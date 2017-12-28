Bitcoin Market Cap Passed $300 Billion, Yet They Still Don't See It Coming

I mostly stayed out of the Bitcoin (COIN) & cryptocurrency debates until last month, when I wanted to point out the fact that this thing is now within months of reaching market cap levels that are starting to become relevant to global finance, and indeed for the global economy. I wrote my article entitled "Bitcoin Is An Exponentially Expanding Global Financial And Economic Black Hole" towards the end of November, when Bitcoin had a market cap of about $135 billion. As I write this, it has passed the $300 billion mark, and then retreated significantly in what I believe was a pre-Christmas liquidation initiated most likely by some investors who decided to cash in and have a very Merry Christmas. I should also mention that while just under a month ago there were only 13 cryptocurrencies with a market cap of over $1 billion, right now there are about 30 of them, even after the recent cryptocurrency sell-off. I pointed out then that given the assumption of the rate of growth - which this year seems to be in the 1,000% range for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continuing in coming years - we are likely to see this thing growing to roughly the size of the entire global stock & bond markets combined, by roughly the end of 2020. In other words, this should happen within just three years.

While I have no doubt that there will be a lot of price volatility ahead for Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market, with some very sharp pull-backs at times, the price action in the month since I wrote that article confirms in my view the fact that I was more or less correct in regard to the trajectory of this trend. It is by no means the bubble that will pop on its own as many have predicted. It would take a coordinated global effort to stop this thing. What I found interesting after I published that first initial article is that my readers were largely skeptical of the need to stop it. I wish to dedicate this article to explaining the reasons why it needs to be stopped, which means that it will be eventually. Although it is not yet clear how long it will take for the world's governments to come to this much-needed conclusion. The larger this thing will get, the worse the impact on global finance and the global economy will be when it does end in the process of appreciation.

Cryptocurrencies as a replacement for fiat currencies.

One of the common assumptions in regard to cryptocurrencies is that they will eventually replace fiat money as a medium of exchange and store of value. I understand why this may seem like a tempting prospect for many people. Central banks around the world tend to target mild inflation, in other words constant devaluation, which makes fiat money a very poor tool for store of wealth purposes, especially for the longer term. In some countries where the local currency is more unstable, fiat ends up having virtually no store of value role, only a short-term medium of exchange role. I myself experienced the early stages of hyperinflation as a child and I have to say that it was a memorable time to say the least, and not at all pleasant. Fiat currency is by no means a perfect financial system, and it can be unfair, manipulated to the benefits of a few and yes it can rob people of their savings, whether it happens overnight or at the ideal level of 2% per year. Having said that, I hardly think that it would be wise to desire a global-scale replacement of fiat with cryptocurrencies. It would be a far worse option compared with fiat, and even compared with gold & other precious metals.

Things may change in time, but at the moment cryptocurrencies are having a huge valuation upswing, which is something I believe will continue in coming years. Furthermore, these currencies have been very volatile and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future. I personally would not want to be paid in such a volatile currency. Perhaps one month it may double in value, in effect doubling one's wages, but the next month it may lose 40% of its value or even more, making it impossible for most people to budget for their monthly financial obligations.

From an employer's point of view things would be no better. For instance, a company employing a number of people, each earning an average of 10 Etherum/month would surely have to shut its doors if Etherum would start seeing the kind of appreciation we have seen in the past few month. Labor productivity only tends to improve by about 1-2%/year, therefore no employer could afford to pay the salary of employees, if the value of the medium of exchange increased by about 1,000%/year. If Etherum were to take a dive of 50% or more in a month, no employee would be willing to show up to work for that wage. The alternative of constantly adjusting wages up or down to deal with this volatility would be unreasonable. No meaningful long term employer/employee relationship could even be established in such circumstances.

Even if we were to ignore the volatility issue, the constant appreciation we are currently seeing would make cryptocurrencies a very dysfunctional medium of exchange to say the least. Any currency that tends to have a higher purchasing power tomorrow than it does today, with those holding the currency only having to continue to hold on to it in order to increase its buying power would have the effect of damaging economic activity. It goes without saying that one would have to be crazy to pay 1 bitcoin in order to get a KIA Forte today, when a year from now, one Bitcoin will probably buy a luxury SUV, given the rate of appreciation we are seeing. It does not take an economist to figure out the fact that as cryptocurrencies are introduced as a medium of exchange across the world, there is a real danger of hyper-deflation. At the rate of appreciation we are seeing right now, we will likely start feeling the effect of it by the end of next year already as more and more people will decide to hold some fast-appreciating cryptocurrency rather than spend their money on consumer goods, or invest in other assets for that matter.

