Why I Added InfraCap MLP ETF To My Portfolio For 2018

I recently added the Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA) to my portfolio in order to gain diversified and balanced exposure to one of the few bargain sectors left in this overheated market. Though I am also long Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund (FMO), Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF), and UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP ETN (AMU), I believe AMZA is one of the best options for gaining a relatively low-cost, diversified, and balanced approach to the sector.

The fund's actively managed use of options and high distribution levels, which outperformed the Alerian MLP index (NYSEARCA:AMLP) this past year, leaves investors with plenty of flexibility to either average down on further weakness in the sector or reinvest the returns elsewhere if share prices no longer look attractive. At the same time, its use of leverage enables it to capture upside in equity prices, which I believe is coming soon based on historical valuation metrics, recently signed tax reform, and macroeconomic trends. Last, but not least, after stocks reached historically stretched valuation levels in 2017, MLPs - with one of the lowest correlations to stocks and bonds - offer a great way to continue generating income while maintaining a hedge against inflation and diversifying away from stocks and bonds.

Barron's reports that, while MLP unit prices are down roughly 11.5% this year, high yield midstream credit is up ~5.5%. The strong performance of midstream credit is a bullish sign from the market on the business sector, implying that the sell-off in equities is likely overblown. Indeed the gap between MLP bond yields and MLP units has reached record levels:

Furthermore, the Alerian MLP index yield relative to the 10-Year U.S. Treasury Bond, is ~100 basis points higher than the trailing five-year average spread and ~200 basis points higher than the average spread since 2000. It is also at an all-time high verses high-yield bonds:

On a simple objective basis, yields are exceeding historical averages by ~2%, implying that, unless the industry is poised for significant challenges, it is very underpriced.

MLPs operate indispensable infrastructure assets that facilitate the collection, transportation, and sorting of the U.S. economy's energy, making them reliable sources of income. While some MLPs have gone bankrupt through poor balance sheet management and resource allocation, a well-diversified ETF in such a vital industry has a profitability moat that can only be beaten if the industry as a whole collapses. However, with bond yields remaining low even as interest rates have begun to rise, MLPs as a whole should not only remain solvent, but have sufficient access to capital to enable them to grow their operating scope and distribution size with the U.S. economy.

OppenheimerFunds reports that "during the last two years the midstream industry has faced the significant challenge of funding almost $80 billion in organic capital spending against a backdrop of tough energy industry fundamentals and an even more dramatic environment for equity performance." This has led to slowing distribution growth rates (as MLPs have begun to divert more free cash flow towards growth projects instead of issuing new equity due to the dilutionary effect that selling more units at discounted rates would have had on distribution levels). As a result of this heavy capital spending and moderated distribution growth, new funding requirements appear to be falling considerably (from ~$22.5 billion in 2017 to an estimated $10 billion in 2018). This projected decline in equity and debt issuance should buoy MLPs as the supply and demand for units among investors will likely reach a better balance.

Furthermore, the recently signed tax reform law will also boost the sector as capex incentives and the reduced corporate rate will likely increase energy demand, securing and likely increasing business for pipeline firms for the foreseeable future. Most importantly, investors will now be allowed to deduct 20% of taxable MLP income, making the vehicle much more attractive and offsetting the threat of rising rates on unit valuations.

Finally, MLPs offer significant diversification benefits. As a hard asset, MLPs offer a hedge against inflation. However, unlike precious metals and other commodities, they also generate substantial income. Most importantly, after a historic run-up in stock and bond valuations, MLPs offer an "on-sale" alternative with very low correlations to each. According to a recent report from Vanugard, MLPs have a virtually nonexistent correlation (0.01) to U.S. bonds and mere 0.45 and 0.38 correlations to the overall U.S. stock market and publicly traded REITs respectively.

By many metrics, MLPs look cheap. VERY cheap. Supported by declining capex requirements and low bond yields, the industry should have no issues raising the capital it needs to continue growing at distribution-growing cost levels. Even without distribution growth, tax reform boosts taxable returns by 20% while also improving the business environment for MLPs' clients. With stocks and bonds at highs, the low correlation and high yields offered by MLPs look like a safe place to diversify in 2018. AMZA, with its index-beating performance and high, options-driven yield, has proven to be hedged against downside while using leverage to potentially supercharge its upside. There are plenty of other good ETF, ETN, and individual MLP options in this space, and not all investors will be comfortable with AMZA's actively managed approach. Regardless of which option you choose, I highly recommend diversifying some of your 2017 stock market profits in MLPs.

