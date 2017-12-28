Transocean - Enormous, Steady Offshore Juggernaut

Transocean will end 2019 with roughly $2 billion in cash showing its strong finances. The company should be able to survive the oil crash and emerge stronger than before.

The acquisition of Songa Offshore gives the company a backlog of more than $4 billion that will provide it with significant cash flow and relationships in the North Sea.

Transocean is one of the largest offshore drilling companies even after it has been decimated and has watched its market cap drop to just over $4 billion.

Transocean (NYSE: RIG) is one of the world’s largest offshore drilling contractors based in Switzerland with a market cap of more than $4 billion. The company recently took advantage of the downturn to acquire Songa Offshore and the dominant market position from that acquisition, combined with strong financials, give the company strong growth potential going forward.

Transocean Drilling Rig - Transocean

Transocean Dominant Market Position

Transocean recently paid $1.1 billion to acquire Songa Offshore, a Norwegian Drilling Company. The purchase was paid for primarily with shares and convertible bonds meaning that it will not significantly hurt Transocean’s financial position during the downturn.

Transocean Songa Offshore Acquisition - Transocean Investor Presentation

Transocean’s acquisition of Songa Offshore provides the company with 7 new rigs, 4 of which are on long-term contract, providing the company with an overall $3.9 billion of contract backlog into 2024. The acquisition will provide Transocean with $40 million in annual synergies and be accretive on all of the company’s measures. The acquisition also gives Transocean a strong connection to Statoil for future drilling operations.

The merits of the acquisition in the long-term can be discussed. However, the simple facts of the case are impressive. First, by paying with convertible debt and shares, Transocean’s financial position does not change noticeably. Second, the long-term contracts and backlog into 2024 mean the acquisition will not hurt the company’s financials into 2024.

Given what oil markets have done over the past years, this will be a minimal worry for Transocean. Oil prices began to crash from mid-2014 and hit their low in early-2016. Since then, they have almost doubled showing that they are already well on their way to recovery. The chance of prices remaining low for the next 7 years without any recovery is almost negligible given the history of oil prices.

Transocean Songa Offshore Value - Transocean Investor Presentation

Transocean anticipates for the next 8 years, the company will earn $0.4 billion in annual EBITDA and $0.3 billion in cash flow for backlog. For a company with a market cap of just over $4 billion that means this acquisition alone gives Transocean a market cap of cash flow ratio of low double-digits, something incredibly impressive to see, even for a downturn. These rigs should still be eligible for additional contracts later.

More importantly, Transocean’s out of pocket expenses counting equity were roughly $1.1 billion for the acquisition. The residual value of the rigs that Transocean has purchased is roughly $1.3 billion. That means worst comes to worst and Transocean is forced to scrap the rigs at the end of contract the company will still have significant cash flow for the time and pay back a respectable portion of its expenses.

This overall helps to show how the acquisition was a good decision for Transocean and means good things for the company going forward.

Transocean North Sea Assets - Transocean Investor Presentation

Looking at the overall market operation a significant amount of new rig years are being awarded. Currently 33 rig years exist to be rewarded of which 23 are in the U.K. / Norwegian North Sea, incredibly valuable markets. Together these two markets make up more than 50% of all available offers and these are in harsh environment areas where limited specific rigs can be used.

We can see how this acquisition gives Transocean a dominant market position. Transocean’s Songa Offshore acquisition gives the company a dominant position in the North Sea and a relationship with Statoil (NYSE:STO). That relationship and position will allow Transocean to get some of these rig years ideally, which should help the company keep its financials strong during the crash.

This shows Transocean’s dominant market position, supported by the acquisition, which will help to give the company strong growth potential going forward. I am excited to see Transocean use this difficult oil environment and take advantage of it to make an acquisition.

Transocean Strong Financials

On top of a dominant market position, Transocean has strong financials which support the company’s ability to keep profits and growth high throughout the oil crash. Those strong financials help to support why the company is a strong investment at these depressed prices.

Transocean Strong Backlog - Transocean Investor Presentation

Transocean has a $13.3 billion contract backlog that has been steadily incremented from now until 2024 from the acquisition of Songa Offshore. Transocean has over 90% of this backlog with investment grade companies meaning even if oil prices drop a little more, the company will continue to earn this very respectable backlog. Overall, we can see from now until 2023, the company has more than $1 billion in annual backlog.

And up until 2020, Transocean has more than $2 billion in annual backlog. Assuming a modest earnings potential, Transocean should be able to convert a respectable amount of this backlog into cash flow and earnings. Those earnings could be used by the company to partially reward its shareholders or repay debt. That should significantly reward the company’s shareholders going forward.

Transocean Revenue to Earnings Conversion - Transocean Investor Presentation

As we can see here, Transocean has an impressive ability to convert backlog to cash, significantly helping its financials. Transocean’s adjusted normalized EBITDA has remained fairly constant since the start of 2016 despite decreasing revenue as the company’s EBITDA margin has increased. That means that this company with a market cap of just over $4 billion has $0.4 billion in annual normalized EBITDA.

That gives Transocean a market cap to adjusted normalized EBITDA of roughly 10x, respectable for the given time. That is EBITDA that the company can use to pay back debt and with the Songa Offshore acquisition, while that EBITDA will drop, it will remain respectable and sufficient for at least the next several years.

Transocean Liquidity - Transocean Investor Presentation

Putting together the details of Transocean’s liquidity picture, we can see that Transocean ended 3Q 2017 with roughly $2.6 billion in cash. Over the next two years through the end of 2019, Transocean’s operations cash flow should be roughly $0.8 billion, thanks to the acquisition of Songa Offshore. It’s quite impressive to see that this acquisition will generate more cash flow than Rig in the coming years.

Out of this, the company has had $0.5 billion of capex and another $1.0 billion of debt due over the same time. As a result, the company’s cash will drop to roughly $1.9 billion with the potential for a revolving credit facility to increase the company’s liquidity to almost $5.0 billion. That can potentially allow the company to undergo an additional acquisition going forward.

Transocean has also opportunistically repurchased $3.6 billion in debt versus early redemption and open market repurchases. The company sold its jackup fleet to add $0.32 billion in cash and remove $1 billion in shipyard obligations with another $1 billion deferred. Overall, we can see that the company has significantly improved its position and has incredibly strong financials.

Conclusion

Transocean has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Transocean has watched its stock price drop by more than 75% since the start of the oil crash as the entire offshore industry overall has been decimated by low oil prices. Despite this, the company has worked to significantly improve its position going forward, that should help it going forward.

Transocean’s recent Songa Offshore acquisition will give the company backlog and earnings generation going forward. This, combined with the company’s existing cash pile will allow the company to comfortably make it until year-end 2019 with $2 billion in cash. At the same time, the Songa Offshore rigs might be able to gain additional contracts in the growing North Sea region.

As a result, we can see from Transocean’s strong portfolio and financial position, the company is an enormous and steady offshore oil juggernaut.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.