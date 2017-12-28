There's Just One Way To Sleep Well At Night

Whether you call them SWANs or not, the real secret is to insist on quality dividend growth stocks, and to always maintain an adequate margin of safety (in terms of price and diversification).

We frequently visit sites to determine if the company has an advantageous location (i.e. high barrier to entry) that provides a cost edge.

It's been interesting to see the growing number of SWAN (sleep well at night) articles on Seeking Alpha. Although I did not coin the acronym, I am perhaps the only analyst who has developed a systematic approach to assist REIT investors sleep well at night.

Our system is based on quantitative and qualitative scoring in which we score each REIT based on a variety of metrics, such as dividend growth, dividend safety (payout ratio), growth rates, cost of capital, reinvestment, and retention.

We also consider management and insider ownership to be an essential part of the scoring system, so we frequently conduct CEO and CFO interviews at least a few times every year.

While some REITs may not score as highly on fundamentals - Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is a prime example - we believe our well-rounded approach provides strong support for the sleeping well at night scoring model.

Omega looks terrific in the rear-view mirror, but the operator risk has elevated, and investors have become skeptical based on the lower tenant coverage ratios.

We have been following the trail closely, paying close attention to future changes in Omega's competitive advantages, and bifurcating threats that are temporary from more dangerous and permanent changes in the overall healthcare landscape.

See our latest article: Omega Is A SWAN, The Proof Is In The Pudding

Keep in mind, data is important, but we consider risk management critical to the investing process, our goal is to evaluate stewardship to understand how management has managed risk. Also, decisions regarding capital structure can have a profound impact on shareholder returns, uncertainty, and volatility.

Another example is Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT).

While other analysts have recommended shorting Tanger because of a modest decline in sales per square foot, we have maintained the SWAN rating because we believe that the management team has done an exceptional job at managing risk.

In our view Tanger would be an A-rated REIT if it weren't for the size of the company. The balance sheet is in excellent shape and the potential for a dividend cut is extraordinarily low. Tanger expects AFFO to exceed the dividend by more than $100 million in 2017; with an expected AFFO payout ratio in the mid-50% range, the dividend is well covered.

Furthermore, Tanger plans to allocate free cash flow in 2018 to increasing the dividend, paying down variable rate debt and buying more stock.

One other way we evaluate our SWAN picks is to put the "boots on the ground". We frequently visit sites to determine if the company has an advantageous location (i.e. high barrier to entry) that provides a cost edge.

Owning "difficult to duplicate" real estate can provide the company with strong pricing power, something we have witnessed as we have traveled to many of Tanger's properties (see my boots on the ground article HERE for Tanger).

Conclusively, our SWAN scoring system is not flawless, and although we work hard to provide the very best durability scores, we are not super human. Our system is highly-weighted towards REITs with an attractive and sustainable dividend policy, history has shown that shareholders that are amply rewarded through dividends are less likely to dump shares (and hurt the stock price).

Yesterday I wrote this article: My Top Sleep Well At Night REITs For 2018

There's Just One Way To Sleep Well At Night

As I began reading over the SWAN articles written by me and others, it became clear to me that everyone (Including me) has overlooked the most important secret to SWAN investing.

The argument as to whether Julian Lin and I agree as to whether Omega Healthcare or Tanger is a SWAN is simply not relevant. After all, it's simply a matter of opinion and Adam Alosi (great article HERE) is not the true referee, it's Mr. Market.

The most critical reason to invest in a high-quality stock (like Tanger or Omega, regardless of the SWAN label) is to own shares that generate consistent profit margins. Most investors head for the hills when Mr. Market gets spooked, thinking that the decline will go on indefinitely. Once Mr. Market settles down, they return, having missed the best part of the rebound.

Whether you call it a SWAN or not, Sir John Templeton provided the best "sleep well at night" advice for all value investors:

"To buy when others are despondently selling and sell when others are greedily buying requires the greatest fortitude and pays the greatest ultimate rewards."

The last and perhaps greatest benefit of margin of safety investing is that it allows the investor to be contrarian. Investing against the herd is not easy, we are influenced.

However, beyond the margin of safety (#2 rule for sleeping well at night), there is an all-important rule that has been overlooked, by employing diversification correctly, investors can reduce risk without sacrificing returns.

I just finished recapping my year-end results for the portfolios listed in the Forbes Real Estate Investor (publishing January 1st) and by diversifying (over 31 names in the Durable Income Portfolio) I have provided myself with adequate insurance that if one stock blows up, it does not severely impact the overall performance of the portfolio.

Obviously, my goal is to hold more winners than losers, and by effectively managing risk, I strive to sidestep the losers (although I am holding a few regrettably). Ben Graham wrote that "for most investors, diversification is the simplest and cheapest way to widen your margin of safety".

Diversification of Di-worsification?

Peter Lynch, one of the greatest investors of all time, calls this "di-worse-ification."

By purchasing the ETF, an investor has di-worse-ified a portfolio. An active manger can avoid holding the universe of an index, and invest in the companies that are the best in class and provide the greatest return.

Of course, ETFs have their place.

For managers of niche strategies, they provide unique ways of gaining exposure to the market or specific sectors in a cost-effective manner. ETFs are useful for sophisticated hedging strategies, as the manager can target a specific source of risk in a portfolio. Tradability and liquidity allow for easy entrance and exit for investors seeking short-term market exposure.

In terms of REIT ETFs, an investor simply buys the basket of equities in, for instance, the MSCI US REIT Index or the FTSE NAREIT All REITs Index, and rebalances periodically in accordance with the index.

This precludes the ability to adjust weightings for qualitative or quantitative characteristics, and this keeps the investment moving in lock step with the underlying index. This seems ideal, but there is a hidden condition to this quality: The ETF will never outperform the index.

In fact, because ETFs have embedded fees for the "management" of the fund, they can never even meet the return of the index. Granted, many active managers will underperform their benchmark indices, but it is at least possible to beat their index return.

Many of you reading our articles on Seeking Alpha are considered stock pickers and hopefully we have assisted you with REIT research. If you are a subscriber to our services - Forbes Real Estate Investor (monthly newsletter), The Intelligent REIT Investor (premium service), or iREIT Investor (ultra-premium service), hopefully you are taking advantage of our scoring system (we plan to publish monthly portfolio updates for premium subscribers in January).

Source: Forbes Real Estate Investor

Gary Player once said, "Greatness Isn't Just Talent. It's Talent Applied Consistently". I suppose you could say that is also the secret to our REIT investment approach. We seek to own the highest quality REITs that generate the most consistent and predictable dividend income.

Whether you call them SWANs or not, the real secret is to insist on quality dividend growth stocks, and to always maintain an adequate margin of safety (in terms of price and diversification).

In closing, one of our goals in 2018 is to develop a SWAN REIT ETF strategy. By carefully researching and analyzing over 100+ REITs, our goal is to construct an intelligent REIT ETF platform that is rooted in consistency and durability. By utilizing these time-tested SWAN principles (diversification and margin of safety) we believe that we can design the ultimate platform, after all, there's just one way to sleep well at night…Happy New Year!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

