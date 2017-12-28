GNC: When Perception Becomes Reality

Short interest for the period ending December 15, 2017 was released by the WSJ last night. It is now at an all-time record of 30.65 million shares!

I share a very candid conversation with one of my buyside friends who threw in the towel on GNC.

Today's GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) piece will read differently from every other SA article I have written on the company since I started my obsessive coverage back in early 2017. To prove that I'm not frozen in confirmation bias and incapable of understanding the bearish thesis, I will share my highly candid forty five minute conversation yesterday with one of smartest buysiders in my relatively small but growing professional network arsenal. Also, before I do that, I want to thank my Market Adventures readership. Since October 2017, being long GNC has been a portfolio killer and nightmare as the stock has nose dived and GNC Pittsburgh seems as if they could careless about the stock or the company. I'll be candid: due to GNC, I have lost a decent number of subscribers, but throughout, the readership has been extremely professional and actively engaged. So thank you to all subscribers, past and present, for your thoughtful "livechat" commentary and professionalism despite this most unfavorable stretch starting October 26, 2017.

One other housekeeping note: before we get into the thrust of the piece, last night, the WSJ reported short interest for the period ending December 15, 2017. Enclosed below, GNC's short interest reached a record high of 30.65 million shares sold short. Keep in mind, this short interest data was before the questionable December 21, 2017: $98.9 million (face value) 1.50% 8/15/2020 convertible swap for a 14.63 million shares deal.

Also, based on GNC's price action since the questionable debt exchange and combined with the various data points, I have learned that GNC's annualized cost to locate shares to short GNC has climbed from the high single digits to upwards of 25%. Based on this data, rest assured the Masters of the Universe are leaving the first string team on field to continue to press this stock lower until GNC Pittsburgh shows some semblance of an idea what they are doing or until an activist (or strategic Chinese buyer) gets involved.

Quite frankly, based on the borrow cost and price and volume data, I wouldn't be surprised if upwards of 35 to 40 million shares of GNC are currently sold short. We can't ultimately confirm this information, due to the inherent reporting lag, until the second week of January, when the December 31, 2017 short interest data is revealed.

Devil's Advocate (the bearish side of the argument)

For context, this friend was long a decent amount of January 2018 GNC calls (maybe $50 or $60K in $7.50 and $10 calls starting in Q2 2017, when the stock was in the $7s). I learned just yesterday - as frankly he was kind of coy - that he sold about half his calls for nice profits in late July post the Q2 earnings pop and leg up to $10.95, and that he retained the rest of this bullish bet. Again, only yesterday, I learned that he later sold all his remaining calls on or about October 26th-27th. So net-net, he said he might have broken even to lost a few bucks, but nothing consequential.

He said, spare me bullish sales pitch. Let me paint the bearish argument for you for objectivity purposes:

1) He said GNC Pittsburgh's management team (Moran notwithstanding) are bunch of muppets. He said Moran's playbook was excellent and they did a great job strong reviving traffic to up double digits, yet they must have lacked the analytics to figure out how to monetize that traffic.

2) The conference calls are painful to listen to, especially that for Q3 2017, as the management team is drinking their own bathwater while Rome is burning.

3) The botched FCF guidance of $250 million proves the CFO has no idea how to do financial modeling and shows they over promised and under delivered. Wall Street loves it when you under promise and over deliver (see Weight Watchers' (NYSE:WTW) last four quarters).

4) How can you have not gotten a deal done in China? No Master Financing Agreement, no JV, no strategic Chinese investors. Worse still, you (i.e., me, the author) have been writing obsessively about China and it seems like they don't have a clue. China is the most important growth engine and they have proven, thus far, utterly incapable of doing a deal there, in spite of the massive addressable market, growth rates, and consumer pull for GNC's products. It is almost like they don't want to do a deal in China and risk losing their cushy jobs in Pittsburgh.

5) Not getting the refinancing done shows that they don't know how to talk to Wall Street and make convincing arguments. In other words, saying FY 2017 EBITDA troughed at $255 million, and that FY 2018 EBITDA will be up YoY isn't enough. This is 100% a show me story. Prove it to me with numbers.

