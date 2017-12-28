All five stocks have strong brands and generate enough cash flow to grow the dividends over time.

The list is diversified among high-yield and dividend growth stocks, and is diversified geographically as well.

By Bob Ciura

Telecom stocks are ideal selections for income investors, because of their high yields and annual dividend increases. With interest rates still very low, and the S&P 500 Index average dividend yield at just 2%, telecom stocks can provide several percentage points of additional yield.

With that in mind, we have created the following list, of the top five telecom stocks for 2018. We have also compiled a broader list of dividend-paying stocks in the telecommunications sector. You can see all 138 telecom dividend stocks here.

The five stocks on this list are a diversified group. The list contains high-yield stocks, dividend growth stocks, international companies, and even a stock that pays its dividend on a monthly basis. Without further ado, here are the top 5 telecom dividend stocks for 2018 (in no particular order).

Telecom Dividend Stock #1: AT&T (T)

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

First and foremost is AT&T, which is something of a “no-brainer” for income investors looking for high yields. AT&T has virtually all the qualities that income investors look for. It has strong cash flow, a high dividend yield, and is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of 51 stocks with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

AT&T has increased its dividend for an impressive 34 years in a row, including a recent increase on December 15. Not only is AT&T the only telecom stock on the list of Dividend Aristocrats, but it also has a high dividend yield. AT&T is one of 397 stocks on our list of 5%+ dividend yields. You can see the full list of established 5%+ yielding stocks here.

AT&T grew revenue and adjusted earnings by 12% and 5%, respectively, in 2016. Growth was boosted by its $48.5 billion deal for satellite TV provider DirecTV, in 2015. Financial results have deteriorated slightly over the course of 2017, as revenue has declined 2.5% over the first three quarters.

The good news is, AT&T’s wireless and video businesses continue to perform well.

Source: Third-Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 4

AT&T added 1.5 million prepaid phone subscribers, and another 600,000 postpaid smartphone subscribers last quarter. It also had its best-ever third-quarter churn, of 0.84%. As a result, the company racked up record wireless margin of 42% last quarter.

Going forward, AT&T’s future growth would be helped greatly by the pending $85 billion acquisition of media giant Time Warner (TWX). Time Warner has a number of valuable assets, including TBS, TNT, HBO, and the Warner Bros. movie studio.

Source: Time Warner Acquisition Presentation, page 6

The acquisition would create an industry behemoth, with over 140 million mobile subscribers, and another 45 million video subscribers, around the world. In addition, AT&T would gain a hedge against rising content costs.

The one potential snag, is that the deal may not receive regulatory approval. In November, the Department of Justice sued to block the proposed transaction, on antitrust grounds. AT&T remains unwilling to sell off a significant amount of assets to get the deal done, which casts doubt over the acquisition. A trial is set for March 19. If the deal does not go through, AT&T’s future growth would be diminished.

Fortunately, AT&T’s dividend is secure, with or without Time Warner. For example, AT&T had adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.27 through the first three quarters of 2017. It paid dividends totaling $1.47 per share in the same period, for a manageable dividend payout ratio of 65%.

Telecom Dividend Stock #2: Verizon (VZ)

Dividend Yield: 4.4%

The next-best choice is Verizon, the other huge U.S. telecom provider. Verizon has increased its dividend for 11 years in a row. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10+ consecutive dividend increases. You can see the entire list of all 264 Dividend Achievers here.

The company’s growth has ground to a halt over the course of 2017. Verizon is perhaps the most heavily-impacted telecom by the ongoing price wars in the wireless industry. It has been hurt particularly hard by lower-cost carriers like T-Mobile (TMUS).

Verizon decided to match unlimited data offers utilized by competitors such as T-Mobile, which has weighed on margins. Verizon’s operating revenue declined by 1.7% over the first three quarters of 2017. Free cash flow has declined 6.1% in that time. In response, Verizon launched a major cost-cutting program. The company cut SG&A expenses by 20% over the first nine months of 2017, and is targeting $10 billion in cumulative cash savings over the next four years.

