Edison International From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

However, because of its low-risk its preferreds usually offer a low yield until recently when the CA wildfires have negatively impacted the company's bottom line.

One of my followers brought Edison International (EIX) to my attention asking what I thought of SCE-L as a potential investment. It took a bit of doing to figure it out, but with the help of another follower I finally did and though I initially passed up writing this article, I relented.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of an EIX preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes from what we would be using in the event we were interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type EIX in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:



Here, we learn that EIX is the holding company and the parent of the Southern California Edison Company, a public utility that supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square miles of Southern CA. It's a biggie with an IPO market value of $25.50 billion.

I clicked on the Find Related tab...

... and found that it offers a boat-load of low-yield preferreds. I selected the SCE-L preferred simply because this was the particular preferred I was asked to research.

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that its payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed the shareholder and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. Usually, the company will suffer additional sanctions or restrictions when the preferred payments are suspended. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

Under certain complicated circumstances, these shares might be redeemed prior to 3/15/18; however, I'm not concerned about this because this preferred is currently priced below par value.

These shares are callable after 6/26/22 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a yearly dividend of 1.25, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.3125 on 3/15, 6/15, 9/15, and 12/15 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, these shares were rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB- by S&P.

Its distributions are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

It displays how EIX performed over the past 5 years. As far as I'm concerned, this is a solid company going through a stressful time of late given the raging forest fires consuming the state. It began the period with its shares priced at $47.00 on 12/31/12 and steadily climbed higher until the CA forest fires, I assume, and its subsequent fall to its current $64.40.

Let's take a peek at EIX's Finviz financial highlights.



It has a hefty market cap of $20.99 billion. It earned $1.44 billion on sales of $11.98 billion. Its B/S value is $38.09, and D/E is a tiny 1.06. YTD, it has lost an understandable -10.54% in value.

Frankly, I'm comfortable with a preferred investment in this company because of its past 5-year share price history, its massive size, its business model as a public utility, and the knowledge that its present difficulty will subside along with the winding down of the forest fires.

Therefore, which preferred is the best current buy?

The following screenshot is taken from my IP trading platform. Listed from left to right are the ticker symbols, the yearly dividend totals, and the last price paid.

Now let's determine which is the best buy at the current prices. Notice that I only selected those preferreds that were offered at an initial coupon rate above 5%.

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best SCE-G 3/5/18 1.275 24.06 1.25/24.06 5.20 SCE-H 3/15/24 1.4375 26.12 1.4375/26.12 5.50 SCE-J 9/15/25 1.34375 25.68 1.4375/25.68 5.60 Best SCE-K 3/15/26 1.3625 26.17 1.3625/26.17 5.21 SCE-L 6/26/22 1.25 23.45 1.25/23.45 5.33

There are some differences in each of the preferreds that must be discussed. The G & L shares are redeemable at the company's option under certain circumstances, that you might want to research, as of 3/5/18. The H, J, & K shares offer a fixed/float rate after they become callable, which might offer a modicum of protection, but not that much considering how far out those callable dates are.

I'm going with the J as the best buy because it's priced reasonably above par, it can't be called until 9/15/25, and it offers the highest effective yield at its current price. The G is a serious contender because if it is called when callable, the lucky holder will earn a capital gain of 0.94/share, which will increase his YTC substantially. However, I still like the J best because it will distribute those safe dividends for many more years than the G.

However, my choice is not a static one because these prices are subject to change in an instant, and because the wildfires are still raging across CA, it might be wise to wait for even more opportunistic priced buys.

