Gran Tierra Energy - Valuable Assets And Strong Financials Makes It A Good Investment

The company has cut the cost of its production per barrel noticeably. That combination as it increases production helps show why the company is a good investment.

Gran Tierra Energy has an impressive distribution of assets in Colombia, a country that is becoming increasingly stable and growing increasingly quickly.

Gran Tierra Energy has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. However, the company has made significant acquisitions since that time.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT: GTE) is a company focused on oil and gas production in Colombia, a country located in South America. The company has significantly transitioned its portfolio since the start of the oil crash making significant acquisitions of both PetroLatina and PetroAmerica. As we’ll see throughout this article, Gran Tierra Energy’s valuable assets and strong financials make it a strong investment.

Gran Tierra Energy Valuable Assets

Gran Tierra Energy’s valuable assets are spread throughout major oil producing regions of Colombia and are poised to make the company an impressive oil name.

Gran Tierra Energy’s Colombian assets center around three major oil regions, the Acordionero, Costayaco, and Moqueta regions. The most significant of the three is the company’s Acordionero region which anticipates near-term production growth with enough free cash flow to fund this growth. And the current production from this region is a very respectable 15 thousand barrels per day.

In the Costayaco region, the company has current production of more than 10 thousand barrels per day from a stable production base. The company is currently focused on cost optimization here. And lastly, in the Moqueta region, the company has current production of almost 5 thousand barrels per day. Here too, the company is also focused on cost optimization.

While the company is primarily a Colombian oil company, the company also has some assets in Peru and Mexico. In Mexico, a major oil country, the company has a small team evaluating onshore opportunities. In Peru the company recently announced a spin-out of its assets here. Personally given the tough oil environment, I would like to see the company turn this into an independent company rather than sell it for cash.

Looking at the overall net asset value, Gran Tierra Energy current 1P reserves are below its current share price of roughly $2.70 per share. However, the company’s share price is still a far cry from its 2P NAV and less than 40% of the company’s 3P NAV reserves. More importantly, minus the December increase in the company’s stock price, we can see the company’s share price tends to track its 1P NAV.

As a result, this means that as the company undergoes additional exploration, either to find new reserves or to convert its 2P reserves to 1P reserves, the company’s share price should increase. This lays out a path for a significant share price increase for the company and helps show how valuable the company could be as it discovers additional reserves and converts that to production.

Looking specifically at Gran Tierra Energy’s most valuable Acordionero asset that amounts for roughly half of Gran Tierra Energy’s production, we can see that the company has a low decline rate for existing production. The company plans to have one rig running continuously into year-end 2018 and anticipates 28 wells will be required to fully discover 2P reserves.

More importantly, Gran Tierra Energy anticipates to shift the field to the local electric grid by 2018. That will allow the company to significantly reduce costs and increase the reliability of its operations. At the same time, the company is focused on the conversion of its 3P to 2P to 1P reserves, which from what we saw above could help to significantly increase the company’s market cap.

The company anticipates that it will have a roughly 50% success rate in converting 1P reserves to 3P reserves. Given a current per share for 3P reserves of $7.18 per share, the company still has roughly 50% increase potential to its current share price if it converts 50% of its 3P reserves to 1P reserves. This is one of the things that shows how valuable and how much potential Gran Tierra Energy has at this time.

Looking at the remainder of the company’s assets in the Putumayo region, we can see that the company had total 3Q 2017 production of almost 20 thousand barrels per day. The region has 2P reserves of almost 60 million barrels giving the assets a very respectable reserve life of just over 8 years. While slightly below that of major oil companies, it is a reserve life subject to growth in the future.

The company has had three new discoveries in the region which together had 3Q 2017 production of almost 5 thousand barrels per day. These discoveries also show impressive result and could result in the company’s production growing significantly in the future. Three more similar discoveries would grow the company’s overall production by 10% and reward shareholders incredibly well.

Colombia, economically, has had to deal with the FARC rebel conflict which has resulted in its oil potential not being taken advantage of. But after a recent final agreement, the country is now open to additional oil exploration. Gran Tierra Energy believes that this relatively unexplored basin will lead to enormous oil returns at it is increasingly explored.

Gran Tierra Energy Strong Financials

Gran Tierra Energy has valuable assets that have respectable growth potential. That combined with the company’s strong financials help to show how the company is a strong investment.

Gran Tierra Energy has a debt to cash flow ratio of just over one. That puts the company ahead of the vast majority of its peer group, just ahead of the international peer average and at almost half of the average US peer average. That impressive debt to cash flow ratio show how strong the company’s financials are. And that strength will allow the company to handle the oil crash.

Looking at the economics of Gran Tierra Energy drilling economics, the company has significantly improved of the economics here since taking over the field. The company has reduced to drilling time significantly reducing the capital expenditures and improving the strength of the field. In fact since making this acquisition that makes up almost half of Gran Tierra Energy’s value the company has cut costs almost 46%.

At the same time, the company has decreased operating & transportation costs. The company’s costs here have decreased from $14 per barrel to $9 as the environment has become more secure and reliable. Increasing reliability here is essential to the strength of Gran Tierra Energy’s operations and the decrease of the company’s costs and increase of its production mean good things for the company.

Looking at the company’s adjusted EBITDA, we can see it was almost $79 million for the first 3Q of 2016. Since then it has almost doubled to $174 million for the first 3Q of 2017. However, the company’s stock price has not appreciated noticeably during this time. That means the company is trading at a market cap to adjusted EBITDA of less than 5x annualizing the company’s 2017 EBITDA.

That represents strong income for the company which has increased steadily this year. As a result of this strong income, this rounds out Gran Tierra Energy’s balance sheet and helps to show how the company is a strong investment at this time.

Conclusion

Gran Tierra Energy has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash, however, the company has taken advantage of low prices to make a number of impressive acquisitions. The company has an impressive asset portfolio that currently produces 40 thousand barrels per day and has significant growth potential going forward.

Colombia, the main region the company operates in, has been plagued by issues with the FARC rebels, but recently signed a peace deal allowing the company to explore new regions. That, combined with the company reducing operating expenses, makes the company’s cost much lower.

As we can see here, this combination of assets and finances make the company a strong investment.







Disclosure: I am/we are long GTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.