For the full year, Verizon management expects organic revenue and earnings per share roughly even with last year, there are a number of catalysts in the works for 2018 and beyond. Verizon’s most compelling growth catalysts are 5G and the Internet of Things.

Source: May Analyst Meeting, page 14

Verizon stated in last year’s annual report, that 5G speeds are 100 times faster than current wireless technology. Verizon is quickly ramping up in spectrum capability for 5G, with the $3 billion acquisition of Straight Path Communications (STRP). Verizon is conducting 5G pilot programs in 11 U.S. cities this year. In addition, the company will rollout 5G broadband service in 5 U.S. markets in 2018.

Another catalyst is the Internet of Things, or IoT, which will power connectivity of far more devices than just smartphones and tablets. Verizon has made multiple acquisitions to boost its IoT business, including the $2.5 billion acquisition of Fleetmatics, and the $900 million acquisition of Telogis.

Source: Third Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 8

Telematics revenue was over $220 million last quarter, including Fleetmatics and Telogis. Verizon exceeded $1 billion in IoT revenue in 2016. Total IoT revenue on an organic basis increased 13% last quarter.

In the meantime, Verizon has an attractive 4.4% dividend yield, and grows the dividend each year. On September 7, Verizon increased its quarterly dividend by 2.2%, to $0.59 per share. The dividend is secure. Verizon had a payout ratio of 63% over the first three quarters of 2017.

Telecom Dividend Stock #3: Vodafone (VOD)

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

Vodafone is an attractive telecom dividend stock for 2018, not just because of its high yield, but also because of its international diversification. Vodafone is based in Europe. Vodafone’s organic revenue increased 1.7% over the first half of 2017, and cost cuts fueled 13% adjusted EBITDA growth in that time. For the full year, the company expects adjusted EBITDA growth of 10%.

Vodafone’s future growth could be even more impressive, particularly because of its leadership position in the emerging markets. Approximately 23% of Vodafone’s revenue is derived from Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, where there are many premier emerging markets. Revenue from this segment rose 7% in the first quarter, and 6% in the second quarter. This was far higher growth than Europe, which was up just 0.8% in the first half.

Going forward, Vodafone is making a huge push in India, which has a rising middle class, and high economic growth. India has typically been a challenging market for telecom providers, because it is highly fragmented. However, this stands to change. The market is rapidly consolidating.

Source: Vodafone Idea Merger Presentation, page 7

In 2017, Vodafone’s India segment merged with Idea Cellular (OTC:ICLQY). The deal gave Vodafone a 45% stake in Vodafone-Idea.

Vodafone will be the largest owner of spectrum in India. The acquisition also gave Vodafone the #1 market share position across many portions of India. Vodafone has already seen the effects of consolidation over the course of 2017, which include improved pricing and greater profitability.

Vodafone pays a semi-annual dividend. Vodafone’s last two semi-annual dividend payments totaled approximately $1.50 per share for holders of the American Depositary Shares. This represents an annualized dividend yield of 4.7%.

Telecom Dividend Stock #4: Comcast (CMCSA)

Dividend Yield: 1.6%

Comcast is not a traditional telecom stock, as it has a significant media arm, NBCUniversal. This business contains a movie studio and theme parks. However, Comcast is increasingly becoming a fierce competitor in telecommunications services to AT&T and Verizon. Comcast already competes with the U.S. giants in cable and broadband, and with the recent rollout of Xfinity Mobile, it is a competitor in wireless service as well.

Just as AT&T is making a major push into content and media, so is Comcast. In 2013, Comcast acquired the remaining 49% of NBCUniversal it didn’t already own, for $16.7 billion. Last year, Comcast acquired Dreamworks for $3.8 billion. As a result, media now accounts for roughly 40% of Comcast’s annual revenue. NBCUniversal grew revenue by 7% in 2016. NBCUniversal EBITDA increased 13% per year from 2009-2016.

