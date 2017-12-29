Jim Sloan Positions For 2018: Neither Buying Nor Selling But Battened Down For A Drip-Drip-Drip Economy

Jim Sloan not only amassed much of his personal wealth from the stock market, but he also worked as a registered investment advisor helping clients accumulate their own. He currently teaches tennis, thinks about the markets, and does some back-office work for his wife's business.

Gil Weinreich: You've built considerable wealth for yourself over the years via investing. And yet the tenor of your recent articles has been that investing in the stock market in the near future may not be all that rewarding - unless and until we experience a substantial market drop. Am I reading you correctly?

Jim Sloan: The short answer is yes. One of the things I bring to my own investing is knowledge of economic and market history. Over the last 20 years, markets have traded at a higher valuation than during any other period in history, and high valuation has become more pronounced since the 2007-9 crisis. There are reasons for this, including low rates of return in competitive assets and greater perceived safety because of the "Fed put." I have given thought to the idea that the correct market valuation may have undergone a permanent upward shift, but I don't find the reasons deeply persuasive. It's hard to see how the markets for financial assets could sell at higher valuations than the present, and it seems likely that valuations will correct over time toward historical norms and perhaps overshoot to the downside.

I have no idea what will happen in 2018, but my best guess - a pure everyman speculation - is that barring a crisis not obviously on the horizon, the market will trundle along to the upside at something like the rate of increase in earnings. Over a longer period, 10 years or so, I find it hard to see how market returns can exceed 4 to 6 percent on average - the dividend yield plus a generous estimate of earnings growth. Historically, remember, dividends have provided between 4 and 5 percent, almost half of market return and more than double the present. About 3 percent came from real earnings growth and 3 percent from inflation. Inflation and real growth are currently low for reasons that appear structural. The wild card is that valuations may shift downward abruptly. So yes, for an old guy like me, it's a moment for some caution.

GW: If our next financial crisis is as severe as or more so than the last one, and if it appears that the Fed and the Treasury lack the tools to manage it to the extent they did previously, will you be enthusiastic about buying after a 30% sell-off, or would you be waiting for another shoe to drop?

JS: I can't see a major financial crisis on the horizon with parallels to 2000 or 2007-9. The most likely ones are outliers like spillover from a political or geopolitical crisis. That doesn't mean there aren't major problems involving such things as the pension system and the radical changes brought about by technology, but they strike me as likely to present themselves in the form of drip-drip-drip for quite a while before building to what we usually consider a "crisis." As for a 30% drop, it would take the market in aggregate down to the general vicinity of average historical valuation. Is that enough? I don't know now and I won't know if it happens. I certainly wouldn't go all in, but I expect I would find things I could begin to buy - perhaps both stocks and fixed income.

GW: Looking ahead to 2018, is there a "surprise" you see in the market that isn't currently getting sufficient investor attention?

JS: Neither 2000 nor 2007-9 came to me as a "surprise." They both seemed obvious to me in advance - a couple of years in advance of 2000 - although I planned better for 2000 than for 2007-9. Anything of that nature would come to me as an actual "surprise" in 2018, and I would expect to see more indications at present. Aside from that, we could always have a political crisis or policy mistake, North Korea could bubble up to the crisis stage, or terrorists could get hold of something able to take out an American city or start a plague. These are things that are hard to factor into market decisions.

GW: How should investors prepare for the risks and opportunities in the new year?

JS: I am neither buying nor selling. Our household portfolios are not far from 50% in cash. Cash is a truly wonderful asset. What it has from an investment standpoint is zero duration and what people have come to label as "optionality." Maybe this amounts to two ways of saying the same thing. You're not yet getting paid well enough in fixed income to extend to any duration. There's not enough value on the equity side to increase commitment to stocks. I've looked at tree land near the little tract I own in South Carolina. It's now too expensive. Cash in my portfolio amounts to a reserve for buying stocks, fixed income, and alternatives if and when they become cheap.

As for stocks, the major positions in my portfolio were bought because they were among the cheaper parts of the market which did not appear to be in terminal decline and which were leveraged to ordinary economic growth - Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) being the largest position, all of the five largest banks, several industrials, a couple of property-casualty insurance companies, and homebuilders. I also have some Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), bought quite a while back. That's it - no worries about diversification. All my positions have grown closer to full value - the industrials possibly a bit above it - but most positions are more than 50% embedded capital gains (with the tax rate not improved under the new law). Because my investments are mainly in taxable accounts, the reluctance to take capital gains combines with basic faith in the companies and industries and a sense that they are still cheaper than the market. I'll just hold. I'm happy at 45-50% cash.

The banks and builders pose the most interesting decision process. I bought the banks within about a one-month period in the summer of 2016, replacing REITs which I had bought a year earlier on what seemed an overreaction to Fed fears. By summer 2016 they had done so well as to wildly overshoot the fair value I thought they had. I doubt that I will revisit REITs for a while, although I continue to watch them and read the SA writers who cover them. Banks have also performed wonderfully. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), for one, has doubled. However, I bought them because they were cheaper than dirt and didn't need the best scenarios to do well. Since that time both their performance and the broader climate have improved. They still seem one of the cheaper parts of the market not under immediate and terminal attack. I'm keeping them. I bought two builders in the knowledge that they were cheap and the industry was way under trend, but I realized at the time that I would have a tough decision as to whether to hold them over the next recession. They did exactly what I hoped for - NVR (NYSE:NVR) did much better, too much actually, doubling in less than a year. They look pretty fully valued now. Do I hold them? What would I replace them with? Their prospects over five or six years still look pretty good, but with some risks. I'm still noodling that one.

