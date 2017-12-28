Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Portola BLA Review Process Delayed, DelMar Soars, Alexion Gets Nod For Soliris In Japan

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Portola

Today we will discuss the implications of the delay in the review of Portola’s (PTLA) AndexXa BLA. The news sent PTLA shares down more than 10% on Tuesday.

Portola closed 10.68% lower on Tuesday at $49. Despite the sell-off on Tuesday, PTLA is still headed for an excellent year gaining nearly 120%. Tuesday’s sell-off was sparked after the company provided an update on its BLA for AndexXa. The FDA has extended the review for the BLA by 90 days and as a result the PDUFA for Portola has been moved from February 3, 2018 to May 4, 2018. The decision to extend the review process was taken after Portola submitted additional data from the ongoing ANNEXA-4 study. The FDA had requested this data and constitutes an amendment to the submission.

The delay in the review process is a disappointment but the reaction is not justified. AndexXa still remains on track for an approval and launch in 2018 itself. The pullback though offers a good opportunity to add to PTLA position.

It has been a phenomenal year for Portola. After struggling in the first half of the year, the stock got a big boost from the surprise approval of Betrixaban. The approval pushed PTLA to the levels it had been trading in 2015. The next big catalyst that PTLA longs have been waiting for is of course the decision on AndexXa. We expect an approval to boost PTLA shares by another 20%-25% from current levels. Longer-term we see around 40% upside in PTLA, which is significant for a company that is already in commercialization stage.

As we have noted in articles before, the key value driver for Portola in the long term is AndexXa. In our model, the Factor Xa antidote accounts for around 80% of the valuation. Portola estimates that in the U.S. alone 150,000 patients could benefit from an antidote annually. In 2016 alone, 90,000 patients in the U.S. administered Factor Xa inhibitors were admitted to a hospital due to major bleeding events. The number is only for oral Factor Xa inhibitors. If injectable enoxaparin is included then PTLA notes that the number of patients admitted for bleeding increases to 150,000 annually. Based on a treatment cost of $10,000, the opportunity for AndexXa is $1.5 billion. Even a 50% share gives, AndexXa sales of $750 million. Based on current market cap, PTLA trades at around 4x peak sales estimate for AndexXa. The average for the sector is around 10x sales. If the average multiple is applied, PTLA more than doubles from current levels.

Betrixaban is entering a huge market in terms of size, however, it is a crowded market. Therefore, our model assumes lower market share. Having said that, strong uptake could provide some additional upside for PTLA shares.

In terms of financial strength, PTLA ended the third quarter of 2017 with $344.02 million in cash on its balance sheet. The company currently has sufficient cash to fund commercialization of both Betrixaban and AndexXa. We do not expect the delay in the review process to cause any problems on the cash front.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of DMPI, ALXN, AGIO

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for its VAL-083 in recurrent glioblatoma.

Analysis: The FDA’s Fast Track status applies to two of DMPI’s ongoing trials; a Phase 2 Study in bevacizumab-naïve MGMT-unmethylated GBM patients; and a Phase 3 study in patients who have seen disease progression following prior treatment with temozolomide and bevacizumab (the STAR-3 trial). The news has given a significant boost to DMPI shares. In mid-day trading, DMPI shares were up more than 40%. We expect the company to use the jump in shares as a chance to announce an offering to boost its cash position.

Alexion (ALXN) announced that regulators in Japan have approved its Soliris for the treatment of patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody-positive and whose symptoms are difficult to control with high-dose intravenous immunoglobulin therapy or plasmapheresis.

Analysis: The approval was based on data from the Phase 3 REGAIN study. Soliris is the first ever complement inhibitor approved in Japan as a treatment for these patients. The drug also has an Orphan Drug designation in Japan. Soliris is also approved for the same indication in the U.S. and European Union.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) o the FDA for ivosidenib (AG-120), an investigational oral treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) and an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation.

Analysis: Along with the NDA submission, AGIO has also requested a priority review from the FDA. If granted, the priority review will shorten the review period. The FDA usually takes 10 months to decide on an NDA but a priority review can reduce the period to six months. The NDA from AGIO is based on data from the ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of ivosidenib in patients with advanced hematologic malignancies and an IDH1 mutation.

In Other News

Mallinckrodt (MNK) announced that it has agreed to pay $18 per share in cash for Sucampo for a total deal value of $1.2 billion.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO) announced that the FDA granted an Orphan Drug designation to its CG’806 for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Vivus (VVUS) announced that Seth H.Z. Fischer will be stepping down as CEO and Board member, effective December 31. The company has appointed Board member Thomas B. King as interim CEO.

Insys Therapeutics (INSY) announced that the FDA has granted a Fast Track status for its cannabidiol (CBD) oral solution for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (PPHM) announced the appointment of Roger Lias as its new President and CEO. Lias will take charge from Steven King, who resigned to pursue other professional interests.

Analyst Ratings

Company Analyst Action Rating Target Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Oppenheimer Set Price Target Buy $83.00 Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) William Blair Downgrades Outperform -> Market Perform

BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy

Celgene (CELG) Guggenheim Avisol Coverage Set Price Target Buy $152.00 --"-- SunTrust Banks Set Price Target Buy $127.00 Corium International (CORI) Needham & Company LLC Lowers Target Buy -> Buy $16.00 -> $14.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Wells Fargo & Co Avisol Coverage Reiterates Buy

Kura Oncology (KURA) Wedbush Initiates Buy $19.00 Mallinckrodt (MNK) Canaccord Genuity Set Price Target Hold $24.00 --"-- Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $42.00 --"-- Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Hold

--"-- Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold

Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Oppenheimer Set Price Target Buy $3.00 Ignyta (RXDX) Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Downgrades Buy -> Neutral

--"-- SunTrust Banks Downgrades Buy -> Hold $25.00 -> $27.00 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (SCMP) B. Riley Downgrades Buy -> Neutral

--"-- Maxim Group Downgrades Buy -> Hold

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (VRX) Cantor Fitzgerald Avisol Coverage Set Price Target Buy $25.00

CELG is in Avisol portfolio.

Insider Sales

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD): Director Lange Louis G disposed 18000 shares for $555,792.

Oncobiologics, Inc. (ONS): VP-Regulatory Affairs Yamashita Elizabeth A. disposed 16170 shares (20% of their holding) for $18,272; CMO Bahrt Kenneth disposed 26165 shares (32%) for $29,566; SVP-Bus.Strat & Dev McAndrew Stephen J disposed 15705 shares (24%) for $17,747; CFO & Secretary Kenyon Lawrence A disposed 26165 shares (28%) for $29,566.

Insider Acquisitions

Myos Rens Technology Inc. (MYOS): CEO Mannello Joseph acquired 20336 shares for $29,691.

