Southeastern Grocers' Financial Distress Will Overwhelm Wheeler; KeyBank Extension Delays Inevitable Dividend Cut

There is no love lost for Wheeler (WHLR) on Seeking Alpha. Numerous authors, myself included, have written articles pointing to the many flaws in Wheeler’s business model. Wheeler’s mere existence is a black mark against modern publicly traded REITs. It is amazing that in 2017 such a REIT can remain a publicly traded company. It has cut its dividend multiple times, has a definition of AFFO that any self-respecting analyst would tear to shreds, utilizes leverage like a private developer and has made multiple promises to investors that were broken. I recently wrote an article on Seeking Alpha predicting another dividend cut due to WHLR’s inability to extend their Line Of Credit. Clearly, I was wrong about the timing as KeyBank agreed to an extension. Nonetheless, I stand by my thesis that Wheeler is rapidly moving toward another dividend cut/suspension. In this article I will cover a couple of items that have not already been addressed by other Seeking Alpha authors and support the view that another dividend cut/suspension is in the cards: Covenants in the Amended Line Of Credit, Robin Hanisch’s Termination and Southeastern Grocers’ Financial Troubles.

I will be the first to admit that I was surprised to see that just before Christmas Wheeler announced a modification to its credit facility with KeyBank that was fairly close to what management outlined on its earnings call on November 9th. While the amendment buys Wheeler a couple of months, it does nothing to change the overall direction of the story. Investors were also left in the dark on the costs associated with the KeyBank Amendment as the fees were redacted from the agreement that was filed. It is clear that KeyBank is keeping Wheeler on a tight leash, and it is not happy with Wheeler’s high dividend level. Furthermore, it looks like the recent termination of Wheeler’s Corporate Secretary has more to do with a KeyBank covenant than her performance. KeyBank’s decision to let Wheeler keep paying the dividend is particularly curious given the increased risk to WHLR’s business model from the growing financial troubles at Southeastern Grocers, which represents 13.5% of base rents. One can only assume the fee Wheeler agreed to pay KeyBank, the day before their earnings call, tipped scales for KeyBank.

Distribution Covenant

Wheeler’s Credit Facility Amendment includes a covenant that requires its annualized distributions (dividends) to stay below 95% of the trailing 12 months of core FFO.

It also looks as though Wheeler will need to have its distributions approved by KeyBank, the “Agent”.

Just for comparison sake, I have included the Distribution Covenant from the original KeyBank Facility in 2015. It limits distributions only if there is an Event of Default.

This change shows how drastically KeyBank’s view of Wheeler has shifted in just a couple of years. It is surprising that some equity investors are willing to stick with the story in a much risky position in the capital stack than KeyBank.

Below is the definition of Core FFO from the recent amendment.

In 3Q17 Wheeler paid out 73% of its Core FFO, as defined in the Covenant, in dividends. However, after backing out the termination fees Wheeler received in the third quarter and removing the lost base rent from the Bi-Lo closure at the Shoppes at Myrtle and next year’s closure at Cypress, the ratio rises to 88%.

The 88% does not adjust for small shop tenants who will leave centers that no longer have anchors. Additionally, it does not factor in the costs of the debt or dividends associated with the equity that Wheeler will need to raise to fund the delta between its cash flow and its dividend. It is also important to note that KeyBank’s definition of Core FFO does not equate to AFFO. As such covering “Core FFO” does not mean that Wheeler is actually covering its dividend on a cash basis. KeyBank’s definition ignores items like non-cash accrued interest, loan fee amortization, severance costs and leasing commissions/tenant improvements and capex. This means that Wheeler is in fact paying out more in distributions than it is receiving in cash flow. Wheeler’s earnings call never addressed where they would get the capital necessary to bring in the new tenants who were back filling the Bi-Lo move-outs and other vacancies in the portfolio.

No Fee Disclosure

While I was not in the room, I have to imagine there was a pretty tense discussion between KeyBank and Wheeler’s executives in November on what to do about the credit facility. No doubt Wheeler was promising KeyBank that they were really close to executing deals to back fill recently vacant space, and KeyBank was pushing back that they had heard all of this before. I am sure Wheeler stressed they needed to have something they could announce to the market prior to their earnings call otherwise the stock would continue to plummet and they would never be able to raise the equity or preferred equity needed to repay the line. As can be seen from the final agreement a deal was reached on the day before WHLR’s earnings release.

KeyBank clearly received some special fees that investors will never get to hear about directly, although the costs will show up in loan cost amortization. Conveniently, loan cost amortization is added back to Core FFO for the Distribution Covenant. While the deal allows Wheeler to keep paying dividends for another quarter, the fees will make it harder for Wheeler to get the capital necessary to bring leverage back to an acceptable level.

Robin Hanisch Terminated after 17 Years at Wheeler – Lucky Her

No doubt on Wheeler’s next earnings call we will hear about WHLR’s tight control on G&A and a portion of the savings will come from the recent elimination of Ms. Hanisch’s job. She had a base salary of $125,000. Based on her employment contract and length of service with WHLR, she will received 100% of her base salary plus an accrued bonus. (Using only public disclosure it is difficult to determine what her accrued bonus would have been.) Given the direction WHLR is heading, she is probably delighted to have a year of salary in her bank account and the opportunity to find a new, more stable job. Wheeler gets a $125,000 more room under its distribution covenant, since termination costs are specifically excluded in the definition of Core FFO. Once again everyone wins, except shareholders, who just saw at a minimum $125,000 flow out of the company that could have been used to repay debt.

The Elephant in the Room is the Health of Southeastern Grocers

While it is tough to pinpoint the precise date that Wheeler’s on-going cash flow difficulties will force a dividend cut, at any moment Southeastern Grocers (SEG) could file for bankruptcy. If this happened not only would Wheeler’s common and preferred dividends need to be suspended, Wheeler itself would enter the realm of financial distress. Southeastern Grocers is the parent company for Bi-Lo and Winn Dixie. As of September 30th, 2017 these two store made 13.5% of Wheeler’s Annual Base Rent.

Wheeler’s 3Q17 Financial Supplement p. 14

SEG is owned by Lone Star Funds. Following the typical private equity model, Lone Star has used leverage to pay itself several nice dividends over the years and left the company saddled with debt that can never repaid. Today Southeastern Grocers’ debt is rated Caa1 by Moody’s, which means it is “extremely speculative.” Its unsecured debt that matures in September of 2018 is trading at 32 cents on the dollar. Both the SEG and its bondholders have hired advisors for a potential restructuring/bankruptcy. If SEG were to file for bankruptcy they would have the option to go back to WHLR and reject or renegotiate all of their existing leases. It is almost impossible to imagine a scenario in which this would not have a significantly negative impact on WHLR’s base rents.

In typical fashion, it looks as though Wheeler is throwing good money after bad by making deals with Bi-Lo to extend term or convert Bi-Los to Harvey’s. On their earnings call they announced several such deals as evidence they were derisking the portfolio. Jon Wheeler described such deals in his prepared remarks.

David Livingston of DJL Research explains how SEG is taking advantage of landlords, and how the story will likely end in an article in the Jacksonville Business Journal. (SEG is based in Jacksonville.)

Clearly, extra lease term from a retailer on the brink of bankruptcy is not worth nearly as much as the cash WHLR is paying out in “tenant improvements.” Given that banks are well aware of SEG’s troubles, it is doubtful the extra term will help Wheeler refinance the mortgages on these properties. If for some reason investors feel good about the prospects for SEG, and there is no way to be a Wheeler bull without that sentiment, they should simply buy debt in Southeastern Grocers and get a much higher return than Wheeler is currently offering.

