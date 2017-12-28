Ensco: Financially Strong And Well Positioned For Industry Recovery

The company is well positioned to ride out the challenges affecting the industry and should be very advantageously positioned to take advantage of the new opportunities in the recovery.

Ensco has very low debt and has enough cash and other liquidity on hand to ensure that it can handle all of its debt obligations until at least 2024 even if it doesn't make another dime.

A few weeks ago, I posted an article to this site that discussed offshore drilling giant Ensco's (ESV) presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Leveraged Finance Conference. In this article, I discussed Ensco's views on the current conditions in the offshore drilling industry and the industry's future. However, there was much more in that presentation besides a high-level overview of the industry itself. Ensco also devoted a considerable amount of time to discussing its own position with the industry and making an investment thesis for itself, which will be discussed here.

Ensco's Fleet Dynamics

Ensco currently has the largest fleet of any offshore drilling company. This gives the company an advantage when bidding for contracts as it will, in most cases, have a rig available to meet the needs of the specific contract, whether it is deepwater or shallow-water. This capability also provides the company with a certain amount of diversification. As many followers of the industry are already well aware (and which I have pointed out before), it is substantially more expensive to produce oil in a deep- or ultra-deepwater environment than it is in a shallow-water environment. As a result, an exploration and production company may be willing to invest in a shallow-water project when they would not invest in a deepwater project. Conversely, deepwater projects are typically more profitable than shallow-water projects from the perspective of offshore drilling contractors. Ensco's varied fleet will allow it to take advantage of both situations.

For quite some time now, I have stated in various articles that exploration & production companies have been showing a marked preference for modern, high-specification drilling units. This is due to the fact that these rigs typically have improved performance and safety characteristics compared with their older peers. While Ensco does still have some older jack-up rigs in its fleet that it obtained during its acquisition of Pride International, for the most part its fleet consists of mostly modern high-specification rigs (and the company has been disposing of the older rigs over the last year or two). This fact, combined with strong internal controls, has given Ensco a considerable safety advantage of many of the other companies in the industry. This is evident when we look at Ensco's safety record. The company has had a significantly lower recordable incident rate than the industry average over the past five years.

Source: Ensco plc

Ensco's strong safety record is something that will inevitably prove to be a competitive advantage for Ensco as the offshore drilling industry continues to recover. As mentioned earlier, exploration & production companies are putting an increasing amount of emphasis on this, particularly since the Macondo disaster of 2010. In addition, some countries have passed new regulations requiring offshore drilling rigs operating in their waters to have certain characteristics. With its strong record, Ensco has proven itself to be a high quality and safe rig operator and this will likely attract customers to the company.

Ensco has also managed to improve its fleetwide economic utilization throughout the downturn, which is something that should appeal to investors. This is because of the way that offshore drilling rigs are compensated by exploration & production companies under their contracts. In short, an offshore drilling rig only generates revenue, or dayrate, for that time in which it actually operates and performs drilling services for the contractor. It is not compensated for that time that it spends out of operation receiving maintenance or repairs. Thus, the challenge for the offshore contractor is to minimize the time that a given rig spends out of operation while still ensuring that it receives all necessary maintenance. A contractor's success at achieving this goal is measured by the economic utilization rate, which is simply the ratio of how much revenue the rigs actually generated compared with what they would have generated had they incurred no downtime at all based on their current contracts. Here is how Ensco's economic utilization rate has varied over the past five years:

Source: Ensco plc

As this chart shows, Ensco has managed to consistently increase its fleetwide economic utilization rate over the course of the most recent industry downturn. The company currently boasts a 99% economic utilization rate, which is the highest that is realistically possible due to the fact that offshore drilling rigs are highly sophisticated machines and like all such machines will always require some amount of maintenance. Thus, this is something that investors should be pleased with as Ensco is clearly doing an excellent job of maximizing its revenues given its current portfolio of contracts. Thus, the company brought in as much money as it possibly could throughout the most recent downturn and into the early stages of the nascent recovery.

Financial Matters

Over the past few years and especially the last year, investors have been quite concerned about the balance sheets of the various companies in the offshore drilling industry. This is due to the fact that many companies leveraged themselves up to construct new rigs during the previous industry upcycle and now the low dayrates and limited number of new contract awards are rendering contractors unable to pay down these commitments. In some cases, drilling companies have been forced to enter into Chapter 11 restructuring arrangements in order to stay afloat. In the case of Ensco however, these fears are unfounded as the company is quite strong financially.

Ensco has a much lower debt level than many of the other major drilling contractors, boasting a net debt-to-capital ratio of 30%. This is a leverage ratio that may be unfamiliar to some. Investopedia defines the term thusly,

The debt-to-capital ratio is a measurement of a company's financial leverage. The debt-to-capital ratio is calculated by taking the company's debt, including both short- and long-term liabilities and dividing it by the total capital. Total capital is all debt plus shareholders' equity, which may include items such as common stock, preferred stock, and minority shares."

In this case, the company's net debt is used in the numerator instead of the total debt. Net debt is simply total debt minus cash and cash equivalents, of which Ensco has $900 million.

Another important factor to consider is a company's debt maturity schedule. This essentially tells us when a company's debt comes due and thus when it needs to obtain the money to pay it off, whether by using cash on hand or by refinancing the debt. This chart shows the maturity schedule for all of Ensco's current debt and how it compares with the company's liquidity.

Source: Ensco plc

As this chart clearly shows, Ensco currently has less than $1 billion in debt maturing between now and 2024. The company currently has approximately $900 million in cash and cash equivalents and another $2 billion available on an undrawn revolving credit facility. Therefore, it appears to have sufficient liquidity to handle all of its debt obligations until at least that time. In addition, the offshore drilling industry has already begun to recover so it seems likely that the drilling industry will see at least one upcycle by that time which should allow Ensco to improve its liquidity even further. Ensco has approximately $3.2 billion in contract backlog so it will have money coming in between now and 2024 and this figure should increase as the offshore drilling industry continues to recover. Thus, Ensco does not appear likely to encounter the same debt-related problems that forced peer companies such as Seadrill (SDRL) and Ocean Rig (ORIG) into Chapter 11 proceedings.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ensco is a large, well-capitalized offshore drilling contractor with a high-quality fleet. The firm's fleet and safety record give it a competitive advantage when bidding for contracts and its financial strength allow it to weather the current climate in the industry. It should be well positioned to take advantage of opportunities as the industry continues to recover going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.