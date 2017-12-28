Impact Of The New Tax Law On Financial Planning And Retirement

Those working in retirement as sole-proprietors or LLCs can deduct 20% of their business income in 2018, but their full income will count against the Medicare PartB premium threshold.

Because of lower rates, retirement savers will have more after-tax money in 2018, but pre-tax deductible contributions to 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and IRAs will have a smaller effect on taxes due.

The new year brings a package of changes to federal income tax laws that go into effect immediately. Here are the salient changes that impact financial planning and retirement.

Unless you’ve been absorbed in all the runner-up bowl games, you’re likely aware the standard deduction has about doubled to $24,000 for joint filers, but that there are no longer $4,050 exemptions for you, your spouse and your children. There is a new $2,000 per child tax credit with a higher phase-out at $400k AGI, and the age 65/blind/disabled additional deductions still apply.

If you’ve been itemizing and live in a high tax state, your combined state income and property tax deduction is now capped at $10,000. Deductible mortgage interest is now capped on new mortgages to the first $750k of “acquisition indebtedness.” The individual $250k and joint filer $500k gains exclusion for the sale of a home as a principal residence 2 of the prior 5 years is still in effect.

Tax rates and brackets are lower, so even with the changes in deductions and exemptions, you will likely pay lower taxes unless you have a large family and currently high itemized deductions. As an example, the 25% bracket is now 22% and breaks at $165k instead of $153k. The 28% bracket becomes 24% and breaks at $315k instead of $233k, so you pay less tax on more income within that bracket. The new rates and brackets revert to current law in 2026 unless a new law renewing them is enacted.

If you have been subject to the Alternate Minimum Tax system (AMT) previously, it may no longer apply to you since the thresholds and exclusions have been raised significantly. Provisions for taxes on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends remain unchanged, including the 0%, 15%, and 20% tax thresholds, which no longer track with the old 15% and 35% joint filer tax brackets.

Provisions for contributions and deductibility of qualified deferred retirement plans, IRAs, HSAs, and MSAs are unchanged. Roth back-door and conversion provisions are unchanged except for recharacterization, which will no longer be available for conversions.

So current strategies for tax optimization by asset location in after-tax, pre-tax, and tax-free (OTCPK:ROTH) accounts are unchanged,

Because of the lower tax-rates, retirement savers will have more after-tax money available for savings in 2018, but pre-tax deductible contributions to 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and IRAs will have a smaller impact on 2018 taxes due.

Should the lower tax rates and brackets not be renewed in 2026, taxes for those nearing retirement now may be higher in retirement. This suggests that Roth (after-tax) contributions may be somewhat more favorable in 2018 and beyond than pre-tax contributions, since pre-tax contributions may be taxed at a higher rate in the future than their deduction credits under the rates and brackets in effect until 2026. If the new rates are extended before 2026, then this differential goes away. It may be wise to at least hedge the tax uncertainty by splitting contributions between pre-tax and Roth (after-tax) options.

This uncertainty also suggests maxing out pre-tax 2017 contributions at the current higher deductible rate, up until the April 15th deadline for IRA contributions if needed. It’s probably too late to make additional contributions to company retirement plans—HR is probably on vacation.

Charitable contributions are still deductible, but the higher standard deduction may supplant the charitable deduction. For those 70-1/2, the Qualified Charitable Deduction (QCD) for charitable gifts in any amount up to $100,000 annually made directly from an IRA to the charity count against RMDs, lowering taxes on required distributions just like a charitable deduction on the old Schedule A for itemized deductions. This only works if your RMD exceeds the amount you need from your deferred accounts and would otherwise just bank it.

Setting up a Donor Advised Fund is another option for creating a sizable, possibly bunched multi-year charitable deduction above the new standard deduction amount. Once the funding contribution is made, the DAF can dole out the charitable contributions over as many years as your choose. Of course, you can still just make charitable contributions out of the goodness of your heart and be happy with the $24k standard deduction, too.

Those still working or who plan to work in retirement as sole-proprietorships or LLC/LLP small businesses will be able to deduct 20% of their qualified business income starting in 2018, but from taxable income not from AGI, so the full amount pre-deduction will go into the Medicare Part B premium calculation for retirees. You’ll pay lower income taxes, but your full income will count against the Medicare Part B income test for higher premiums.

The lowest Medicare Part B premium Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA) threshold remains unchanged at $170k for joint filer modified adjusted gross income (MAGI). Those joint filers with MAGI above $170k will continue to pay an additional $642/year in Part B premiums, as in effect today. Increased premiums for higher tier 3 and tier 4 surcharges will begin at lower MAGI thresholds starting in 2018, not from the new tax law but from the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015.

Tax brackets for trusts have been simplified from 5 to 4, and trust tax thresholds and rates reduced, but the top 37% rate (down from 39.6%) still kicks in at $12,500 taxable income, so trusts continue to require careful tax management.

Last but not least on our list, the unified federal estate and gift tax lifetime exemption has been doubled to $11.2 million per individual, or a combined $22.4 million with portability to a spouse, retaining the step-up in basis for estate property (real estate, investments, etc). You need to die after 12/31/17 to get the exemption, so try to keep it together for the next few days.

The new doubled exemption cuts the number of taxable estates to a few thousand, virtually guaranteeing an audit for any estate nearing the threshold. If you live in one of the 15 states (CT, DC, DE, HI, IL, MA, MD, ME, MN, NJ, NY, OR, RI, TN, WA, VT) plus DC still levying an estate tax, you may still benefit from a marital credit trust arrangement to increase the state exemption. IA, KY, NE, NJ, MD, PA also have inheritance taxes which also may benefit from advance planning. MD and DC have raised their exemptions in line with federal amounts, DC for 2018, and MD in 2019.

Note that of the states with estate taxes, only CT and TN have gift taxes and only KY, MD, NB, NJ, and PA have deathbed gift rules. So if you are widowed with a $22 million estate and live in a state with estate taxes other than CT, KY, MD, NB, NJ, PA and TN, and have forgotten to get your estate plan in order, you may be able to give it all away just as the lights go out and avoid both state and federal estate taxes.

And with that, I wish you all a happy new tax year!

