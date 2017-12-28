Miss The Rally In Boeing? There's Still Time

Image credit

Boeing (BA) has been on a tear in 2017 and in fact, its near-doubling has put it firmly in the best performers category for industrial goods stocks this year. While I was very bullish on Boeing last year, I certainly didn’t see the magnitude of the rally we’ve witnessed this year coming so the stock has exceeded my expectations to be sure. But why is Boeing soaring as it is? I believe it has a lot to do with its FCF production given that Boeing makes capital returns such a priority and because higher cash production makes the stock cheaper as well. In this article, I’ll take a look at Boeing's FCF using data from Seeking Alpha and see if the good times will continue to roll in 2018 as this has sizable implications on the stock.

FCF soars even while revenue is down

We’ll begin with a look at Boeing’s revenue and FCF for the past five years as well as estimates for this year, which is nearly complete.

Chart created by author using data from Seeking Alpha

There’s a bunch going on in this chart but we’ll start with the blue line, which represents revenue. Boeing has seen revenue climb from $82B in 2012 to $96B in 2015, only to see it fall back the past couple of years to guidance of ~$92B for 2017. The fact that Boeing’s revenue has been lower in the past two years certainly hasn’t curtailed stock price growth and in fact, Boeing’s cash production has been bolstered during this time frame irrespective of how revenue has performed. Boeing’s meaningfully lower revenue over the past two years makes its FCF production all the more amazing, as we’ll see now.

FCF has come from $5.8B in 2012 to my estimate of about $12B for this year. This year’s number isn’t complete yet and may yet be higher or lower than that but the point is that unless there’s some disaster in the fourth quarter, FCF is going to be materially higher than last year’s sub-$8B number. Indeed, each year in this data set is better than the last, culminating in 2017’s gargantuan performance. This sort of FCF growth is almost unheard of for any company but in particular, one that has the size and scope of Boeing. This year has been extraordinary and that is why the shares have performed the way they have.

Seen another way, this chart shows Boeing’s FCF margins, or simply the proportion of revenue that is turned into FCF.

Chart created by author using data from Seeking Alpha

We can see that FCF margin was pretty flat around 7% for 2012 to 2015 – the period when revenue was rising – but last year saw a meaningful bump over 8% and this year is on track to be something like 13%. Again, this year isn’t complete and the final number may be a bit different, but we are talking orders of magnitude here in terms of improvement in FCF margin over 2016, a year that wasn’t so bad itself. This enormously higher margin number is the reason why Boeing’s lower revenue hasn’t hurt the stock; slightly lower revenue but vastly higher margins is a good combination if you have to choose.

Capex is a sustainable tailwind for FCF

One thing that has helped Boeing in its quest for higher margins is lower capex.

Chart created by author using data from Seeking Alpha

Capex is on pace to come in around $2B this year after rising for a few years prior to 2017. A dearth of massive new products is helping Boeing to spend less and make more after years of investments in products like the 787, which is now the cash cow we all knew it would be, if a little later than expected. The good news is that this lower capex amount should be closer to Boeing’s go-forward run rate barring some very large new product line development. Given the flagship 787 is now fully operational and that the KC-46 program is near the end of its development, there should be some room for lower capex in the next few years and that's good news for FCF production.

Even after the rally this year, the stock is cheap

This is all fantastic but what about going forward? After all, if you’ve missed the 2017 rally, is there anything left for 2018? The stock looks expensive on an earnings basis at nearly 30 but if you use FCF as the measure instead, Boeing is trading for less than 15 times this year’s estimated FCF. That makes the stock downright cheap given the growth we’ve seen this year and despite the fact the stock has nearly doubled. In other words, it looks like the rally hasn’t yet finished, although expecting a repeat of 2017 seems out of order.

The factors that have driven Boeing higher include lower capex and higher margins on its commercial aircraft and DSS businesses. With the years of major development costs out of the way and Boeing producing very high-margin revenue from those businesses again with strong worldwide demand, there’s no reason to think margins won’t be higher next year. Again, a repeat of 2017’s growth is unrealistic but I expect we’ll see FCF margin move up again in 2018 given these factors. That means that even though revenue growth is going to be muted, the combination of higher margins and higher revenue should produce another banner year for Boeing. The stock looks expensive on an earnings basis but Boeing’s outstanding FCF production means the stock is actually very reasonably priced here. If you missed the rally in 2017 you can still grab Boeing for under 15 times FCF and that’s a pretty good place to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.