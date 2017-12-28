Yuge Tax Break With This 6% Muni Yield

The fund has done a good job of covering the monthly distribution and has money saved for future use.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Investment thesis: This aggressive national municipal bond has a well-established distribution to provide you monthly cash flow, capital growth, and a tax break

Brace yourselves, homeowners. Major tax reform has been voted into law with the intent of cutting corporate taxes and further stimulating the economy. Rather than waiting for the trickle-down effect from cutting corporate taxes, my goal is to help individual investors get a direct benefit by way of tax-free income and capital growth.

Income history

(Source: Original Image – Data from Yahoo Finance)

When considering an investment to create an income stream, one key data point to look at is cash flow stability. In the case of NVG, the fund has maintained a level payout over the past few years. If you notice from the graphic above, management has regularly declared special end of year distributions. In addition to encouraging shareholders to hold on to their shares until the end of the year, this is an effective method of maintaining a sustainable distribution.

While price performance will be considered as well, a major part of this investment’s risk/return profile is the federally tax-free income it offers. As an AMT-free national muni fund, the monthly payments currently yield 6% income. Assuming the top IRS tax bracket, an investor would have to earn a 10.07% taxable yield or better.

(Source: Original Image – Author’s calculation)

Valuation

(Source: CEF Connect)

While the fund has historically traded at a discount to NAV, you can see that the spreads have started to thin over the past 2 years. Given the strong fundamentals and distribution coverage, I would encourage prospective investors to jump in while shares can be picked up cheaply.

Sustainability of Distribution

(Source: Original Image – Data from 2017 Semi-Annual Report)

The key to success in maintaining a CEF’s distribution is coverage from net investment income. While they haven’t earned an excess of distributions paid, they’re posting figures that are well above average for CEFs. Furthermore, despite the tapering undistributed net investment income balance, having a positive UNII balance is a huge plus. This is an indication of management being cognizant of maintaining a sustainable a distribution and not overreaching to peak investor interest. See the Cornerstone Strategic Value fund (CLM) as a prime example of overpaying.

Balancing credit and interest rate risk

(Source: Nuveen website)

Considering how high of a tax-free yield the fund has been able to offer, I can see how they’ve been able to accomplish that looking at bond statistics. With a combination of 37% effective leverage, non-investment grade issues, and long-term bonds they’ve been able to enhance yield for investors. On the other hand, this makes the price performance of the fund much more volatile as you can see below. It can also put the fund in a precarious position of defaults if the economy goes bad. NVG lost 45% of its market value between June ’07 and October ’08.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Before you call me crazy for recommending a leveraged long-term bond fund while the Fed is raising rates, calm down. Having the right asset allocation is the key to managing your downside risk in the event of changing interest rates or recession. I recommend exposure to the following asset classes:

• Convertible bonds – Protects against interest rate changes

• Equity REITS – Provides portfolio growth and current income

• Long duration treasuries – Protects downside risk in event of bear market

Example 1 – Quantitative Easing

Example 2 – The Great Recession

Example 3 – 2011 correction

Conclusion

All things considered, I really like what this bond fund has to offer as a growth and income investment. Because the distribution appears to be well-established, high income investors residing in states with no income tax should consider this fund. However, prospective investors must be comfortable with the fund’s aggressive price performance relative to its non-leveraged peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.