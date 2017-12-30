Regarded Solutions Positions For 2018: DGI Is The 'Secret Sauce'

This bull is older than dirt, but it just might have more in it with the corporate tax reform.

Regarded Solutions is basically a household name around here, with a following of over 50,000. The self-described "regular guy" writes about retirement through the lens of his model portfolios, including the Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio, or TARP, and the relatively new Dividend King Retirement Portfolio. Readers appreciate his straightforward approach to investing and retirement, and the comment streams of his articles are always active and engaging.

Regarded Solutions recently took some time to reflect on the past year and look forward to 2018. He shares his thoughts with Seeking Alpha Editor Rebecca Corvino below.

Rebecca Corvino: Let's begin with an overview of your investment style/philosophy. Has anything changed for you in this regard in 2017?

Regarded Solutions: My overall philosophy has not changed at all. It is and has always been about income, and in my opinion, dividend growth investing is the "secret sauce"! That being said, just about every stock has a higher valuation, making it more difficult to add to existing positions. I believe the risks are higher going into 2018, so I am focusing my model portfolio on dividend kings, which have paid and increased their dividends for at least 50+ consecutive years. I feel that this would give a somewhat greater margin of safety since the companies with this elite status have proved to be very reliable dividend payers. I outlined my own approach in this article.

RC: What are you top three goals for retirement?

RS: My personal goals for retirement are to be healthy, have a good time, and never be a burden to my children. While this has little to do with specific investing, building a portfolio that will last a lifetime will mean that I will be able to stay independent longer, from a financial point of view.

RC: What advice would you have for someone who is worried about having enough money to live comfortably in retirement?

RS: Start saving, cut expenses, and spend less than you have coming in, forever. I cannot stress enough the importance of saving and spending within one's means. Even if a family never invests a dime in any asset class, saving ardently, over the very long term will at the very least serve as a basic foundation for a more secure financial future.

RC: What is your outlook on dividend growth stocks for 2018?

RS: I happen to believe that dividend growth investing will have another strong year, but my focus will be on dividend kings and aristocrats with fewer high-yield reaches. This bull is older than dirt, but it just might have more in it with the corporate tax reform. We can spend weeks debating whether or not the middle class will benefit as much as the wealthy, but the fact is that no matter what, this tax reform will benefit many corporations. Since we are in the investing business, that should be good news for continued growth of almost everyone's portfolio. At the same time, the repatriation of offshore cash will go directly into the coffers of those companies that this pertains to, and in some cases, it is a fortune that might be added to the free cash flow of those companies to do with whatever they deem appropriate. I can see greater share buy-backs, higher dividend increases, and more capex to continue to grow a company's business even if hiring does not speed up. Whether this also will mean greater pay raises for current workers is yet to be seen, but investors should benefit.

RC: What do you expect to be the key driver(s) of stock market performance in 2018?

RS: Banking and healthcare are two sectors I myself like. Of course, the repeal of net neutrality might mean a whole new ballgame for the "internet of things" sector. For banking, higher interest rates, relaxed regulations, greater lending leeway and higher fees should generate more revenue and earnings which in turn should benefit share prices in the sector. Healthcare will continue to grow as our aging population will rely on greater resources in this sector to remain healthy and active as we age.

RC: How are you positioned heading into 2018, and where are you looking for new opportunities?

RS: For myself personally, I am taking some unusual positions to take advantage of corporate tax reform, which comes with a one-time deal for companies to repatriate cash back to the USA. I like a new small ETF, TAXR, that has both long and short positions based on the actual tax reform and that will benefit most and least by it. I did write an article about it and feel it just might be an opportunity to reap capital appreciation. Right now, it pays no dividend to speak of, but the fund has only $6 million under management (up from $3 million since I brought this ETF to the attention of my followers), so it might change as the new year unfolds.

RC: What is your highest conviction pick (long or short) heading into 2018 and why?

RS: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is my strongest conviction stock for 2018 (as recapped in this article). The reduced regulations, higher interest rates, and a stronger economy should keep this stock strong for at least the next year. The balance sheet continues to get better, and it has become easier for BAC to profit. While the share price has risen as I anticipated, 2018 might just be a breakout year for BAC, and I feel it could be one of the best investments of the year. For income, I am a firm believer in AT&T (NYSE:T) to continue paying and increasing its dividend well into the future, no matter what the outcome of the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) might be. I will consider buying on any dip and tune out the noise.

RC: Who will you be reading on Seeking Alpha in 2018?

RS: The dividend growth world of investing has gotten super strong here on Seeking Alpha, and rather than selecting just the ones I might like, I would say that all the contributors have a wealth of knowledge to share with subscribers. I read them all! If an investor is inclined towards dividend growth investing, Seeking Alpha offers more information, more ideas, and suggestion and an extraordinarily vibrant community that has been willing to share so many profitable approaches, not only in wonderful articles by contributors but also in the amazing comments and interaction by our readership!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAXR, BAC, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.