Verastem: Looks Undervalued Despite Cash Concerns

Despite cashconcerns, Duvelisib is on the cusp of approval and will open significantcommercial opportunities over the long-run.

Cash is quickly running out with likely dilution in H1 2018; at low current market cap, this will be punishing for shareholders.

The company’s other pipeline candidate, Defactinib, is backed by Merck and Pfizer, but is still some distance from approval.

Since going public in 2012, Verastem (VSTM) has had a rough go of things. It debuted on the public market at nearly $12 a share. Interminable drug trials, failures, and dilutions have since seen the stock smashed downward. After testing penny stock territory for the past two years, 2017 has been a year of renewed vigor: the stock has risen from barely over $1 a share at the start of the year to about $3.20 a share as 2017 reaches its conclusion.

After years of disappointment, many investors are clearly still wary, even with victory now in sight at long last. Verastem’s blood cancer therapy, Duvelisib, is at the cusp of FDA approval and its intriguing pipeline is sponsored by some of the biggest players in the pharmaceutical industry.

2018 could prove to be a breakout year for Verastem, and investors should start paying attention or risk missing the boat. The big appreciation of 2017 represents a small fraction of the potential value this company could unlock.

Here’s what investors need to know about Verastem as we enter 2018.

Duvelisib: Approval Likely in 2018

Duvelisib is an oral small molecule inhibitor used in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic and small lymphocytic lymphoma – CLL and SLL – as well as follicular lymphoma. It has been given orphan drug designation by both the FDA and the EU drug regulator. The CLL and follicular lymphoma indications have been given FDA fast track status for patients who have failed to respond to prior therapies.

The results of a critical Phase 3 trial have been made public over the past couple months. The trial succeeded in meeting its primary endpoints, showing solid overall response rates in the clinical study population against a control. However, the key secondary endpoint – improvement in overall survival – was a bit of a flop, failing to extend the lives of patients with relapsed or refractory lymphoma compared to other existing treatments. Despite that unimpressive secondary endpoint miss, the overall result was quite solid – and in keeping with past studies.

In December, Verastem announced the next big step forward for Duvelisib: It intends to file a new drug application, or NDA, with the FDA during Q1 2018. That opens the prospect for commercialization late in 2018. With a proven out primary endpoint in an orphan drug context, the FDA should have little difficulty in approving Duvelisib in the context of the application, namely as a second-line treatment for malignant blood cancer.

What is Duvelisib Worth?

With approval on the horizon, the next big question for Duvelisib is financial: What is the drug actually worth?

That question has sparked significant debate among analysts. Duvelisib was originally under development by Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI), which received upfront backing from AbbVie (ABBV), which paid the smaller drug developer $275 million. Yet in 2016, AbbVie walked away from the partnership when Duvelisib delivered trial results that were positive but disappointing. Verastem managed to acquire the cancer drug from Infinity on the cheap after the latter was forced to do some restructuring. The drug giant’s unwillingness to continue the development process could be seen as an ominous sign. However, there is obviously significant commercial value in Duvelisib, even if it is not on the order of what some had once hoped.

While Verastem management and highly bullish analysts project peak sales worth “several hundred million dollars”, it is hard to believe the drug will achieve such high sales. Yet the company does have a patent that is good until 2030, which means it will own the sales of Duvelisib for a long time. It has also demonstrated efficacy and tolerability through comprehensive trials. While its market may be smaller than some hope, peak sales on the order of $200 million could be considered a reasonably conservative projection. Set beside the company’s current market capitalization of roughly $130 million, it is clear that the market is not factoring in anywhere close to Duvelisib’s value.

Pipeline: Impressive Candidate with Big Brand Sponsors

Verastem is not a one-trick pony. It has a second small molecule inhibitor therapy in the works, Defactinib, which is being tested against a number of cancers. Currently, Defactinib has orphan drug designation for treatment of ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Defactinib’s potential has not escaped the attention of some of the biggest names in the pharmaceuticals world. Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK) are sponsors of an ovarian cancer trial, and Merck is also backing studies of pancreatic cancer, mesothelioma, and NSCLC. The results of these trials remain to be seen, but early studies suggest that Defactinib could prove to be a powerful tool for fighting a range of lethal cancers.

Commercial Product + Pipeline = Compelling Buyout Target

The probability that Verastem will face buyout offers during the early part of 2018 is far from insignificant. Its wealth of established relationships with major players in the pharmaceuticals industry makes it a potentially highly appealing target. With a market capitalization of just $130 million, the value soon to be unlocked from Duvelisib should alone justify a buyout at a decent multiple.

That said, the very partnerships fueling Verastem’s pipeline development could also make outright takeovers challenging; a collaborator may be unwilling to play ball and make fights over various assets more likely. Yet such impediments are far from insurmountable, especially in light of large companies’ evident hunger for acquisitions, with particular appetite in the rare disease and cancer segments.

Buyers, eager though they may be, will likely hold off from acting before an FDA ruling is made. However, jumping the gun in the early days of 2018 cannot be ruled out, in light of the current opportunity for a buyout at bargain basement price.

Cash is the Big Concern of H1 2018

While Duvelisib rushes forward toward commercialization and the pipeline continues to progress, the matter of funding operations and research remains a pressing challenge. The prospect of commercializing Duvelisib in the latter part of 2018 does not change the fact that the company will have difficulty reaching that point with its current funds.

In its Q3 2017 earnings report, Verastem posted a net loss of $23.1 million, leaving cash and equivalents worth $60.3 million. That implies cash runway of less than three quarters, but Verastem has offered guidance that it has sufficient capital to fund all company activities into H2 2018. On December 20th, Verastem announced that it had drawn $5 million from a loan facility secured in Q1 2017. We can thus estimate the company’s cash position at the end of 2017 to be about $42 million. Handled with care, that cash should be enough to carry the company into the second half of the year.

Yet, since we can assume that company intends to keep the lights on past the mid-year point, we can surmise that it will need to secure further funding. While selling international rights or announcing a broader commercial partnership for Duvelisib are possibilities, they are far from guaranteed – especially during the first half of 2018. That means there will almost certainly be a secondary offering. Given Verastem’s current depressed share price, any capital raise will be quite punishing dilution-wise.

Verastem will likely need to raise somewhere on the order of $50 million in order to get through 2018. Assuming there is some price appreciation thanks to catalysts such as the filing of the Duvelisib NDA, we could quite easily see a market capitalization on the order of $150-200 million toward the end of H1 2018. Adding $50 million worth of new shares will be painful under those circumstances. Even under a more bullish case, that cash raise will sting.

Investor’s-Eye View

Verastem presents a very compelling investment case heading into 2018. The chief worry is that a secondary offering will cause significant damage to current shareholder value. For that reason, more conservative investors might consider taking half their position now, and half when after a potential secondary is announced.

There is a solid prospect that significant share price recover will occur over the first half of 2018, so that a dilution in Q2 2018 would be far less impactful compared to the current share price. One must also factor in the possibility of announcement during H1 2018 of a deal on Duvelisib’s international commercialization, as well as the chance of an outright buyout offer.

Such financial arrangements may not materialize in the relative near-term, and the international commercial rights may not yet be sold before more cash is required. There is always the chance that Duvelisib will flop with the FDA for some reason. While that prospect seems highly unlikely given the drug’s successful trials and the agency’s eagerness to approve drugs to treat lethal diseases expeditiously, it is far from impossible.

Investors approaching this stock should do so with some caution in light of those cash concerns, but they would be wise not to let that prospect keep them out of this undervalued company entirely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VSTM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.