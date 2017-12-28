The Biggest Banks Must Do Better In 2018

The banking industry must step up its performance if it is going to continue to adequately service the economy while it is going through a major digital disruption.

Only two of the largest six financial institutions in US appear to be earning more than their cost of capital at a time when the industry faces major digital disruptions.

The current economic recovery is now 8 1/2 years old and the banking industry has cut costs, restructured, and reorganized, yet still seems to be underperforming.

The current economic recovery is 8½ year old. The stock market is at record highs. Unemployment is down to 4.1 percent.

And, the banking industry is anything but booming.

Why do I say this?

Well, in terms of performance, only one of the biggest commercial banks in the United States is earning more than its cost of capital. That one bank is JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) who is earning, according to Bloomberg, around 11.0 percent on shareholders' equity.

The cost of capital of the biggest banks is estimated to be around 10.0 percent.

All the rest of the big six, are earning less than this.

Wells Fargo & Company, (WFC) had been earning in excess of this cost of capital until it fell from grace due to the management problems it has faced over the past two years. In 2017, its return on shareholders' equity is expected to be just above 9.0 percent.

Following this performance is Morgan Stanley (MS), seen as earning 8.8 percent return on shareholders' equity and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) expected to earn 8.5 percent return on shareholders' equity.

The trailers are Bank of America (BAC) expected to earn 8.1 percent on shareholders' equity and Citigroup, Inc., (C), pushing up close to 7.0 percent.

In terms of the future, I put these banks into three classes: the class act class includes JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs; the coming on fast class includes Morgan Stanley; getting its act back together class contains Wells Fargo: and the something needs to change class that includes Bank of America and Citigroup.

United States banking is going to change a lot over the next five years or so and these large banks, one way or another, are going to either be a contributor to the changes taking place or are going to fall by the way side.

It is crucial that these institutions get their earnings performance up to cover their cost of capital while, at the same time, play an important role in the changing digital world.

One thing for certain is that these big banks must adjust their business model and stop relying so much on the earnings they have received from trading. Over the past 8 ½ years, with the exception of Morgan Stanley, they have depended too much on the revenues from their trading operations to get their overall earnings up to where they now are.

Not only will trading profits not get their earnings above their cost of capital, they cannot possibly sustain the whole organization through the changes that must be made in the industry.

Furthermore, most of these organizations have spent a lot of effort during the current recovery to cut costs and eliminate the areas of the business that they felt they needed to get rid of. Future performance will not be achieved by more cost cutting and organizational restructuring.

Finally, the changes that will take place on the digital side will not make up for a good business model, one that increases the organization’s return on shareholders'equity. The transition into the digital future will happen and will provide its own contribution to the banks’ earnings. However, it will not compensate the bank for a mediorce performance in the basic business of banking.

So, let me start with the bottom of the list, the something needs to change class.

I have liked Mike Corbat at Citigroup, but I believe that his time is running out. He has been leading Citi since 2012, five years, and although he has done a lot, the performance of the institution remains disappointing.

Citi’s return on shareholders' equity was just over 4.0 percent in 2012. Although Mr. Corbat has gotten the bank’s performance up to around 7.0 in 2017, he has just not brought the bank up to the level it needs to be. As Bloomberg argues Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat Has Promises to Keep. He has gone through the “usual stuff” but has only gotten the return up to 7.0 percent in five years at the helm.

This year he has gotten regulatory approval to engage in $19 billion in stock buybacks and dividend payments with a plan to get another $19 billion within the next two years. This financial engineering will not buy Citigroup the business model it needs to be sustainable.

Then there is Bank of America and Brian Moynihan, its leader. Mr. Moynihan took over in 2010 and has not been able to get the performance of the bank up to earn its cost of capital. People who have read my posts for the last seven years know that I am not at all impressed by what Mr. Moynihan has done and have very little faith that he can get any better in the future. Bank of America, in my estimation, needs new leadership at the top.

Wells Fargo has its own troubles to deal with and they will eventually work them out. But, changing the culture of an organization takes a lot of time. In addition, leadership must determine whether or not it really wants to remain a “retail” organization focused to a large extent on mortgages, or should it move to play a bigger role in “commercial” activities. The book remains out on this organization, in my mind.

The coming on fast class, to me, includes the most intriguing organization on this list, Morgan Stanley. I liked what Jim Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has done during his tenure and I think that he has the bank moving in the right direction.

Under the leadership of Mr. Gorman, Morgan Stanley has moved from a return on shareholders' equity of nearly zero to a return in 2017 close to 9.0 percent. The bank is expected to produce double-digit returns in 2018 and beyond.

Mr. Gorman has done all the cost cutting and such, that others have done, but he had the nerve to move Morgan Stanley away from a reliance upon trading results to beef up earnings. This was a gutsy thing to do and I believe that it has paid off in the longer run.

I believe that Mr. Gorman and Morgan Stanley will continue to produce good results for shareholders.

JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs continue to be the standard among the bigger banks, but they still have things they could be doing and they also could put less emphasis upon trading results in the maintenance of their earnings level. To me, these organizations will continue to be good solid performers in the future.

The crucial test will be in the area of digital banking. So much of the attention to FinTech in recent times has been on FinTech startups and non-bank intruders like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). And, in a real sense, the banks need to watch what is happening in the retail sector of the economy.

Whereas, this post has been a summary overview of 2018, there will be a lot going on in this area in the near future. We will be watching it very closely and will be commenting a lot about what is happening.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.