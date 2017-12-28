Cannabis Stock Analysis #3: Cronos Group Inc.

By: Lars Moffatt

Introduction

One of NCI’s most recent articles discussed how Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) and Canopy Growth Corporation (OTCPK:TWMJF) have great growth potential despite their extremely high valuations, related to the legalization of marijuana that is coming to Canada in July 2018. While Aurora and Canopy are two of the largest companies in the sector, there are other small market-cap cannabis companies that still provide growth potential and future earnings for investors.

Today’s North Channel Investment article will analyze Cronos Group Inc. (OTCPK: PRMCF), another Canadian cannabis company. While there are rumors of Cronos being acquired by other large companies such as Aphria, Aurora and Canopy, this article will not discuss these rumors and will focus on the company as a whole.

Business Overview

Cronos Group Inc. is a mid-sized Canadian cannabis producer and distributor which is based out of Toronto, Ontario. Like most other Canadian cannabis companies, Cronos produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oils. In the last few months, Cronos has done a lot of re-branding to prepare for the 2018 legalization in Canada, where they have changed the name of one of their brands called “In the Zone Ltd.” to “Original BC Ltd.”. This Original BC brand will be used for the production occurring within their Kelowna facility. Cronos’ other brand which used in their other facilities is called Peace Naturals.

While other companies such as Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis have continued to acquire small companies in the last couple of months, Cronos has limited their growth and have stayed fairly small scale. In total, Cronos’ facilities only total 401,500 square feet across their five production facilities, which has an annual capacity of 45,150 kg. This is a much smaller scale than many other cannabis producers, where Aurora Cannabis is currently in the process of constructing a facility that is roughly 800,000 sq. feet.

Source: Third Quarter Financial Statements 2017 – Cronos Group Inc.

Financials

While the size of their production facilities indicate that Cronos simply won’t have anywhere near the output that other producers do, that doesn’t mean that Cronos is struggling to grow their revenues. In comparison with the 3 month third-quarter results of 2016 and 2017, product sales increased by 962% from $123,647 to $1,314,114 (Canadian Dollars). Despite the fact that Cronos boasts this drastic increase, it is key to note there were no product sales the first two quarter of 2016. Cronos has done well to gradually grow their revenues quarter over quarter, which is seen below, where revenues increased from second to third quarter by 104%. Much of this growth was caused by the increase in product sales to patients in Canada and sales in Germany.

Source: Third Quarter Financial Statements 2017 – Cronos Group Inc.

Currently, Cronos is one of the few Canadian cannabis producers that has positive EPS over the last year. Cronos is taking more of a conservative approach to their growth which is much different from what their peers are doing as Aurora and Canopy are spending large sums of dollars to fuel future production and acquisitions. While this means that the company will probably never reach the revenues that Aurora and Canopy are expected to have, Cronos still has the ability to compete and thrive in the cannabis market. However, it will be interesting to see how the company does once cannabis can be purchased by consumers in July of 2018.

Growth Prospects

While Cronos’ growth is more gradual in comparison with other large scale competitors, Cronos is making strategic move that will ensure long term growth for the company after legalisation in Canada hits consumers in July 2018.

Cronos has several ventures and investments that are great for future prosperity for the company. In December, 2016, Cronos signed a joint venture with ‘Indigenous Roots’, a cannabis company that works with First Nation groups across the country. Cronos has taken a 49.9% stake in Indigenous Roots, and the two companies within this venture are currently working on gaining interest from over 100 indigenous leaders across Canada to help with the funding of capital for future projects.

Cronos recently announced a joint venture in Israel (Cronos Israel) with Kibbutz Gan Shmuel, which will result in additional production, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis. While the value of the production in Israel is nothing to boast about right now, the location has several great growth prospects for the company. The location offers great climate for year-round greenhouse cultivation which is coupled with Gan Schmuel’s skilled workforce and already existing infrastructure. Alongside this, the location of Gan Schmuel is located on almost 5,000 acres of land, which will allow production to increase to close to 100,000kg a year in the future. If that isn’t good enough already, the company announced they could produce cannabis at $0.40 to $0.50 per gram, which is much cheaper than the cost many other Canadian producers are paying for their crops. Cronos holds a 70% stake in the nursery and cultivation of the product and a 90% stake in the manufacturing and distribution of the product. This production facility in Israel will allow Cronos to compete with low prices and still create a rational profit margin on their products.

Cronos is also working on the creation of a “state-of the-art oil extraction lab”, which will allow Cronos to work on the creation of new cannabis capsules, tinctures, and ointments. One benefit to the products that Cronos is working on is the ingredients within the oils, which are expected to use low to no amounts of harsh chemicals that other oils possess. This will allow their products to stay competitive in a market where it is getting more and more difficult for companies products to have an edge over others. Alongside this extraction lab, the company is working on the development of several of their buildings, where an additional production facility which will be roughly 280,000 sq. feet is expected to be at maximum production levels in the first six months of 2018.

Lastly, “Cronos entered a partnership and a five-year exclusive distribution agreement with G.Pohl-Boskamp GmHF & Co. KG, which will allow Peace Naturals to distribute their product to over 12,000 pharmacies across Germany.” While Aurora and Canopy have done similar deals with other companies within the EU, Cronos’ deal with Pohl-Boskamp allows the company to sell cannabis within a company that operates in over 45 countries and has great distribution channels. Cronos started selling their products to Pohl-Boskamp in October, which indicates that there should be a great increase in their revenues from this deal in their upcoming fourth quarter statements. I expect this deal to be extremely valuable for the next few years, as Germany is currently the world’s largest cannabis market.

Overall, I wouldn’t say that Cronos has the growth prospects that Aurora and Canopy do. This doesn’t mean that the company will not continue to grow. I expect Cronos will surprise investors, as I believe the partnership with Pohl-Boskamp will be highly valuable and will generate great revenue for years to come.

Valuation Metrics and Comparison

As I have done in my last two cannabis articles, I have used price-to-book ratios to compare several major Canadian Cannabis companies. My previous articles have already stated that the cannabis sector is clearly overvalued, where the group average is double the Russell 2000 Index’s, which currently has a PB of 2.32 (as of market close on Dec. 26, 2017). This metric should not scare investors away as the cannabis sector will only become more and more valuable as time goes on. The Russell 2000 uses an average between 2000 small market cap companies, which does not consider the fact that the cannabis market is still growing and developing with great opportunity still to come.

The current PB ratios for these Canadian cannabis companies (as of market close on Dec. 26) are seen below:

Source of Data: YCharts

This chart indicates that Cronos is the second highest PB ratio in comparison to its peers. Their PB ratio is very high which does indicate some risk, however I expect the price and value of the company to continue to increase with legalization in Canada and their partnership with Pohl-Boskamp. Due to this, I wouldn’t see their ratio as a major concern when considering whether to invest in Cronos.

Final Thoughts

While Cronos has much less exciting potential in comparison with Aurora and Canopy, the company still appears to be a great growth investment despite their very high PB ratio. While Cronos will not have the market share that Aurora or Canopy does, I believe that their partnership with German pharmaceutical powerhouse Pohl-Boskamp will be extremely valuable in the future. I expect this deal to be positively reflected in their fourth quarter statements, where I expect another quarter of great growth in revenues and positive earnings. Cronos has the pieces to stay competitive in the cannabis market, proven by their partnerships, competitive oil-based products, and growing operations in Canada and Israel (a facility that will produce cannabis at very low cost).

