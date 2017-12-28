Recapping 2017: The Year In Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities

If economic growth continues, longer-term real yields should begin rising. Watch for the 10-year real yield to climb toward 1.0%.

Here are some great questions as we end 2017: Where is inflation headed? Is it a looming danger or will it remain as peaceful as a sleeping kitten? And will the stock market continue to surge, or falter under the weight of nine years of steady growth?

A year ago, in December 2016, we had a lot more uncertainty, with a wild-card president taking control in the United States, promising economic incentives (infrastructure spending, tax cuts) but with a chaotic edge (tensions in North Korea, a rising federal deficit, collusion investigations).

Looking back on 2017 won't give you a really clear picture of the future, unless you are psychic. Most of the mainstream Wall Street analysis actually points to the past: continued moderate inflation, continued increases in stock values, continued economic growth. That will be true, until it isn't.

Here is what the markets are telling us: Inflation expectations are rising. Take a look at this chart of the 10-year inflation breakeven rate over the last year. It's a rather remarkable picture. Inflation expectations surged after election of President Trump, continued rising until late January, then plummeted from a high of 2.08% on January 26 to a low of 1.66% on June 21.

After mid-summer, however, inflation expectations began steadily rising, reaching 1.93% on December 23. In my opinion, rising inflation expectations reflect a belief in future economic growth. Indicator: Positive.

So you would expect a similar rise in nominal and after-inflation yields in the Treasury market. But that hasn't been the case. Only short-term yields have been rising, primarily triggered by Federal Reserve rate increases. Longer-term real yields have been stable or declining. The market is not pricing in future economic growth. Indicator: Negative.

Here's a chart that combines 2017's real yields for 5-, 10- and 30-year TIPS. The yield spread has been dramatically narrowing. Since September 8, the 5-year real yield has risen 41 basis points, while the 10-year is up only 25 bps and the 30-year is up only 3. This is not a picture of economic confidence.

Now, here is a review of all the TIPS auctions of 2017:

CUSIP 912828V49, 10-year TIPS

Original auction, January 19. Investors in this auction got a yield boost from then-Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, who days before accurately predicted that short-term interest rates would rise 'several times' in 2017. This TIPS auctioned with a real yield of 0.436%, setting the coupon rate at 0.375%. The inflation breakeven rate was 2.04%.

Investors in this auction got a yield boost from then-Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, who days before accurately predicted that short-term interest rates would rise 'several times' in 2017. This TIPS auctioned with a real yield of 0.436%, setting the coupon rate at 0.375%. The inflation breakeven rate was 2.04%. Reopening, March 23 . More of the same, with this TIPS getting a real yield to maturity of 0.466%. The inflation breakeven dipped to 1.95%.

. More of the same, with this TIPS getting a real yield to maturity of 0.466%. The inflation breakeven dipped to 1.95%. Reopening, May 18. Again, very little fluctuation in real yield, which came in at 0.420%. But the inflation breakeven rate dipped to 1.79%, meaning that TIPS yields were holding steady while nominal rates were dropping.

CUSIP 912810RW0, 30-year TIPS

Original auction, February 16. This 30-year TIPS auctioned with a real yield of 0.923%, highest for any TIPS auction of the year. That set the coupon rate at 0.875%. The inflation breakeven rate came in at 2.13%. At the time, I considered this auction a decent deal for investors, but predicted a volatile future. I was wrong about the volatility, as least through 2017.

This 30-year TIPS auctioned with a real yield of 0.923%, highest for any TIPS auction of the year. That set the coupon rate at 0.875%. The inflation breakeven rate came in at 2.13%. At the time, I considered this auction a decent deal for investors, but predicted a volatile future. I was wrong about the volatility, as least through 2017. Reopening, June 22. The real yield dropped to 0.880%, almost right on the coupon rate. I called that result 'disappointing' and noted the flattening yield curve. The inflation breakeven rate was an attractive 1.84%.

