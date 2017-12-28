The Biggest Economic Risk For 2018? A T-Bond Collapse?

Michael Pento visits for the first time and Michael Oliver returns on this week's episode of the radio program.

In his December 8, 2017, missive, Oliver's momentum work declared the big market event of 2018 will be a collapse in the U.S., German and Japanese government bonds. Oliver derives his views from his stoic momentum and structural analysis approach of markets.

Judging from the title of his new book, The Coming Bond Market Collapse, Pento believes the biggest financial bubble of all times will ultimately collapse and wreak havoc on global financial markets and the lives of those who are not expecting it. If collapse is imminent, will it happen in 2018? What will the Fed's response be, and what might that mean for the dollar's value and inflation? What role might China's growing disdain for the dollar play in the global capital markets? How should investors respond to rising rates? Those and more questions were addressed by Pento.

Oliver provides his usual calm perspective for stock, bonds and commodities.

Michael Pento serves as the president and founder of Pento Portfolio Strategies. He is a well-established specialist in the Austrian School of economics and a regular guest on CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business News and other national media outlets. He also produces the weekly podcast "The Mid-week Reality Check," and is the author of the book, The Coming Bond Market Collapse.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, he began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. He began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, Oliver was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, he shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.