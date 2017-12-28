International Stocks Turn A Corner, But What Do The Fundamentals Tell Us?

By Clas Olsson CIO, International and Global Growth Equities. Posted on Insights: Invesco US Blog.

As we look ahead to 2018, it's important to first recognize how significant 2017 has been for international markets. This is the eighth year of a global bull market, but prior to 2017, international markets had trailed the US for four consecutive years and six out of the last seven years.1

2017 has been the first year since 2010 of global synchronized earnings growth, and expectations are for this to continue in 2018. We've also seen a broad-based acceleration in global gross domestic product (GDP) growth. In fact, for the first time since 2007, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) expects all 46 economies that it tracks to see growth in 2017.2

The Invesco International and Global Growth team is pleased to see this global recovery in earnings and economic growth, but what's most important to us are the Earnings, Quality and Valuation (EQV) characteristics of individual companies. That's how we assess opportunities for our investors, and that's how we think about the landscape for 2018.

An EQV perspective on the global market landscape

Earnings. Earnings revisions are improving and growth is accelerating on a global basis - a significant change from the previous five to six years, when earnings growth outside of the US had been anemic at best. Projections are that this improvement will continue in 2018 - current expectations are for 15% global earnings per share (EPS) growth, with international earnings growing faster than those in the US, and the strongest growth coming from emerging markets. 3

While the US has seen strong profit growth and margin expansion since the last recession, profits in non-US markets have been weak, especially in Europe, emerging markets and Asia ex-Japan. US aggregate profit levels are now more than 30% above their previous peak in 2007, while profits for international (i.e., non-US) markets are still around 30% below their previous peak.1 We believe this indicates potential for further profit expansion for international markets, thus providing better support considering what looks to be full valuations. Valuations. The US market looks the most extended of all the major stock markets, with cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios (or Shiller P/E) only having been at higher levels in the late 1920s and in 2000. While valuations are more attractive outside the US, most areas have re-rated in 2017, and few areas of the global markets can be considered cheap at this point. The higher valuation levels have made it more difficult to find attractive new ideas and to deploy cash.

An EQV perspective on key regions

Europe

The team remains cautiously optimistic on European markets given the region's improved fundamentals. In 2017, consumer confidence reached its highest level since April 2001, and the European Commission's Economic Sentiment Indicator hit its highest level since July 2007.4 This implies that GDP growth in Europe could accelerate toward 3% in the near future. This outlook has translated into an appreciation for the euro, which is up almost 12% in 2017 compared to the US dollar.5 So far, this has not negatively impacted the outlook for European exports, which we see as another sign that this recovery might have legs compared to the false starts we have experienced in recent years.

Since the global financial crisis, the Eurozone producers have had little, if any, pricing power because of overcapacity in the market. However, this recovery is beginning to soak up some of the excess capacity, with work backlogs rising to levels not seen since February 2011.6 If this capacity trend continues, pricing power could return quickly. We believe this would be a catalyst for companies to increase investments and would lead to a more solid foundation for growth.

While we remain cautiously optimistic on European markets, valuations in Europe have re-rated to account for the positive earnings revisions, and the discount to the US market has narrowed over the past year.

Asia ex-Japan

Exports continue to improve across Asia, and companies are revising their sales and earnings expectations upward. Importantly, the breadth of revisions is beginning to broaden, with more countries and more sectors experiencing positive revisions.

However, the stock rally in Asia has been very narrow, with just a handful of companies driving performance. In the first three quarters of 2017, five stocks - all tech companies - accounted for more than one-third of the performance of the MSCI All Country Asia Pacific ex-Japan Index.7 On average these five tech companies were up 68% year-to-date through Oct. 31, 2017.8 However, they were also trading at valuations that are 15% above their historical average.7

Over our careers, we have seen many cases where the market gets particularly excited about a company's potential - but in our view, the ultimate list of "zeros" is much longer than the list of "heroes." The narrowness (and momentum nature) of the market's performance in Asia has limited our view of available opportunities with attractive EQV characteristics.

Japan

By regional standards, the Japanese economy is robust - GDP has expanded for six consecutive quarters, the longest expansionary period in 11 years. Exports continue to rise, unemployment is low and there are signs that deflation may be breaking as consumer prices are starting to rise. And yet, my team's strategies have remained underweight Japan in 2017 due to the scarcity of quality businesses and their elevated valuation levels.

To illustrate there are 37 companies in Japan (with a market cap of more than $3.5 billion) with a 12-month forward return on equity (ROE) of more than 15%, compared with 560 international companies outside of Japan.9 Therefore, Japan represents less than 7% of all non-US businesses with an expected ROE of more than 15%. Furthermore, Japanese companies with high ROE expectations are nearly 20% more expensive than their non-Japanese counterparts with similar ROE prospects.10

Emerging markets

Growth dynamics remain more constructive for emerging markets. Brazil and Russia are just beginning to emerge from severe recessions, and EM inventory levels suggest we are in the early stages of recovery. Free cash flow margins have sharply improved due to better growth and more disciplined capital expenditures. This has contributed to better dividends and leverage reduction.

In absolute terms, EM valuations are no longer cheap based on current earnings power. However, given ROEs for EM are still barely above a 14-year low, I don't think current earnings power is the right metric to focus on. On a more normalized basis, valuations are still below the mean, which stands in sharp contrast to the vast majority of investment alternatives.

Key takeaways

We see a number of reasons to be cautiously optimistic on international markets, especially relative to the US market. In 2017, investors were willing to tolerate very high valuations for defensive growth stocks and for momentum growth names that had been bid up due to strong upgrades (or anticipation of upgrades). However, we believe our investment approach is one that is poised to come back into favor once investors return to focus on fundamentals such as valuations, strength of balance sheet and quality of business model.

