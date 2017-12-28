These MLPs May Slash Distributions In 2018

Since I published the first bearish articles on Archrock Partners (APLP) and Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) in August 2017, the stocks have lost 11% and 15% respectively. Meanwhile, the Global X MLP & Energy ETF (MLPX) is unchanged. I believe that there is more downside for APLP and MMLP as they are likely to cut the distributions soon because their respective credit facilities “restrict their ability to make distributions if a default or an event of default under the corresponding credit facility is continuing at the time of such distribution”.

Archrock Partners

Delving into the most recent credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), we see that the borrower (APLP) incurs in an “Event of Default” if the total leverage ratio - given by the ratio of total indebtedness to EBITDA for four consecutive quarters - is higher than the ratios presented in Figure 1. For any quarter in 2017, the total debt/EBITDA should not have been higher than 5.95. Nonetheless, according to Capital IQ, for the twelve months ending on September 30, 2017, APLP had a total debt/EBITDA ratio of 6.00 (Figure 2). Therefore, the danger of a distribution cut is imminent.

Moreover, in 2018, the total debt/EBITDA ratio should be less than 5.75. Presently, APLP's total debt hovers around $1.33 billion. Thus, APLP needs to generate $231 million in EBITDA in 2018 to comply with the negative covenant. The possibilities of this happening are slim under current conditions.

Another event that induces a default in the credit agreement is triggered by “having an interest coverage ratio less than 2.5x”. According to Capital IQ, the interest coverage has been declining steadily, for the trailing twelve months, since 2Q2016. For the next three quarters, I think that APLP will have an interest coverage slightly above 2.5. However, the ratio is likely to be on the borderline. The reason is that APLP entered into swap contracts on the payer side with a notion principle of $500 million. Therefore, $131.5 million of APLP’s debt is still exposed to increasing interest rates. Since interest rates are likely to increase in 2018, the risk of an event of default is high.

Martin Midstream Partners

MMLP is on the verge of an event of default in two areas.

To begin, the leverage ratio (as defined in the credit facility as the ratio of total funded debt to consolidated EBITDA) based “on the rolling four-quarter period that ends on the last day of each fiscal quarter” cannot go above 5.25 with a temporary springing provision to 5.50 under certain scenarios. Currently, the total debt/EBITDA for the last twelve months is 5.8x. Therefore, MMLP is in imminent danger of suspending the distribution.

Another event that could cause the event of default is a drop in MMLP’s interest coverage ratio below 2.5x, similar to APLP. Compared with APLP, MMLP has a lower chance of causing an event of default from lack of interest coverage since its interest coverage ratio is 3.0x, compared with APLP's 2.7x. Although it has been declining, it is not as alarming as APLP’s (Figure 4).

An interesting strategy that MMLP uses to manage interest rate risk is to enter into swaptions. Currently, the company collects a premium from a call option that it wrote. Although I do not know the strike interest rate of the option, I would prefer that MMLP enters into payer swaps to manage interest rate risk. A spike in interest rates could obligate MMLP to enter into a highly unfavorable swap causing the interest coverage ratio to plummet.

Valuation and Comparison with other MLPs

Based on feedback from readers, I compared APLP and MMLP with several MLPs to determine if they are appealing from a valuation perspective. I compared APLP with other MLPs offering attractive distributions, including Alliance Holdings G.P., L.P. (AHGP), Antero Midstream Partners (AM), Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP), CSI Compressco, L.P. (CCLP), Delek Logistic Partners (DLK), Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM), EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (ENLK), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP), Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA), PBF Logistics, L.P. (PBFX), Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP), Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP), and USA Compression Partners (USAC) (Figure 5 and Figure 6).

APLP is slightly undervalued compared with the group. The price/book (P/B) and price/sales (P/S) ratios are 1.94 and 1.76, compared with the group averages of 2.18 and 2.86 respectively. The EV/EBITDA ratio is also below the group average. However, on the performance side, APLP’s return-on-assets and return-on-equity ratios are well below the group averages. Most importantly, the company’s total debt/equity and total debt/EBITDA is well above the group’s average. Therefore, even though from the valuation perspective, APLP looks attractive, it is not appealing due to poor ROA, ROE, and high leverage ratios.

MMLP exhibits the same traits. Its P/B and P/S are 2.05 and 0.78, below the group’s average. The EV/EBITDA is also below average. However, the company’s leverage is significantly higher than the group’s average.

I believe that as the total debt/EBITDA ratio from both companies approaches 6.0, the likelihood of cutting the distributions increases significantly.

In brief

The EBITDA from APLP and MMLP is not likely to surge shortly. Moreover, since the total debt/EBITDA and interest coverage ratios from both companies deteriorate and approach the covenants’ limits, the companies will have to cut the distributions. Therefore, it is time to sell your positions or acquire a short position.

Note: On December 21st, 2017, I published an article on MMLP. After watching MMLP's price action, I decided to open a short position in MMLP on December 27th, 2017.

