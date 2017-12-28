Energous Corporation Receives FCC Approval

I will discuss FCC approval and what it means for the company.

The company appears to be making solid progress as it continues to develop its WattUp technology.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares hit an all-time high today as shares rocketed upwards on news of highly-anticipated FCC approval for its WattUp wireless charging technology.

I wrote an article around this time last year titled "Energous: An Attractive Risk-Reward Play", in which I argued that the company, while risky, presented an attractive investment opportunity on a risk-reward basis.

I will go over recent developments and explain why today's news has important implications for Energous's long-term future.

Company Overview

Energous Corporation is a San Jose-based company that is developing a proprietary form of wireless charging called WattUp. This technology allows Energous's transmitters to wirelessly charge devices from a distance of up to 15 feet.

WattUp technology is completely wireless, unlike the contact-based options available today from companies like Qi. It has been independently evaluated and tested by Underwriter Laboratories.

The technology essentially enables a small transmitter box to wirelessly charge receiver devices (smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other handheld electronics. It accomplishes this through a Radio Frequency (RF) system that the company says "works like Wi-Fi".

The below image depicts Energous's ultimate goal: a wireless charging ecosystem that allows a household's electronics to charge wirelessly using RF signals from a transmitter that can be affixed as a bezel to a TV or mounted elsewhere.

(Source: Energous website)

Energous, while a proprietor of potentially revolutionary technology, has been plagued by doubts since inception. Shares had fallen sharply this year due to uncertainty about the firm's prospects, a high cash flow burn rate, and the absence of WattUp technology in the iPhone X, a popular rumor that made rounds prior to the phone's release.

FCC Approval

FCC approval is an impressive accomplishment for a number of reasons: it provides evidence to refute those who have claimed that Energous is fraudulent; convincingly demonstrates the viability and effectiveness of WattUp technology; and serves as a big step in Energous's path to commercial viability and profitability.

To provide a few specifics of today's news: Energous Corporation received FCC approval for its WattUp Mid Field transmitter, which can wirelessly charge devices at distances up to three feet. This is less than the full capacity of WattUp's tech, which is 15 feet.

However, FCC approval is a major milestone for Energous, which has been plagued with doubts about its technology and viability as a company. It also represents the first approval of its kind from the FCC, and shows that WattUp technology is both legitimate and effective.

It is important to reiterate that approval was not for the full-power version of WattUp technology, which can charge devices at a distance of 15 feet. This means that the company still has a lot of work to do to gain approval of the 15-foot version of WattUp technology, which represents the ultimate objective of Energous and its team.

Nonetheless, approval of its Mid Field technology provides it a way to generate revenues and move closer to profitability. The company's partnership with Dialog Semiconductors provides it an avenue to monetize and commercially implement its technology.

Dialog Investment

Dialog Semiconductor is a UK-based semiconductor company that produces semiconductor based system solutions and integrated circuits for several Apple products. The company, which generates over a billion dollars of revenue yearly, is an important strategic partner for Energous, particularly given its close relationship with Apple.

News of FCC approval indicates that Dialog Semiconductor made a smart decision when it invested an additional $15 million into Energous. Its total investment in Energous now totals $25 million, a large committment that demonstrates its faith in Energous and its technology.

Dialog's large investment and today's news provides more and more support for the idea that Energous will soon become a profitable, revenue-generating company, a proposition that many have doubted over Energous's five-year existence.

Dialog also has several important synergies with Energous, as both companies' operations deal with radio frequency technology that allows information to be transmitted wirelessly between electronic devices.

Apple Partnership

There has been significant media coverage about a potential partnership between Apple and Energous. A working relationship between the two companies appears like it would be mutually beneficial.

iPhones that can be charged wirelessly at a distance would clearly be of enormous consumer interest, and Energous could enjoy the benefits of WattUp integration into one of the world's most popular and iconic devices. Energous's partnership with Dialog also added fuel to the fire, as Dialog has worked closely with Apple.

However, there is no concrete evidence that Apple and Energous are actually working together, although many have speculated at the possibility. While such a partnership would understandably be a boon to Energous shareholders, I would like to remind investors that it is not necessary for Energous's long-term success.

Upside and Risks

As I stated in my previous article on the company, Energous presents a solid investment opportunity on a risk-reward basis. With a market capitalization of just over $500M, the company is still valued at a fraction of its potential if WattUp technology is fully commercialized in coming years.

However, as a development-stage company, investing in Energous still presents some risks. The company has yet to turn a profit and it is not a certainty that the company will receive FCC approval for the full 15-foot version of its WattUp technology.

I do believe that the technology's potential and Energous's progress thus far indicate that the company is a long-term buy and hold. But please note that the company is still in its early stages and poses risk for investors.

Conclusion

Today's news of FCC approval should be welcome news for Energous investors and deals a blow to those that have been bearish on the company. Energous shares are now trading at all-time highs and experienced their biggest one-day increase since inception.

I will continue to monitor the company's progress and will keep readers updated through articles on this site. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or disagreements either via the comments section or through email (email address is located in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading and happy holidays!

