You'd Be Silly Not To Buy This Company Before It Becomes An Oil Major

The company is posed to increase production by 10% annually from now until year-end 2019. Going forward the company should continue growing production to the level of oil majors.

Suncor Energy has a significant assets in Canada that it plans to decrease operating costs for in the coming years. That should decrease the company's costs per barrel.

Suncor Energy has an enterprise value that puts it on the same scale as Eni and Statoil. However, going forward the company is posed to grow significantly.

Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with a market cap of almost $60 billion. The company currently offers investors a respectable dividend of almost 3% for an oil major. Overall, Suncor Energy’s significant assets, long-term growth potential, and impressive financials will put the company on the path to becoming an oil major. And you’d be silly not to capture the returns the company offers as it undergoes that path.

Suncor Energy - Mining

Suncor Energy Significant Assets

Suncor Energy has a significant asset profile that will support the company on the path to becoming an oil major.

Suncor Energy Enterprise Value - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

Suncor Energy has an enterprise value of $86 billion of which a significant portion comes from the company’s Canada assets. Suncor Energy’s enterprise value is well onto the path of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) or Chevron (NYSE: CVX) which have an enterprise value of roughly $300 billion. And it is on a similar size to the enterprise value of both Eni (NYSE: E) and Statoil (NYSE: STO).

Suncor Energy has over 1500 retail sites that allow it to sell the oil it produces. These sites allow the company to vertically integrate its business similar to how Chevron and Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) do and put it on the path to a higher profit margin. This higher profit margin will support the company’s earnings as it goes along the path to becoming an oil major.

Suncor Energy Alberta - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

Suncor Energy’s existing assets are centered around Alberta and the company has a number of synergy opportunities. The company’s operations in this region will not only allow the company to reduce costs and maximize earnings but it will also allow the company to hopefully reduce and better prepare for future risks like the Alberta forest fires that significantly hurt the company’s earnings temporarily.

Suncor Energy Operations - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

Looking at Suncor Energy’s Syncrude operations we can see that the Alberta forest fires enabled the company to enhance the winterization process. The company anticipates $0.125 billion in savings from 2018 forward and more than $30 million in expected savings from the corporate & regional services. Those total expected savings should increase the company’s profits by more than 5% alone.

The company is also working towards additional asset development with roughly $0.2 billion in expected costs. These costs will allow the company to significantly reduce its expenses per barrel and manage its earnings in the long run. As we can see here, Suncor Energy is taking advantage of its existing assets and reducing their costs. Higher earnings will move the company towards becoming an oil major.

Suncor Energy Fort Hills - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

Looking at the next of Suncor Energy’s significant assets, we look at the company’s Fort Hills asset which is next to the company’s Syncrude asset. The company has 5 of 6 major project areas operating in this region and has hired 98% of the staff with 95% of extraction assets proven and 96% of construction completed. As we can see, the company is well on the path to making the asset fully operation.

Suncor Energy has a 50.8% working interest here resulting in almost 100 thousand barrels a day of oil being produced. The company has roughly $8 billion in internal project capital for this asset, a significant investment. One of my favorite things about Suncor Energy that I think will move the company on the path to becoming an oil major is the company has a partial ownership in major projects.

That means as the company expands and increases its cash, it has immediate acquisition opportunities available. The company could simply try to buy out other owners from its existing assets. In the current oil environment, large oil projects are incredibly risky. One of the things that I think will help Suncor Energy on the path to becoming an oil major is the company has large acquisition opportunities available.

Suncor Energy Long-term Growth Potential

On top of these incredibly impressive significant assets which lay out a path for growth going forward, Suncor Energy has respectable overall long-term growth potential.

Suncor Energy Growth - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

Suncor Energy has strong production growth anticipates from the company’s existing projects. The company achieved a 6% compound annual growth rate in production from 2012 to 2016. However, the company plans to take advantage of the low oil environment to achieve a 10% compound annual growth rate from 2016 - 2019. Those double digit growth rates are impressive for a company Suncor Energy’s size.

Suncor Energy started 2012 at 450 thousand barrels per day and the company plans to exit 2019 with 800 thousand barrels per day of production. That means an almost doubling of Suncor Energy’s production in a short 7 years. That means incredibly impressive growth in just 7 years. Should the company be able to continue this rate of growth, the company will eventually become an oil major.

And given the company’s strong history of growth and growth potential into 2019, you’d be silly not to buy this company before it becomes an oil potential.