The real yield dropped to 0.880%, almost right on the coupon rate. I called that result 'disappointing' and noted the flattening yield curve. The inflation breakeven rate was an attractive 1.84%. Reopening, October 19. The real yield came in at 0.908%, still slightly below the originating auction. The inflation breakeven rate was a moderate 1.92%.

CUSIP 912828X39, 5-year TIPS

Original auction, April 17. The most interesting TIPS of 2017 originally auctioned with a real yield to maturity of -0.049%. That's right, it was negative to inflation, setting the coupon rate at 0.125%, the lowest it can go. (This was the 21st consecutive auction of a 4- to 5-year TIPS with a coupon rate of 0.125%, dating back to October 2010.) At the time, I called this auction 'discouraging.' The inflation breakeven rate was 1.77%.

The most interesting TIPS of 2017 originally auctioned with a real yield to maturity of -0.049%. That's right, it was negative to inflation, setting the coupon rate at 0.125%, the lowest it can go. (This was the 21st consecutive auction of a 4- to 5-year TIPS with a coupon rate of 0.125%, dating back to October 2010.) At the time, I called this auction 'discouraging.' The inflation breakeven rate was 1.77%. Reopening, August 24. The yield rose to 0.117% and the inflation breakeven rate was an attractive 1.66%. But this TIPS was still not very attractive versus other 5-year options, including I bonds.

The yield rose to 0.117% and the inflation breakeven rate was an attractive 1.66%. But this TIPS was still not very attractive versus other 5-year options, including I bonds. Reopening, December 21. In my preview article, I predicted that this could be the most attractive TIPS auction of the year. (TIPS investors don't lead very exciting lives.) The after-inflation yield came in at 0.370%, the highest in two years for any 4- to 5-year TIPS auction. The inflation breakeven rate rose to a still-reasonable 1.87%. I was a buyer at this auction: short term, reasonable yield.

CUSIP 912828V49, 10-year TIPS

Original auction, July 20. The year's second 10-year TIPS was originally auctioned with a real yield to maturity of 0.489%. I called this a disappointing result because 10-year TIPS yields had inched up to 0.66% two weeks before the auction. The inflation breakeven rate was an attractive 1.76%.

The year's second 10-year TIPS was originally auctioned with a real yield to maturity of 0.489%. I called this a disappointing result because 10-year TIPS yields had inched up to 0.66% two weeks before the auction. The inflation breakeven rate was an attractive 1.76%. Reopening, September 21. The real yield came in at 0.450%, propped up by the Federal Reserve's announcement that it would begin unwinding its massive bond portfolio. The inflation breakeven rate was 1.82%.

The real yield came in at 0.450%, propped up by the Federal Reserve's announcement that it would begin unwinding its massive bond portfolio. The inflation breakeven rate was 1.82%. Reopening, November 16. The real yield rose to 0.512%, the highest at auction for this term since January 2016, breaking a string of 10 auctions under 0.50%. The inflation breakeven rate rose slightly to 1.84%. I called the result a 'pleasant surprise.' I was a buyer at this auction.

In conclusion

The markets of 2017 have been sending mixed messages about 2018. At this point, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities remain an attractive investment, especially in the shorter maturities. And as long as the 10-year inflation breakeven remains below 2.2%, TIPS are a reasonable alternative to nominal Treasurys.

As we head into 2018, if economic conditions remain favorable, you should see the 10-year TIPS real yield start a climb toward 1.0%. A real yield of 0.5% should be unsustainable if U.S. economic growth surpasses 3%. I would be buying 10-year TIPS when the real yield rises above 0.75%, in small amounts, to hold to maturity.

Investing in TIPS mutual funds? They aren't my favored way to hold TIPS, but I have long suggested a price of $110 in the TIP ETF as a possible buying point. That's about 3.5% lower than the price today, and would equal at least an increase of 25 basis points in the 10-year real yield.

If your strategy is to buy TIPS and hold them to maturity, you aren't going to get rich and you aren't going to lose money. You're just preserving capital. I'd say the outlook for TIPS investing is positive in 2018, possibly the most positive in seven years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.