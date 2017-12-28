Hi-Crush: Buying Up Cheap Units

Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) announced that it has entered into a new $200 million senior secured term loan credit agreement. This agreement replaces the former $200 million loan agreement extending out the maturity until December of 2024 from a previous April of 2021 maturity. The loan is subject to a base rate plus a spread of 2.75%, or a Eurodollar rate plus a margin of 3.75% with a built in LIBOR floor of 1%. This option is valuable for Hi-Crush's partnership and management because of how interest rates might evolve in the coming years, with U.S. rates predicted to perhaps experience steadily increasing rates in 2018 at least, and Euro rates perhaps being lower for longer. This option might save the company a lot of money if rates between the U.S. and Europe diverge significantly over time or if monetary policies shift due to unexpected recessions or global turmoil creating unexpected rate shifts in different parts of the world.

Hi-Crush also replaces its existing $75 million revolving credit facility with a 5-year $125 million revolving credit agreement, extending out that agreement until December of 2022. Hi-Crush had no borrowings on its old agreement, and none currently on its new agreement, as this is mostly a safety valve for the company to use if the sand market starts to crash along with oil prices again like they did in 2014.

HCLP data by YCharts

The big news with the new term loan is that it now permits unlimited repurchases of common units. The old agreement had a $20 million dollar cap in place, which Hi-Crush has exhausted during its latest quarter. The company has bought 2,030,163 common units, worth approximately $20 million, resulting in unit buybacks at about $9.85 a share over the past month or two. With about 91.03 million shares outstanding this means the company bought about 2.23% of the company's units back during this last quarter alone. This might explain why the company re-instated its distribution at a conservative $0.15 cents a quarter while the company's board of directors approved its current $100 million unit buyback that it is now free to fully pursue.

According to the company's latest conference call, a lot of key metrics are on the uptick, including the all important distributable cash flow, which is the basis for how much the company can give back to unit holders as distributions and buybacks.

Hi-Crush (millions) Q3,2017 Q2,2017 Growth Distributable Cash Flow $37.5 $22.9 63.75% Contribution Margin $19.39 $16.73 15.90% Revenue $168 $135 24.44% Sand Price $68 $64 6.25%

Table by Trent Welsh

Hi-Crush's distribution last quarter was only about $13.65 million of the company's $37.5 million in growing distributable cash flow, leaving plenty of powder left in the keg for buying back its units as fast as it could up to its previously allowed limit. I would expect the company to grow its quarterly distribution conservatively in the coming quarters, if its unit prices continue to float around $10 a unit, while it uses a good portion of its remaining distributable cash flow to purchase additional units as fast as they can get their hands on them. Apparently, Hi-Crush's management and I are both big believers that its unit values are under appreciated at this time.

Hi-Crush was the first mover sand supplier in the Permian Basin with its Kermit facility up and running months before competition can fully enter into the equation. It utilizes a best-in-class logistics framework by owning many of the terminals it uses to source sand outside of the basin, while providing in-basin last mile solutions like PropStream that competitors are not able to offer at this time. After the company's disappointing results last quarter from sky-high expectations, Hi-Crush is in position for some nice upcoming results if it can execute over the quarter, especially if analysts lower their expectations. I continue to be long HCLP. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.