'Safer' Dividend Utilities For Gains Chase Spark To December 2018

Analyst one year targets revealed ten highest yield "safer" Utilities Sector stocks primed to get 31.61% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5K invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, 'Safer' dividend Utilities dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to further bolster their dividend credentials. Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" Utility list of 83 to 53 by excluding firms reporting negative return numbers.

13 of 83 Utilities stocks were deemed "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields as of 12/22/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Imagine Top Ten Utilities 'Safer' Dividend Stocks to Net 2.5% to 77.9% Gains To December, 2018

All ten top dividend Utilities (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being also the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this Utilities group as graded by analyst estimates for December proved 100% accurate (a rarity).

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Spark Energy (SPKE) netted $778.65 based on estimates from three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 177% opposite the market as a whole.

FirstEnergy (FE) netted $205.07 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 78% less than the market as a whole.

Atlantica Yield (AY) netted $139.45 based on mean target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Companhia Energética de São Paulo (OTCPK:CSQSY) netted $70.08 based on no target estimates from any analysts, just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 78% less than the market as a whole.

NRG Yield (NYLD.A) netted $69.51 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NYLD.A.

Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY) netted $62.30, based on no target price estimates from analysts, only dividends minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 377% more than the market as a whole.

NRG Yield (NYLD) netted $57.65 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 93% more than the market as a whole.

Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) netted $31.34 based on no target price from any analysts, just estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Valener (OTCPK:VNRCF) netted $31.11, based on dividend alone, with no target price estimate from any analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCPK:RAMPF) netted $25.78 based on no median target price estimate from any analysts , just projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 83% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 14.7% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Utilities "safer" dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

All Five Utilties Industries Show "Safer" Dividends

Five industries constitute the Utilities sector, and all were represented by the 13 firms whose stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of December 22.

The industry representation broke-out, thus: Independent Power Producers (4); Regulated Electric Utilities (6); Regulated Gas Utilities (1); Diversified Utilities (1); Regulated Water Utilities (1).

The first four industries listed above populated the top ten Utilities 'safer' dividend team by yield.

13 of 83 Utilities Firms Show "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Utilities stocks culled from this master list of 83.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 13 that passed the Utilities dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of cash excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin"column.

Financial guarantees, however, are easily revised by boards of directors setting company policies canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and p/e ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks.

Total annual returns by positive results narrowed the 83 Utilities dogs list to 53 for this article. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed A Large Bargain From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safe" Dividend Utilities Sector Stocks

Ten "Safe" Dividend Utilities firms with the biggest yields December 22 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Utilities Sector Dogs, (11) To Deliver 19.36% VS. (12) 14.71% Net Gains from All Ten by December, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the ten "safer" dividend Utilities Sector pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 31.61% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced "safer" dividend Utilities stock, Spark Energy (SPKE) showed the best analyst estimated net gain of 77.87% per their targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" Utilities dogs as of December 22 were:

Companhia Energética de Sao Paulo (OTCPK:CSQSY); Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY); Spark Energy (SPKE); Polaris Infrastructure (OTCPK:RAMPF); Valener (OTCPK:VNRCF), with prices ranging from $3.24 to $17.85.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Utilities dogs as of December 22 were: Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF); NRG Yield (NYLD.A); NRG Yield (NYLD); Atlantica Yield (AY); FirstEnergy (FE), with prices ranging from $18.34 to $30.48. The low priced smaller Utility dogs again had their way in a big way.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance.

