 40% Hulme Colin EVP, Ocean Bottom Services 2017-12-15 P - Purchase $13.76 +$336,058 53% Bate Steven EVP, CFO 2017-12-15 P - Purchase $13.68 +$369,274 31% Williamson Ken EVP, COO, E, P TECHNO, SERVICE 2017-12-14 P - Purchase $13.05 +$237,197 61% Usher Christopher Theron EVP, COO, E, P OPER OPTIMIZAT 2017-12-14 P - Purchase $13.05 +$237,197 95% Schwausch Scott VP, Corp Controller 2017-12-14 P - Purchase $13.05 +$15,817 39% Powers Matthew R EVP, Gen Coun, Corp Secy 2017-12-14 P - Purchase $13.05 +$15,817 8% Hulme Colin EVP, Ocean Bottom Services 2017-12-14 P - Purchase $13.05 +$237,197 65% Hanson R Brian President and CEO 2017-12-14 P - Purchase $13.05 +$474,381 31% Bate Steven EVP, CFO 2017-12-14 P - Purchase $13.05 +$237,197 27% Seely Jamey S EVP-GC, Corp Sec'y 2017-08-11 S - Sale+OE $5.02 -$62,759 -19% Lapeyre James M Jr Director and >10% owner 2016-12-21 P - Purchase $6.69 +$70,984 1% Lapeyre James M Jr Director and >10% owner 2016-12-19 P - Purchase $7.12 +$155,182 2%

Chart

The stock jumped on Dec 19 after disclosure of insider purchases.

Financials and Seeking Alpha references

A SA article from November 20 gives an excellent overview of the company fundamentals: ION Geophysical’s Turnaround Signs (includes a good summary on fundamentals)

News: Earnings call slides

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.