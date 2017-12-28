Ford: Previous And Next 4 Months

I am holding my position for now and will be watching closely for opportunities to increase my position.

The next 4 months will likely continue this upward trend courtesy of a corporate tax cut, popularity of more expensive pick-ups and SUVs and Ford's progress toward autonomous electric vehicles.

The last 4 months brought us one of Ford's biggest bull runs since 2014 and broke the downward trend that Ford was in since 2014.

After a few months of getting his footing following his May appointment the new CEO of Ford (F) Jim Hackett has shown his resolve and ability to turn around the company's image and share price. In my humble opinion, Hackett has said and done the right things at the right pace to effectively turn around Ford Motor Company. If he went any faster he would be criticized for changing too much, too quickly. If he went any slower he would be criticized for not doing enough. Hackett is on the right path and has the appropriate pace to turn around Ford over the next few years.

Ford is a big ship to turn. Fast turns will not be successful. Steady effort in the right direction along with some good luck (positive tides) will make for a successful turnaround.

Past 4 Months

Success over the past 4 months has been a mix of good strategy and positive tides. Here are a few of the key strategies that helped to turn the ship over the past 4 months:

Focus on profitable vehicles such as pick-ups and SUVs

Cutting back on vehicles that produce little profit

Getting fit - trimming expenses that are not getting desired results

Light-weighting of vehicles to increase mileage and be prepared for battery electric

Increasing the speed to transition from Internal Combustion Engines that in the future cannot achieve clean air and sustainability requirements to electric vehicles that are being mandated in China, throughout Europe and in California

Developing partnerships in China and India to build electric vehicles that are essential to sustainable growth in these large countries

Hackett's October 3 strategy presentation after 100 days as CEO

Now let's review a few helpful tides and supported the turnaround effort:

An especially damaging hurricane season requiring replacement of Ford trucks and other vehicles

Strong construction market nationwide allowing construction workers and their companies to buy more trucks and more expensive trucks

Talk about tax cuts

Weaker dollar favoring exports

In combination, these and other factors resulted in a four month positive upswing for Ford stock, which rose from $10.50 in late August to the current $12.50.

Future 4 Months

Over the next 4 months most of the above factors will continue and grow stronger.

First let's review Ford strategies:

Continue to focus on profitable vehicles - especially trucks and SUVs

Become more fit trimming billions in costs

Continue to accelerate the transition from ICE to electric vehicles to meet the requirements of China, Europe, California and the rest of the world

Further develop partnerships with Chinese and Indian vehicle makers to achieve increased market share in the fastest growing vehicle markets in the world, especially in electric vehicles, which will be required by these countries

Continue to review and announce new progress toward the strategies announced in October.

These and other strategy related factors are hard to relate to a specific increase in stock price but all are critical to the company's successful turnaround.

Now let's review the positive tides that will help Ford stock rise higher over the next 4 months:

Fortunately hurricane season has ended, but the increased construction activity needed to rebuild after disastrous hurricanes and fires, combined with a general strong construction industry, will continue to drive positive higher dollar sales of Ford Trucks.

The talk about a corporate tax cut is over and now we will see implementation as well as analysis that will reveal that companies like Ford that have high profits will see increased earnings and therefore increased stock prices

The weaker dollar will also continue to increase Ford earnings per share as Ford accounts for earnings from abroad. (see "Ford Finally Has Something Go Right")

These tax bullet points should be reviewed in more detail as their impact on Ford stock price is significant.

A very good read on the impact of the tax cut on Ford is, "How the Tax Cut Will Boost Ford Motor Company Stock." The article cites increased buying power and increased earnings as the two factors having the most impact of Ford stock price.

An estimated 75% of taxpayers will get a break under the tax plan, with most folks in the middle brackets saving around a grand or two a year. In addition some companies are planning to share the corporate tax break with employees. Putting this extra money in people's checking accounts will make new Ford vehicles more affordable. Increased vehicle sales and higher dollar sales will both aid Ford's bottom line.

Removal of the restrictions on repatriating cash allows multinationals such as Ford to bring home profits from overseas at minimal expense. Keep in mind that over half of Ford sales are outside the USA. This favorable change in the tax structure is huge for Ford. It allows Ford to increase production in lower labor cost markets and bring profits home.

Ford budgeted for a global 30% tax rate on its profits in 2017. The U.S. has cut its corporate rate from 35% to 21% which applies to more than half of Ford profits. The article author's rough guess, based on Ford's overall tax rate falling by approximately 5%, is that Ford will save around $300 million/year, adding almost 10% to its EPS figure going forward.

Conclusions

Analysts put Ford's current earnings at $1.10 per share for a P/E ratio of 11.3. EPS next year is expected to increase to $1.57 per share. If we take this increase and add the tax benefit while keeping the P/E ratio constant, we get a Ford stock price of $19.50!

Some would say this is a way too simplified of an approach. Some would say the current P/E ratio is not sustainable and the P/E ration will drop next year. Maybe so.

Maybe not. A higher P/E ratio usually corresponds to a positive outlook for a company. Some companies like Tesla (TSLA) have a P/E ratio approaching infinity because they have low to no profits with a very strong future outlook. If Ford is able to grow its positive future outlook as a worldwide autonomous electric vehicle producer, it could easily maintain its current P/E ratio and achieve a $17 share price in 2018.

I will continue to carefully watch the progress that Ford makes toward its strategies which are currently turning the large Ford ship around. I will also be watching the tides that affect the turning of Ford. So far I am not jumping off the Ford ship but am looking for opportunities to increase my Ford position. For those of you that are Tesla fans (I have a Model 3 on order), I also see this dip in Tesla stock as a good buying opportunity.

All the best to all of you in 2018!