Suncor Energy Capital Investment - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

Looking at Suncor Energy’s capital allocation plan in the current oil price of just under $60 WTI, the company near term capital allocation plan would involve it investing just over $5.0 billion in capital for 10% annual production growth. The company plans to grow its dividend with production growth meaning we can expect low double digit dividend growth in the coming years, something exciting to see.

More importantly, at current oil price which are still 40% below where they were just over 3 years ago, the company plans to have a $1-2 billion annual buyback program. That means over the next 3 years, the company will be able to repurchase almost 10% of its company back, both decreasing its dividend expenses are rewarding shareholders.

One thing that has benefited Exxon Mobil shareholders more than almost anything else is the company’s significant buybacks since 2000. Seeing Suncor Energy go down this path will push the company towards becoming an oil major.

Suncor Energy Growth Projects - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

Suncor Energy is the first energy company to receive approval for multiple in situ development phases in Alberta and the company has around 10 phases planned with 12-15 months between phases. At the same time, these phases could be potentially replicated across five different regions leading to massive growth for Suncor Energy. These oil sand phases are what could make Suncor Energy into an oil major.

Overall, the company anticipates that it could have 360 thousand barrels per day in production growth from its growth plans. That alone will increase the company’s overall oil production by almost 50%. Should the company replicate this in other locations in the coming decades that could move up the company’s production by millions of barrels, making the company an oil major.

And Suncor Energy has the reserves to support this. Exxon Mobil’s reserve life at the present time is roughly 13 years. In contrast, Suncor Energy has a 2P reserve life of more than 35 years at the present time. As a result, the company to almost triple its production to almost 2 million barrels per day in the coming decades making itself an oil major while having the same reserve life as the oil majors.

Suncor Energy Financials

Suncor Energy has significant assets and long-term growth potentials. Together these two things combined with the company’s financials will move it well on the path to becoming an oil major.

Suncor Energy FFO - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

Suncor Energy has managed to consistently grow its discretionary cash flow. The company had funds from operations of $6.0 billion (C$), a horrible year for the oil markets, and had combined dividend and sustaining capital expenses of $4.2 billion. Going into 2017, the company has an impressive WTI breakeven of just $40 per barrel, or noticeably lower than current WTI prices of almost $60 per barrel.

At the same time, with average WTI prices for 2017 expected to be $50 per barrel, the company’s funds from operations should grow respectably allowing the company to grow its dividend some. Going into 2018, even if oil prices do not recover at all, if WTI prices average $60 per barrel, the company’s funds from operations will increase significantly.

The company can use an increase in these funds from operations to both increase its dividends and repay shareholders. The company is building up a long history of returning dividends to shareholders, similar to the oil majors.

Suncor Energy Cash Returned - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

In fact, on the path to becoming an oil major, Suncor Energy itself advertises that its cash returns to shareholders are in line with the oil majors. The company’s total cash (dividends + buybacks) returned to shareholders have averaged $6 per barrel since the start of the oil crash, making the company a leader among other tight oil companies. And the company’s focus on capital discipline will allow this to increase.

Compared to supermajors, the company is in roughly the middle of the peer group thanks to the company’s finances. Given that the company has managed to massively improve oil sand efficiency in the recent years, the company has discussed autonomous trucks recently to reduce costs further, the company should be able to increase this amount future.

With the path for its production to grow in line with supermajors, and the company returning a similar amount of cash to shareholders as the oil majors, this shows how Suncor Energy is well on the path to becoming an oil major.

Conclusion

Suncor Energy is already a massive company with its enterprise value putting it in line with other massive mid-tier oil companies. However, the company’s prospects mean it has a respectable chance of becoming an oil major and you’d be silly not to buy this company before it becomes an oil major to lock in those gains. The company has an impressive asset based centered around the oil sands that result in more than half a million barrels per day of production.

At the same time, the company has a large amount of oil sands identified growth opportunities. The company should be able to increase its production by almost half a million barrels per day with identified growth potential that will come online starting in the early-2020s. These projects over the following decade should push Suncor Energy to over a million barrels per day towards oil major status.

Financially, Suncor Energy rewards its shareholders the same per barrel as the oil majors. This means as the company’s production grows so too will its rewards for shareholders. And the company has managed to maintain a credit rating and debt such that it is in a financially strong position through the oil crash. As a result, that makes Suncor Energy a company you’d be silly not to buy before it becomes an oil major.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.