6) The time for narrative is over. It is time to post some compelling GAAP numbers, positive comps and growing EBITDA. No more excuses. "Show me the strong EBITDA and positive comps".

I tried to argue the bullish side that FY 2017 is trough adjusted EBITDA and FY 2018 it will be up. He said, candidly, as a friend, I don't want to hear it. I'm out. The Street hates the company, and GNC Pittsburgh is clueless. He also said the debt exchange isn't necessarily bad, but the PR statement was terrible. And for that matter, their PR has been terrible for years. Why not pre-announce good Q4 comps in the release?

These exchange transactions are part of the Company's strategy to implement measures to optimize GNC's capital structure and enhance shareholder value. In the future we may engage in additional exchange transactions with holders of 2020 Notes for shares of the Company's class A common stock, convertible notes or other consideration. In addition, the Company may, subject to market conditions and other factors, engage in additional financing transactions in the future, which may involve equity, equity-linked or debt securities or loans.

7) He said that it is a joke that they aren't attacking SG&A and closing under performing stores faster. Given the short operating leases, it shows a tone deafness that SG&A is up year over year. Why haven't they signaled their sense of urgency by doing a sales lease back on the Pittsburgh headquarters? Why haven't they looked at a creative JV for Nutra (the South Carolina manufacturing facility)? Your stock is down 70% for the year and 96% from the all time highs. Your report card is flashing an "F", as the stock is ultimate report card. All talk and no action (to quote Donald Trump).

8) Finally, he said it took until mid-summer for GNC.com to have a decent website. It still isn't great, but prior to the recent enhancements and upgrades it was god-awful and an embarrassment.

At this point, I think you get the drift. He was extremely frustrated because this was a golden setup back in early Q2 to really execute a great turnaround and blow the shorts out of the water. Instead only Moran's initial playbook has worked; there have been so many other mistakes and unforced errors that he can't even considering getting long the names until he sees some good numbers. He said he would rather buy it again at $6 than risk a wipe out.

My View

Despite his jagged but fair comments, I am still a believer in GNC's turnaround. That said, the biggest mistake I have made is forgetting that I am not running this company and I have zero sway or direction to course correct the trajectory. I know I could run it better than Ken and GNC's Board of Directors.

The play book is simple:

1) Do a deal in China (MFA, JV, strategic partner, or a full buyout)

2) Cut SG&A by 10%

3) Close more underperforming stores faster (even if they are marginally EBITDA positive)

4) Prove that you can innovate by winning more exclusive deals like that with Slimvance. This a start. I want to be two big exclusives that are truly innovative, like Slimvance, per quarter.

5) Get GNC private label revenues up to 50% (from 45%) and fast.

6) Get your gross margins up and post strong comps. Strong comps are more important than revenue. We don't want low margin revenues.

Takeaway

I always eat my own cooking. My actions have been consistent and matched my strong rhetoric. I didn't sell any shares in the high $10s on July 28th and I'm definitely not selling any shares at $3.50. I've learned the hard way, with Peabody Energy (BTU) that, when I get this convinced in my thesis, I'm right about the fundamentals. The wild card is always management, their talent level and honesty. As an aside, Peabody posted adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2017 north of $400 million for the quarter. Unfortunately, Paul Singer and Elliott Management and Peabody's management made the billions in the NewCo.

Back to GNC: as of December 15, 2017, an all time record number of GNC shares have been sold short, at 30.65 million shares. The Masters of the Universe are sharpening the guillotine. These hedgies are bloodthirsty and planning on covering their shares at zero. If that doesn't awaken the GNC's Pittsburgh resolve, it is literally eat or be eaten. The balance sheet mismanagement has come home to roost. You are in the arena. Become a gladiator.

If I were running the show at GNC, and I'm not, I would make it my mission to destroy the shorts. I would spend every waking hour planning and plotting one of the greatest comeback story in the history of business turnarounds. However, I'm not sure if GNC's management team has the mettle. I know Moran does, but he has been M.I.A.

The markets' perception is that the patient (GNC's stock) is flatlining. The ER doctors are placing the electrical cardioversion paddles on GNC's proverbial chest. Does GNC Pittsburgh have the will and resolve to go down in the history books at the helm of one of the business turnarounds or are they simply out of their depth?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.