Source: Goldman Sachs Annual Conference, page 8

The NBCUniversal acquisition also gave Comcast a large theme parks business, which generated 13% revenue growth last year. And the core cable business is still growing. Comcast is one of a few major service providers, which leads to healthy margins and pricing power. Internet service revenue increased 9% last year.

Overall, company-wide revenue increased 8% in 2016. Earnings-per-share increased 10% for the year. Comcast has continued to post strong growth to start 2017. Revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share increased 8.2% and 22%, respectively, in the first three quarters. High-speed Internet and video led the way, with 9% and 4% revenue growth, respectively.

Comcast is a relatively low-yielding stock, particularly for a telecom. But it makes up for a low yield, with high dividend growth rates. Over the past five years, Comcast has increased its dividend by 14% per year, on average. At that growth rate, Comcast’s dividend would double every 5.1 years. That means in 10 years, investors buying today would earn a yield on cost above 6%, if Comcast continues to increase its dividend by 14% per year.

Telecom Dividend Stock #5: Shaw Communications (SJR)

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

Like Vodafone, Shaw is a pick to capitalize on growth outside the U.S. Shaw is a diversified telecommunications company, based in Canada. It offers consumer, wireless, business infrastructure, and business network services.

Shaw is a unique stock - not only because it is located in Canada, but also because it pays a monthly dividend. All the other stocks on this list pay quarterly or semi-annual dividends, but Shaw makes our list of 41 stocks with a monthly dividend payout. You can see the entire list of 41 monthly dividend stocks here.

Shaw’s current monthly dividend rate is approximately $0.098 per share in Canadian dollars. On an annualized basis, this comes out to roughly $1.19 per share. Since Shaw is based outside the U.S., the dividend is exposed to currency risk. Based on current exchange rates, Shaw’s dividend comes out to approximately $0.94 per share in U.S. dollars. The stock trades for approximately $22.77 per share as of this writing, which means Shaw has a current dividend yield of 4.1%.

The fundamentals of the company are in good shape. Revenue increased 8.1% in fiscal 2017, while diluted earnings-per-share from continuing operations increased 12%.

This growth was largely the result of two significant strategic initiatives: the $1.6 billion acquisition of WIND Mobile, and the $2.65 billion divestment of its media arm, in exchange for an equity investment in Corus Entertainment. Shaw’s portfolio adjustments have streamlined its business model, and given it greater efficiency and improved growth prospects.

Source: Acquisition Presentation, page 4

The WIND Mobile deal allowed the company to expand its wireless product offerings, and also gave Shaw a significant increase in spectrum. It also delivered scale benefits to the company, which contributed to Shaw’s strong earnings growth last year.

Shaw has racked up three consecutive quarters of net subscriber growth, thanks in large part to the company’s booming wireless business. Shaw had a net gain of 25,000 subscribers in fiscal 2017, which completely reversed a loss of 170,000 the previous year. Wireless led the way, with 103,000 subscriber additions in 2017. This drove 11% revenue growth for wireless services in the most recent quarter.

Another important consideration for investing in foreign companies is withholding taxes. Dividends received in Canadian dollars are typically subject to a 25% withholding tax. However, there is an exception for Canadian stocks - the withholding tax is waived for U.S. investors who hold the stock in a qualified retirement account, such as a 401k or IRA.

Final Thoughts

Investors typically buy telecom stocks for high dividends and steady dividend growth. These five stocks offer a mix of high yield and dividend growth, thanks to their stable business models and strong cash flow.

It is unlikely that consumers will go without cable TV, wireless, or Internet service anytime soon. High demand for their products and services allows telecom providers to charge high prices, and raise their prices over time. This gives them the high cash flow that fuels their generous dividend payouts.

Investors interested in generating higher levels of investment income in 2018 should consider telecom stocks, such as the five on this list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.