On this issue there seems to be quite a bit of disagreement, which I believe stems from the fact that the collective market cap of cryptocurrencies has not yet reached the levels that will make the net inflow of money into them significant enough to noticeably impact the economy as well as other investment assets. But there is already one particular investment asset which has seemingly already been impacted by the rise of the cryptocurrencies, and that asset is gold. The fact that investors are looking at cryptocurrencies as an alternative store of value and shunning gold as a result is thought to be correlated with the seeming lack of interest in parking financial assets in gold at the moment. I believe this to be the case, and seemingly I am not the only one. I think gold & silver are the first casualties of this trend. The reason, which may not be so obvious, is that even though gold prices have been less than impressive lately, there are enough investors out there who view some exposure to gold as being an indispensable insurance policy in case all paper and digital assets bite the dust. I can be counted as one of those people who feel this way.

The reason I believe that a cryptocurrency economy would be worse than even the now abandoned gold standard is that I see no supply/demand correlation between it and the economy. As we well know, central banks control fiat supply according to the perceived best needs of the economy. Sometimes they make mistakes, but at least they try. A new gold standard would still have some limited ability to respond to price signals, with more demand for gold supply determined by appreciation relative to other assets, which would in turn determine miners to increase production from existing producing mines, restart idled mines and invest in new mining ventures. In other words, gold supplies would still be connected to the overall economy to some extent, even if the response to price signals would be somewhat sluggish and generally delayed.

Cryptocurrencies on the other hand are mainly connected to a completely independent supply algorithm, set to provide less and less liquidity, regardless of the needs of the economy. I doubt that this would make for a well-functioning economy at national or global level. Central banks have been a very powerful tool in fighting recessions in the past few economic cycles, which I believe served to smooth out downturns by making them more shallow and helped economies recover. Central banks have been able to tailor monetary policy to national economic needs, ranging from addressing trade balance through managing exchange rates, which helped keep inflation under control, all through the management of the fiat money supply. None of this will be possible if fiat currency is replaced by cryptocurrencies in their current form, which is why I believe that cryptocurrencies will never be allowed to take on such a role, even though they are starting to grow to levels that might otherwise allow them to take over. In other words, government intervention will spell the end of this trend at some point in the not very distant future.

Cryptocurrencies vs. all other assets.

While this is still not on the radar of most people, fact is that unless the current trend of appreciation in cryptocurrencies is put to an end, the market cap of these new currencies will soon match the value of all other global financial markets combined, as I pointed out in my first article on this subject. The fact that there is so little alarm given to this likely outcome is baffling to me. There is a French initiative to put cryptocurrencies on the agenda at the next G20 meeting. But that will only happen in four months, and the purpose of it is only to increase coordinated government supervision in regard to the trading of these currencies.

As I pointed out before, the aspect of this that I find particularly alarming is that, as has arguably already happened with gold, investors will increasingly start losing interest in all other investment assets in favor of trading fast-appreciating cryptocurrencies, which have no connection to the real economy whatsoever. In fact, this may already be happening even though we do not realize it. Let us consider for instance the announcement of the final passage of the Trump tax plan and the market's reaction to it, namely the fact that there was seemingly no reaction to it. One can argue that it was already priced in to the market, but surely it could not have been fully priced in, because after all there was always considerable uncertainty in regard to its passage. We should therefore wonder in my view whether perhaps there was simply less interest in US stocks due to other more enticing prospects, such as cryptocurrencies, which have been appreciating at a rate that no tax breaks or any other factor will ever be able to do for stocks. I think that next year should be an interesting one in this respect, given that the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies is most likely set to surpass the trillion dollar level perhaps within just a few months at the latest. The crypto-trend is now starting to reach levels that are becoming significant from a global financial perspective, so it can no longer continue to appreciate without causing disruptions in the rest of the global financial markets.

There is another view in regard to the relationship between the growing market cap of cryptocurrencies and the global financial system, namely the perception that the growth in their collective market caps in effect acts as a global QE of sorts. The idea is that at the point of every cryptocurrency transaction, there is a buyer and a seller, with most buyers into the currencies seeing a huge appreciation in the asset before they exit by selling. In other words, the cryptocurrency market is acting as a money multiplier, which then acts as a stimulant to all asset prices, and ultimately for the economy. I personally do not see it this way, but even if this were to be the case, the resulting effect is to create a growing distortion in financial markets of global magnitude. Given the growing size of the cryptocurrency markets, this could dump hundreds of billions of dollars into the global economy next year, while by 2019 it would become trillions of dollars that would be dumped into the financial system. This would have potentially disastrous effects, if this theory were to be valid. So either way, the growing collective market cap of these new-age currencies is a growing problem that in my view will have to be addressed and the only way to do it is to put an end to it.

I personally have no doubt at this point that the cryptocurrency trend will end with a massive coordinated government response on a global scale, which will be triggered once it will become increasingly obvious that the trend is not going to die on its own. Its continued growth is already starting to give it proportions that are starting to rival the market cap of major stock exchanges around the world. The only question that remains is how long it will take for some of the more important actors on the global stage to start to see the approaching danger. At this point it seems that it will only be seen for what it is after some of the negative effects on global finance and the economy will become obvious, at which point it will be too late to avoid a new global financial crisis.

