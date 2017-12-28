Asian Markets To Continue To Boost Apple's Growth

Reports from Asia of a slowdown in new iPhone sales look to be inaccurate.

There are quite a few good reasons to be optimistic about the prospects for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in 2018. One not so frequently mentioned is their reinvigorated strength in Asia. New products and increased retail penetration are set to give the company a strong boost in the coming years. Analysts may have underestimated this potential boost in the world's most populous continent. What is working for Apple in North America and Europe is working even better in Asia.

The Apple Attraction

Different analysts cite different reasons as to why they think Apple might grow in the coming years. Most often cited are:

iPhone margins.

Services revenue growth.

Potential for AR.

Apple Watch growth both actual and potential.

Renewed growth of Macs.

As I pointed out in an article in September, Asians are very brand-conscious and they like the Apple brand. All the above drivers apply to Asia but on a potentially larger scale than elsewhere. This should be boosted further by the company getting its retail business stronger in Asia.

The Apple Watch is an underrated factor for Apple in Asia. Worldwide it is the market leader as per the schematic below:

The company does not give an exact breakdown of figures, but sales in China appear to be very strong. A previous article gave details of this. The product has two big advantages for China. First is the government-led drive for digital healthcare, and second is the consumer preference for expensive branded watches.

The iPhone X got off to a strong start in China. This is despite those who tell us year after year that Apple mobile phones are too expensive for Asians to afford. It is the same fallacy as the idea that Mercedes and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) are too expensive. Aspirational products get aspired to.

It looks as though China may produce the "super-cycle"for the iPhone. Cook has been making increasing visits to China, most recently in December. At that time he said he "couldn't be happier" about the early sales signals for the iPhone X there. In October he had met with President Xi and the company has opened its first data center in the country. Compromises have been made with the political demands of the Chinese government.

Of course there are also the usual bearish rumors. There have been contradictory reports coming out of Asia this week that iPhone X sales have tapered off. From past experience, it is probably better to believe what Apple is saying rather than rumors and alleged reports from component suppliers or traders.

New figures just out show that 44% of new smartphone activations over the holiday period were for Apple. The iPhone X represented 14.7%, the iPhone 8 represented 8.1% and the iPhone 8 Plus represented 8.7%. Much of that larger format activation was probably from Asia. The iPhone 6, the iPhone 7 and the iPhone SE all had substantial business. This emphasises once again the breadth of the Apple product line. It emphasises also how worldwide some reports are underestimating the iPhone product cycle.

The latest reports this week coming out of Taiwan were from not very reliable sources. We heard the same thing about this time last year on the previous iPhone product cycle. A more informed picture is probably the reaction from Rosenblatt Securities. They see strong growth in China though not up to the levels of some of the very bullish estimates. iPhone X sales are probably on course to be very profitable for Apple. They will be backed up by iPhone 8 sales for consumers who consider the iPhoneX to be too expensive. The fact there is no plus size version of the iPhone X leads one to think that the iPhone 8 Plus will reap big numbers. The larger size format is popular in Asia.

Canalys has reported that iPhone 8 sales in fact exceeded expectations in China. Less concentration has been put on that model compared with the iPhone X. The larger size availability is likely to be a driver of this.

Future mobile phone revenue potential is far greater in Asia than elsewhere in the world as the graph below shows:

When broadband arrives in territories, smartphones follow.

The old argument that iPhones won't sell in Asia because of their high cost is once again being shown to be false. On average wages, the costs seem prohibitively high illustrated in the detail below:

From Techinasia.

However this does not take into account the very affluent growing middle-class households with high disposable incomes around the continent. The position is further improved for Apple by the greatly enlarged range of smartphone product. These include old models at reduced prices and the iPhone SE from India.

To take one country as an example, Singapore is a small country of just 5.6 million people. It has 4.27 million smartphone users, and over 3 million smartphones are sold every year. Apple is the market leader. Along with Samsung it controls over 70% of the market. So in the heart of Asia, the market is dominated by the two premium price brands.