GW: Do you look at wealth accumulation differently today, after having accumulated some yourself, than you did when you were doing the accumulation? Should investors be seeking alpha, as you have done, or seek beta or some other approach? How do you balance the need to risk capital with desire to preserve it? Do you view diversification the same way you did in the past?

JS: I got to my present situation through a combination of frugality and luck. I actually had a negative net worth in 1988, after a divorce, so with the first few thousand bucks I saved I took an informed flyer and shorted the Nikkei with a couple of leveraged puts. The trade skirted disaster, then worked out wonderfully. I had nothing to lose at the time. I had a secure job and could live on very little. I could just start over. Since that time I have become more conservative and progressively moved toward a search for decent risk-adjusted returns.

My strategy in the last year has more or less inverted what I believe many hedge funds have done. They have bought bonds or the sort of low-volatility low-growth income stocks which also seem to be quite popular for income seekers on Seeking Alpha. The hedge funds then levered them up, taking advantage of low rates - the carry trade. I have bought value stocks with some risks but mitigated by low price plus reasonable prospects for growth if the economy chugs along or improves. By holding a lot of cash I de-levered them down: thus my 50-50 stocks/cash portfolio. In risk-adjusted terms this strategy has produced probably the two best years of my life. In 2016 the total portfolio came within a point of the S&P 500 and as of the Friday before Christmas it was up over 17% for 2017, with the S&P up just under 20%. I'm happy with that. I doubt it will be repeated, but I still think the strategy of holding a lot of cash and buying value will be adequate to my goals. I wouldn't try to do it using value indexes or ETFs, though. You have to know the rationale for what you own.

A "surprise" facing the market over the next few years, not necessarily 2018, might involve an exit from the popular hedge fund/income seeker strategy. The low-volatility low-growth but high-valuation strategy - owning consumer staples, utilities, and the like - might experience quite a bit of air being let out of the balloon. It could happen gradually or suddenly, especially in a market correction prompted by the Fed raising rates sharply as an actual attack on inflation. The same things would likely happen to high-growth, high-valuation stocks like the FAANGs. Growth is highly valued, overly so, in a low growth economy. An economy reverting to a more normal pattern might reduce the perceived value of rapid but risky growth.

GW: What should financial advisors be doing to help their clients that they're not generally doing?

JS: I'm not sure I can talk to what advisors as a group are now doing. What I thought when I was advising professionally was that many advisors were not themselves informed about economic and market history and did not do enough to educate clients. I had a little exercise in which I first established the number of years and the various life events that a client was planning for and then walked them backward through the economic environments and crises over that number of years in the past. It opened their eyes to the unexpected challenges the future might hold.

GW: In what sense is the current juncture investors are grappling with unique?

JS: In many respects the current juncture has elements of the period in which I first became market-aware - the 1950s. Like today, most adults were constantly checking the world through the rear view mirror and were preoccupied with the crises of the Great Depression and World War II. Interest rates and inflation were steady and low, with both starting to rise a bit by the early 1960s. Many people worried more about inflation than seems in retrospect to have been warranted. The horrible 1970s were on the way, of course, but that was too far in the future to worry about in the 1950s.

There are a couple of major differences, however, between the 1950s and the present. Demographics were wonderful then, with the baby boom underway, strong population growth as a percentage of the base, and consumption of basic goods destined to increase effortlessly for many years. The current environment is deflationary in part because of weaker population growth and also because of technology (the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect, for example) and the internationalization of production. This has produced selective pressure on margins which could well spread through the whole economy.

A second difference between the 1950s and the present, but an important one, is that the era started with the third of three bottoms (1932, 1942, and 1949) with a single-digit market PE, and PEs remained far below anything in recent years until well into the 1960s.

What may be absolutely unique is the drip-drip-drip encroachment of technology on not only our lives as investors but also our lives period. It's easy to compile a long list of potentially imperiled business models - transportation of all kinds, carbon energy, retail as we know it, perhaps banks, perhaps several areas of insurance. These pose investment questions to weigh carefully and always hold in mind. One of my New Year's resolutions is going to be a search for Old Fogey insurance by learning more about areas old guys like me hate but need to master. I started this process last year by reading the Antonio Garcia Martinez book "Chaos Monkeys," recommended by a smart in-house millennial. I recommend it.

Meanwhile, human inputs to many economic activities are dwindling. Are humans, especially those with limited skills, becoming obsolete? If so, what the hell are we to do about it? I teach tennis, think about the markets, and do some back office work for my wife in her brownie/cookie business, so she and I have a place to go and a thing to do when we get out of bed in the morning. Fewer and fewer people do. It's not the sort of crisis our society is good at engaging. Drip. Drip. Drip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, BAC, NVR, JNJ.