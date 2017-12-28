Gold: Is A Pullback In The Cards?

Gold (NYSE:GLD) has continued to trade very strongly during the Christmas period. Traders who missed the initial move must be cursing their luck especially with respect to the velocity the miners (NYSE:GDX) have shown in particular. Gold now as I write is closing in on the $1,290 handle which is almost $50 an ounce higher than the lows it printed on the 12th of this month. As I wrote in a previous article, the juniors (NYSE:GDXJ) bottomed before the rest of the complex and have been the strong out-performer since the entire complex bottomed this month.

The question though for traders who missed the move is whether to wait for a pullback or jump in right here. Short term momentum indicators have become overbought which usually mean a correction is on the way. However, we have seen in the past (especially when conditions have become heavily oversold), that gold can continue rallying for weeks on end through severe short-term overbought conditions. Because of the multi-month stagnation that has taken place in gold, many traders believe this up-move will turnover pretty soon and resume its most recent range-bound behavior. However I'm of the opinion that strong up-moves like this warrant closer investigation. Here is how things are shaping up right now in the gold market.

For example we can see how the powerful thrust gold made out of its July bottom continued to rally for weeks on end through highly overbought conditions. Why couldn't gold give us a similar rally here? In July, Gold tagged on almost $160 an ounce in less than 2 months which was a 13%+ gain (gold is up around 4% in this December rally so far). Moreover the miners and silver delivered much better gains over that time period. Gold has already broken through its moving averages so the $1,300 psychological level seems to be the next test for gold. If the yellow metal manages to break through this resistance area comfortably, then a July-type rally would seem to be definitely on the cards.

Gold also looks like it may receive a nice tailwind from the US dollar (NYSE:UUP) (see above). Why? Well as the chart illustrates below, the greenback is now firmly under its moving averages and it doesn't even look heavily oversold yet. This is worrying for dollar bulls as there isn't much support for the greenback under the $91.5 level on the dollar index.

Furthermore long-term sentiment (see below) in the greenback just isn't low enough to force a hard bottom here. Gold and all commodities in general find it much easier to rally with a falling dollar. The dollar at present looks precariously close to its most recent November lows. The next week or so will tell us a lot.

Therefore we will adjust our positions depending on what the market gives us. Gold still has around $14 an ounce to go before reaching that $1,300 level. Long positions in gold though at present should be let run in my opinion until it at least gets tested at resistance. A lot as mentioned above rests on the dollar. If we break near term support on the dollar index, the odds would be more stacked in favor of a multi-month rally in gold instead of the choppy behavior we have seen since the summer.

