Exxon Mobil: Ready To Break Out

Exxon Mobil (XOM) looks to be on the verge of breaking out higher as its operating environment improves. Although XOM has fallen nearly 20% since 2014, its share price now looks to be stabilizing. Rising energy prices are aiding the company's share price, improving management's outlook. With commodity stocks being traditionally volatile, using a low risk option position could be the best way to gain long exposure.

Price Action

XOM is setting up technically very well, reversing its multi-year downtrend. The chart below highlights both XOM's daily and weekly time-frames. The oil price collapse of 2014-2016 weighed on XOM's revenue growth, and thus drastically damaged investor sentiment around the sector.

Although XOM maintained a strong balance sheet and steady dividend payout throughout the oil price meltdown, its share price experienced sharp declines. Now however, as commodity prices are stabling over the last year, XOM's share price looks to be on the verge of an upside breakout.

Since September, XOM has traded in a tight range between 80 and 83. With the energy sector experiencing broad strength in recent weeks, it is likely XOM will soon follow higher. Based on the stock's volatility profile, if its share price does breakout to the upside, investor optimism could carry XOM into the low- to mid-90s range over the next year.

Source: Trading View

Fundamental Narrative

Rising energy prices are aiding the company's top-line growth, while lower capex guidance could free up cash flow in coming years. In its most recent quarter, XOM's upstream earnings came in at an impressive $1.6 billion, an increase of nearly $950 million from the prior-year quarter, driven by higher realizations, according to management. This was largely tied to crude prices rising nearly $6.50 per barrel versus the year-ago quarter, while its gas realizations increased about $0.60 per thousand cubic feet.

Moreover, volume and mix effects increased earnings by $20 million. Upstream unit profitability for the quarter was $4.53 per barrel excluding the impact of non-controlling interest volumes.

XOM's upstream unit is largely dependent on rising energy prices to fuel margin growth. Management was bullish on the price of oil during the call, with the commodity putting together impressive price action.

Below is both a daily and weekly chart of WTI crude. After collapsing from 2014-2016, the commodity has formed a nice bottoming pattern, with an upside breakout in recent weeks. With global oil prices in the $60 range currently, profit margins should expand, leading XOM to likely show impressive earnings growth in quarters to come.

Source: Trading View

Additionally, management is also committed to reducing its capital expenditures, which should benefit cash flows going forward. According to management, its year-to-date expenditures on capex is trending lower with guidance at $22 billion. Management also added some specifics about its capex projections on the call:

"You may recall that our objective is to go ahead and close the transaction for the Mozambique Area 4 acreage before year end, and that's still the plan, and that was about $2.8 billion."

And

"At the same time, we have also ramped up some activity in our unconventional business. And, of course, we've got the Brazil transactions that we just consummated. And all of that really leads us to the view that the guidance is appropriate."

Below is a chart of both XOM's capex to revenue, as well as its free cash flow. XOM has made an effort to reduce its relative expenditure on capex in recent years relative to overall revenue, but has plans to further cut back. Capex to revenue has fallen from nearly 10% on a trailing twelve month basis in 2015, to now just below 6%. Declining expenses, on top of rising revenue due to potentially higher energy prices, should drive cash flow higher, benefiting shareholders.





The Trade

Although XOM is a large and established company, it is still beholden to the price of oil. This volatility makes using a call option to gain long exposure to the stock attractive.

The option I am looking at is the July 2018 85 call trading at $2.80. This indicates that you gain exposure to potentially $8500 of XOM stock with the small initial premium of $280.

Leverage is inherent in the option, increasing the return on investment relative to holding 100 shares of the underlying stock. Moreover, losses are limited to the initial premium paid for the call option.

Remember however, that full loss of principle is possible in options trading, so weight the position appropriately.

Source: Think or Swim

Conclusion

XOM is an attractive investment at current levels as its share price has steadied amid rising energy prices. After years of decline, XOM's price reversal higher makes it an interesting value stock. Moreover, management is bullish on the company's operating environment, while also looking to cut capex to increase cash flows. With XOM being a commodity-dependent stock, using a call option to gain long exposure makes a lot of sense. The option has a leveraged upside, alongside a hedge downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.