Hubbell - No Appeal Despite Reasonable Aclara Deal

Near term accretion is set to be limited, as I simply require a very decent pullback before getting enthusiastic on the stock.

Hubbell (HUBB) announced a rather significant deal in the normally quiet period between Christmas and the New Year. The company is acquiring Aclara Technologies in a $1+ billion deal. This transaction fits right within Hubbell's business and has the promise to become a growth engine for years to come, having been acquired at reasonable multiples.

I believe that Hubbell has gotten a bit expensive at this point in time as share price advancements have outpaced profit growth over the past decade. While I like the latest deal, I require a pullback to the $110-$120 mark before seeing potential in the stock, which means that I remain a very patient buyer, acting on the sidelines for now.

Acquiring Aclara

Hubbell has agreed to acquire Aclara Technologies from Sun Capital Partners in a $1.1 billion cash deal. Aclara is strong in smart infrastructure solutions and will be integrated with Hubbell's Power Systems business in order to create a more integrated solution, including strong customer relationships.

Aclara's offerings focus on advanced infrastructure, meters and devices, which are combined with smart software solutions. The company employs 1,200 workers which help large energy infrastructure players with improved performance and generates $500 million in revenues doing so, on which it posts adjusted EBITDA of $90 million. The deal terms reveal that Hubbell paid 2.2 times sales and 12.2 times adjusted EBITDA. Most of the installed base is found in North America, generating predictable revenue streams, something which in general is liked by investors.

The benefits of the deal are both strategic and financial in their nature. With the deal Hubbell aims to have greater software and analytical solutions for its power business, creating greater satisfaction among its clients. Of course having a presence in smart metering and automation does not seem like a bad business to be in for the coming years or decades.

Pro-Forma Implications

In the deal presentation Hubbell only mentioned that the deal was expected to be accretive to earnings, but the company failed to quantify this prediction. Hubbell furthermore mentioned that pro-forma leverage ratios stand at 3.1 times EBITDA following this transaction, based on gross debt in all likelihood.

Hubbell ended the third quarter with $400 million in cash and short term investments and $1.08 billion in financial debt. This net debt load of $680 million will jump to $1.78 billion following the deal, not taking into account any pension related liabilities. Hubbell itself generates about $600 million in EBITDA, for a pro-forma number of $690 million. Including existing cash holdings, net leverage ratios come in around 2.6 times.

Aclara is set to contribute $90 million in adjusted EBITDA, of which $35 million are depreciation and amortization charges. This suggests that adjusted operating earnings come in at $55 million. Assuming a 4% cost of debt on a $1.1 billion deal component, pre-tax earnings accretion is very limited at $11 million in year one, especially as many one-time costs will show up. After financing charges will drop and some (non-quantified) synergies could be delivered upon, this number could increase substantially. Assuming synergies equal to 3% of sales, earnings accretion could jump to $26 million before tax (with the current financing charges), adding $0.30-$0.35 per share to earnings with a 30% tax rate.

That certainly marks a nice addition to this year's expected earnings of $5.40-$5.50 per share, being GAAP earnings. Adjusted for restructuring and refinancing charges, earnings come in roughly forty cents higher. At current levels, Hubbell trades around 25 times GAAP earnings, a multiple which drops to 23-24 times based on adjusted earnings. With stand-alone EBITDA surpassing $600 million, Hubbell trades around 13 times EBITDA and a similar 2.2 times sales multiples as Aclara.

A Great Run

Hubbell has been a very steady growth play over that past decade, as the company has grown sales from $2.5 billion to $3.6 billion on a trailing basis, or $4.1 billion after taking this deal into account. That implies that revenues have grown at an average rate of 5% per annum as the company furthermore has retired nearly 10% of its shares as well over this period of time. The 5% growth is relatively solid as the company has suffered from the setback in the energy sector, as well as lighting sector over this period of time.

Margins have been pretty stable throughout this decade as operating margins have moved from 12% of sales in 2007 to highs of 15%, before falling back to current levels around 13-14% of sales, those are GAAP numbers indeed.

While sales per share are up 80% over the past decade, earnings growth has been fairly similar amidst flattish margin developments. The remarkable thing is that shares have risen 160% over this period of time, advancing at twice the pace of earnings gains. This just indicates that Hubbell, like many of its listed peers, has only gotten more expensive over time, after shares traded at a multiple in the mid-teens in 2007.

After factoring in synergies and deleveraging following this year, earnings potential for Hubbell might over time (next year, or the year thereafter) improve towards the $6 mark on a GAAP basis, or $6.50 based on adjusted earnings. Based on the adjusted number, multiples could compress to 21 times earnings which remains a relatively full multiple based on forward earnings, as well as the fact that leverage is average, or a bit on the higher side as well.

The run-up in the shares is in part the result of the simplification of the previous dual class structure which in the past had pressured the valuation of the shares to some extent. The simplification of this structure gives the company many more options, including the ability to make such a deal.

Final Thoughts

I am happy to buy a quality names around a market multiples and I believe that Hubbell its this profile. Applying an 18 times multiple on projected forward (adjusted) earnings translates in a $117 fair entry valuation in my book, still $20 below current levels. While this looks far away, remember that shares traded in the $110s this summer.

This means that while I have a neutral to slightly upbeat view on the latest acquisition, which received a modest positive nod from the market, I remain a very patient buyer which is waiting for a sizable dip in this steady play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.