Countries like Singapore can hit the very high penetration rates we see in Japan. That is Apple's most successful market anywhere in the world in terms of proportion of users. As I detailed in an earlier article, iOS has a 66.2% share in Japan for smartphone users. 46% of tablets are iPads. Like other Asian countries, in Japan the minimalism and design features of Apple products strike a chord with consumers.

Apple and Revenue in Asia.

Asia accounted for 31% of Apple revenues in Q4 2017, as detailed below:

At the Q4 2017 analyst call, Tim Cook emphasised in particular the turnaround in China:

"We returned to growth in greater China, with unit growth and market share gains for iPhone, iPad and Mac. It was an all-time record quarter for Mac sales in China as well as an all-time high for Services revenue."

The surge in Services revenue is of especial note. The income from Apple's App Store in China now exceeds that of the App Store in the USA.

Internet giant TenCent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has been a strong competitor. Its WeChat app allows for easy switching between apps and devices. Potentially this somewhat negates the traditional advantage of the Apple Store and ecosystem. WeChat has been transforming itself into a full-fledged mobile operating system. However Apple's strong recent figures indicate that the company is doing well in this struggle with a very strong Chinese player. That bodes very well for Apple's future in China. It reinforces the strength of Tim Cook's strategic vision and tactical moves for Apple in China.

Much has been made of Apple's efforts to gain traction in India. Revenue doubled year-on-year but from a small base. There seems little doubt that India will become massive for Apple in the long run.

As Cook stated:

"It's analogous to the many years that we put into China".

In Q3 Cook had expressed himself "very very bullish and very very optimistic" about China. This has carried on into Q4. Enterprise and education were quoted as two particularly successful areas for Apple throughout Asia. He remains similarly optimistic about India, though large-scale growth will take longer than did China.

Retail In Asia

The retail potential for Asia is very promising. It is also key to sustained growth.

The illustration below shows where world retail growth in general is coming from:

This will benefit both bricks and mortar and e-commerce operations.

Yet Apple's range of stores as illustrated below is very much tilted to North America and Europe:





Wikileaks.

The 58 stores in Asia (mainly in China) represent 11% of stores worldwide. Yet the region is producing 31% of worldwide revenues. It seems this is finally being addressed, though slowly. The company's concentration on quality and on staff training mean the retail ramp-up will take time. The higher concentration of stores in Japan has been one of the reasons for the company's startling success there.

A new store in Korea's capital of Seoul is opening at the end of the year. Similarly the first store in Thailand, in the capital Bangkok, is opening at about the same time. The first store in Taiwan, in the capital Taipei, opened earlier this year.

The store that opened earlier this year in Singapore has been a great success judging by the crowds thronging it every day. Long queues formed for the iPhone X launches as per the photo below:

From personal experience I can say that the level of customer service the store provides is a totally different experience from that provided previously by dealers. That cements the brand attraction for consumers. It is a key element to retaining customers. It offers something which competitors do not have. Consumers do not flock to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) or Oppo stores.

For online business in Asia, Apple has recently extended its product offering. It is now selling the full range of product on Lazada, a subsidiary of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), in 5 Asian countries. These countries comprise Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia. They alone represent a total of 563 million people.

Conclusion.

Katy Huberty of Morgan Stanley recently put out a new price target for the Apple stock price. This was specifically based on the demand for the iPhone X in China.

Similarly Amit Daryanani of RBC Capital Markets saw booming sales, especially of the most upmarket 256GB model. Their survey had 62% of respondents in China keen on the iPhone X, against 28% in the USA.

The success of the new iPhones will consolidate the key competitive advantage of Apple, its ecosystem. The story is not just about the iPhone.

The iPhone success allows for the fast growth of Service revenues, Mac products and iPads. The new smart speaker is likely to appeal strongly to Asian consumers. These products set the ground for AR in the future. AR is expected to be huge in China.

A more rapid ramp-up of the retail presence would consolidate this process for Apple. Despite the stock price rise of almost 50% in2017, Apple's valuation is still way below the S&P average. Asia will be a key element in showing that Apple is still undervalued.

