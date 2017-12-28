Market Outlook 2018: The Impact Of Tax Reform On Capital Markets

The GOP tax law will likely spur capital markets, despite some of the impact being baked in already.

The Republican tax plan, which passed into law on December 22nd, is the most ambitious overhaul of the tax system since the Tax Reform Act of 1986. But the true impact of the law, as with any omnibus tax reform, will take a long time to be felt.

However, we can surmise the impact of corporate tax cuts on financial markets. Anything that improves companies’ bottom-lines across the board is sure to receive a warm welcome on the stock market. The GOP tax reform certainly does that, slashing corporate tax rates across the board and providing a special tax holiday for cash squirreled away abroad.

But how much of an impact will the new tax regime have on capital markets, in both the short and long runs? Let’s take a look at some of the factors involved, and what the new law means for the market in 2018 – and beyond.

Baked in or Still Cooking?

The first question we have to consider is how much of the financial impact of tax reform was already baked into capital market forecasts and asset prices. Certainly, markets have been exuberant all year. The Dow Jones and S&P are up about 25% and 20%, respectively. That is massive growth compared to historical averages.

There can be little doubt that the expectation of tax cuts has been fueling the bull market, to an extent, since it was no secret that such reforms were high on the Republicans’ agenda; with the White House and both houses of Congress controlled by the GOP, slashing corporate taxes was seen as virtually inevitable all year.

Yet not everything is baked into a share price. While the market certainly assigns value to exciting future prospects, the big rewards tend to happen when the expectation is met by concrete results. In the case of the stock market post-tax reform, we should look to companies’ Q1 2017 earnings as a barometer of the new law’s impact. The slashed rate will almost certainly boost earnings, and a bump is more than likely in their wake. This will be the case especially for companies with lots of cash on their books that may indulge in dividend increases or share buybacks.

Beware an Overheating Market

The risk inherent in any economic policy move that invigorates capital markets is that it goes too far, or that it spurs unsustainable irrational exuberance. Every bull market eventually ends with a correction, the severity of which tends to depend on how far market sentiment has fallen out of alignment with underlying economic realities.

The stock market is already at an all-time high and individual equities trade at multiples well beyond historical averages. There are precious few true value opportunities in the Graham & Dodd sense of the term. In general, stocks look very expensive compared to the past, yet few investors seem overly worried – yet. The tax reform is set to exacerbate the drivers of an overheating market.

The Bull Market in Everything

Stocks are not the only asset class that looks expensive. Real estate and bond markets have also experienced stratospheric growth. It is a worrying sign of the times that virtually every asset class, even those that traditionally did not move in lockstep with the stock market, has exploded in recent years. There are precious few assets that could be called cheap.

The danger of overheat is obvious. As asset managers seek yield in the face of high prices, they become more willing to take on exposure to higher-yield, higher-risk assets. We can already see that in action across a range of funds.

The boom across asset classes can also be attributed to years of near-zero interest rates. No one would dispute that the low-rate regime has served to fuel the bull market. Now, with rates ever so slowly being raised, the risk of a negative reaction is becoming very real indeed.

Outlook 2018

As we enter 2018, stocks and virtually all other asset classes will be testing new highs. The tax reform passed this winter will undoubtedly aid in propping that bull market up in the coming year, yet the headwinds from rising interest rates and the continuing creep of investors into higher risk assets in pursuit of yield will also persist.

We are in the midst of one of the longest bull runs in market history. Investors should approach with caution and remember that prices do not always go up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.