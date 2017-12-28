Average American Retirement Portfolio - Continue Down The Path To Retirement

I have closed down the portfolio's position in Apple, partially due to lawsuit risks, with the remaining money being put into Aflac. Aflac has a strong history of dividend growths.

The Average American Retirement Portfolio allows you to make significant cash flow towards retirement with minimal money for retirement. This puts investors in a good position.

The Average American Retirement portfolio has not seen its value change much in the last four months, but the reliable companies have continued to increase their dividends.

The Average American Retirement Portfolio is a six-figure retirement portfolio that is focused around generating cash for investors. The goal of the portfolio is to turn out more cash than a traditional retirement portfolio, enabling investors to retire with less cash, and maintain their living expenses. At the same time, the recent uptick in the market has allowed the portfolio’s overall asset value to grow. The last article on the Average American Retirement Portfolio was written four months ago.

Introduction

If you’ve read an article about the Average American Retirement Portfolio before, you can move on, however for those who are here for the first time please read on.

The initial article for the Average American Retirement Portfolio was written 2.5 years ago, in May 2015, and the portfolio has changed some since then. The portfolio was originally written when I first learned that America is a terrible place for retirement for the Average American.

The average household with a retirement account that has a head of the household between 55 and 64 years old has just one-hundred thousand in their retirement account. At the same time, the average American has a life-expectancy of 79 years, 14 years longer than the average retirement age. That means the average family will need to live their retirement with just $7140 per year. Imagine having to live on that little money.

And that doesn’t count any unforeseen circumstances or the skyrocketing healthcare costs that tend to be associated with later life. And as you withdraw money from the portfolio, the income from your portfolio goes down. The goal of the Average American Retirement Portfolio is to create a portfolio that provides investors with respectable annual income without having to touch the principle.

This portfolio will allow retirees to not see the value of their capital base decrease.

Portfolio

Name Dividend Yield Number of Shares Total Present Value (Purchase Price) Vanguard Telecommunication Services (NYSEARCA: VOX) 4.66% 200 $18294 ($17666) Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA: VCLT) 4.00% 200 $19154 ($17852) Pimco Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: RCS) 9.29% 2000 $18600 ($18460) Healthcare Property Investors (NYSE: HCP) 5.72% 500 $12,935 ($19990) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) 1.48% 74 $12624 ($7246) Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) 2.87% 124 $9050 ($10262) AT&T (NYSE: T) 5.14% 62 $2411 ($2559) Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) 3.67% 201 $16964 ($15721)

Total Portfolio Value: $110,032

Portfolio Annual Cash Flow: $5279

Portfolio Discussion

The present portfolio’s value of $110,128 represents a small 0.5% decrease in the portfolio’s value over the past four months. We continue to assume that are dividend income is withdrawn from the portfolio to cover dividend expenses. And one of my favorite things about the reliable dividend companies here is that the dividend of the companies here has increased by almost 10%.

As we discussed above, the average American family retiring now with $100,000 will have just $7140 annually as they drew down the portfolio. And that assumes that the family lives to an average age. If they have any above average expenses due to healthcare or something, or if lifespans rise, that means the average American family will have even less income.

This portfolio, over the past 2.5 years, has managed to grow to a dividend of more than $5000 annually. That is a significant higher dividend than you would get investing $100,000 in what are traditionally safe investments.

Apple - Amazon AWS

Throughout this time, the portfolio has made a significant portion of its capital gains from an increase in the stock price of Apple. Apple continues to pay shareholders a respectable dividend of 1.48%, and that should continue to increase. However, that is noticeably below the portfolio’s average. And the passage of the tax plan will decrease Apple’s cost to repatriate cash, which will likely result in increased shareholder rewards.

And while the company might be able to reward shareholders, the dividend is noticeably below the portfolio’s average, and this single position makes up more than 10% of the entirety of the portfolio. And the company’s recent potential class action lawsuit over throttling iPhones, the details of which are explained beautifully in this Seeking Alpha article by Paul Santos, introduces some element of risk.

In the last article I sold 57% of the portfolio’s position in Apple and used it to open a position in Exxon Mobil, and that has position done well since then. This holding has provided us both with some capital gains and a noticeable increase in dividend while serving to noticeably diversify the portfolio away from the single massive position that Apple represented.

Oil Supply and Demand Balance - Aska Energy

Exxon Mobil in a downcycle still has a P/E ratio of just over 27 as compared with a market P/E ratio in an upcycle of roughly 25. That means as the oil markets recover, Exxon Mobil’s P/E ratio will recover significantly which makes it significantly more undervalued. And given Exxon Mobil’s dividend aristocrat history, I anticipate that regardless of how the markets do, the company will continue to increase its dividends.

Even better, looking at the demand / supply balance of the oil markets, the oil oversupply began in late 2013 and continued to a bottom in prices in early 2016. Since then the oversupply has began to recover and is anticipated to be totally fixed by year-end 2017. And since then, on that path to recovery, oil prices has almost doubled, significantly increasing Exxon Mobil’s income.

Given that just about now the oversupply should be resolving itself into a shortage, prices should begin to recover even faster. This should help Exxon Mobil’s earnings, capital prices, and dividend to increase going forward.





Aflac - Aflac

Given Apple’s recent capital appreciation, large size, and low dividend, in this article I will be selling the remainder of the portfolio’s position in Apple for a total of $12624. That money will be used to buy 143 shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL), an insurance company with a P/E ratio of just under 13. While the company has a low P/E ratio, given that at the present time that P/E ratio is in line with peers like AllState (NYSE: ALL), I don’t think it’ll change significantly.





Aflac Dividend History - Ticker Tech

However, what Aflac does have is that the company is a dividend aristocrat with a 34-year history of increasing dividends. And the company’s current dividend of more than 33% provides a reliable 33% increase over the reliable dividend the company was earning with Apple. That dividend can be anticipated to continue growing and doubling at a rate of roughly every decade or so.

Aflac removes the risk of Apple from the portfolio with the recent lawsuit risks. And the portfolio replaces it with a company that increases the dividend in the portfolio by 33% while providing a reliable history of dividend increases. That means the dividend should probably increase going forward. So we can see here why Aflac is a good investment for the portfolio.

I see Aflac as a strong addition to the portfolio that will continue to perform well in the coming years.

Conclusion

The Average American Portfolio has not seen its value change much in the past four months, however the portfolio’s overall value has increased by the double digits in the past two-plus years since the portfolio was created. And throughout this increase in value, the portfolio continues to throw off significant cash flow to reward investors - cash flow that has increased to more than $5000 annually.

This annual cash flow is close to the more than $7000 in annual cash flow that you would have if you drew down the portfolio, yet this cash flow does not involve touching the principle. Investing in Apple has rewarded the portfolio very well in recent years, but I have finished divesting from the position in Apple, which is very overvalued. The cash was split across Exxon Mobil and Aflac, with significant reliability and increased dividends.

I think that both of these stocks are impressive additions to the portfolio and will provide growing cash flow to the portfolio in the coming years. I think the Average American Retirement Portfolio will significantly reward investors trying to retire with less money. I look forward to reading your thoughts on the Average American Retirement Portfolio in the comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, AAPL, HCP, RCS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.