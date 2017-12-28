If You Took On More Risk: Week 4

Two of the three of the portfolios we presented in the 4th week of Bulletproof Investing outperformed their expected returns over the next 6 months.

Safety First: race car driver Leilani Munter and her helmet (Credit: Autokult)

Investing With A Helmet On, But Driving Faster

Recently, we posted the returns from the three portfolios we shared with subscribers in the fourth week of our Bulletproof Investing service last June (Performance: Week 4). This is our "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months. Two of the three portfolios beat Portfolio Armor's expected returns for them, but only our Top Names portfolio, which was hedged against a greater-than-9% decline, beat the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Here, we show how the highest risk portfolio we created on June 22nd - one hedged against a greater-than-20% decline - performed.

Stepping On The Gas Pedal

Each week, we use our system to create several portfolios, before selecting ones to share with our subscribers. So we went back to June 22nd and looked for the portfolio we created then that had taken on the most risk. It was this one, where we had asked Portfolio Armor to present us with a $1,000,000 portfolio designed to maximize expected return over the next 6 months while limiting downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 20% over the same period.

It included Align Technology (ALGN), Alibaba (BABA), Micron Technology (MU), NetEase (NTES), Nvidia (NVDA), TAL Education Group (TAL), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) as primary securities, plus Biogen (BIIB) to absorb some of the cash leftover after rounding down dollar amounts to round lots of each of the primary securities.

The worst-case scenario here was a decline of 19.31% (the "Max Drawdown"), the best-case scenario was a gain of 24.49% (the "Net Potential Return"), and our site's ballpark estimate of an Expected Return was 8.43%.

Why We Didn't Present This Portfolio

A commenter on our previous "If You Took On More Risk" article quoted this question and quipped, "Because you didn't know it would do well". That's true of all of the portfolios we present though.

When we started Bulletproof Investing, our idea was to present portfolios that had the highest ratio of potential upside (Net Potential Return) to downside (Max Drawdown). We're still soliciting feedback to see if our subscribers want us to continue that approach, but The first two portfolios we presented to subscribers on June 22nd had ratios of 3.02 and 3.3 to 1, respectively. The portfolio above, in contrast, had a ratio of 1.27 (as you can see by dividing its Net Potential Return of 24.49% by its Max Drawdown of 19.31%).

How The Portfolio Performed

Here's how the portfolio performed, net of hedging and trading costs.

Looking at the performance here: 20.04% versus 11.27% for SPY, you may be asking that question. The answer is that you can. We now include a portfolio hedged against a >20% decline each week in Bulletproof Investing. This is an aggressive approach though: it will outperform more tightly hedged portfolios when each of its underlying securities do well, but if one or more drop significantly, it may underperform one of the more tightly hedged portfolios. Nevertheless, this is strong performance for an approach that takes on less risk than an unhedged investment in SPY.

Subscribe to Bulletproof Investing to see what this week's aggressive portfolio is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.