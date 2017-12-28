KB Home - Buying Growth At An Interesting Price

The stock is still an interesting buy even after doubling in 2017.

Both the US economy and housing are either accelerating or about to accelerate.

Just recently, I wrote an article that covered the macro outlook of homebuilders. This article concluded that the average homebuilding stock is currently anything but cheap considering the results of leading indicators like NAHB housing sentiment and building permits.

In this article, I am going to present to you a homebuilder that wants to be bought despite being up roughly 100% since the start of 2017.

Source: KB Home

Look For The Sweet Spot

I don't think the company I am going to present you is a surprise at this point given the title of this article and the logo you just saw. I believe that KB Home (KBH) is still an interesting investment going into 2018 and my analysis starts with leading macro indicators.

One of the graphs I used in my previous article can be seen below. This graph compares two leading indicators. 'Leading' means that they tell you what to expect in terms of real growth in the housing market. The NAHB housing sentiment indicator just reached a new high while it seems as if building permits are struggling a bit to break out. That's why I used multiple colors of green and yellow - to show you the stages of growth, from growth acceleration to modest growth and the current stagnation phase.

However, housing stocks are massively pricing in the current tax cuts which are expected to boost the housing market in 2018 and beyond. In addition to that I dug a bit deeper and found that the South and West are outperforming other regions as you can see below.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Census Bureau)

The West is going up slowly with a lot of volatility while the South seems to be breaking out of a sideways range that started back in 2015.

The West is currently seeing 4% growth while the South is outperforming at more than 7% growth. US total building permits growth is at 3.8% while both the Midwest and Northeast are contracting.

So, why does this matter? It matters because KB Home is doing business in the strongest regions. The company sells houses mainly on the West Coast and central Colorado and Texas. Moreover, more than 50% of its clients are first time buyers which means that a strengthening housing market could really benefit this company.

Source: KB Home Q3/2017 Earnings Presentation

So far so good, but is this company able to turn positive sentiment into growth or is this a case of 'a rising tide lifts all boats'?

Turning Macro into Micro

KB Home is working with a very interesting approach called 'build-to-order' which allows the company to be more flexible and to adjust to customer needs.

BTO provides flexibility to move with demand, which drives absorption. With a large backlog of sold homes, we can manage starts to achieve even-flow production at the community level, driving efficiencies in overhead and cost to build - KB Home (Q3/2017 Earnings Presentation)

This is one of the reasons that the company has been so successful at turning macro economic trends into bottom and top line growth (micro economics, hence the subtitle).

Since 2014, the average selling price has increased from roughly $330 thousand to almost $390 thousand. This 18% increase is in line with the Case-Shiller price increase during the same period. Deliveries soared almost 50% to more than 10,600 unites. This increase is massively outperforming the 30% increase of building permits during the same period, which indicates the strength of KB Home's business model.

Source: KB Home Q3/2017 Earnings Presentation

Sales are perfectly following this trend with 15% growth as compared with 2016. This trend is supported by strong pricing power and the favorable position of KB Home which allows it to benefit from first time buyers in fairly valued neighborhoods.

KBH data by YCharts

In addition, they are able to charge higher prices through their build-to-order model which also allows the company to cut costs and increase profitability.

Selling, general and administrative expenses dropped from 11.9% in 2015 to 9.6% as of the third quarter of 2017. Operating profits increased from 4.7% to 7.4%. This exactly the kind of improvement you want to see besides a strong macro environment or growing top line growth.

Source: KB Home Q3/2017 Earnings Presentation

Furthermore, the company is finally reaping the benefits from massive land investments. The current sales increase has caused net operating cashflows to be positive since 2015. Also note the acceleration between 2016 and 2017, when the economy started to accelerate.

Source: KB Home Q3/2017 Earnings Presentation

The Definition Of Cheap

The current favorable macro environment has (obviously) not gone unnoticed by analysts. Full year EPS expectations for 2018 have been increased from $1.85 in Q1 of 2017 to $2.13 in December of 2017.

Hence the company is trading at roughly 15 times next year's earnings. And I always add that these expectations are not final. I think that we are going to see higher revisions as sentiment increases further (as it should under the new tax plan and economic trend).

Bottom line growth over the next 5 years is expected to be at 25% which indicates a PEG ratio of 0.90 while the company is trading at roughly 0.66 times sales.

Normally stocks that are too cheap are a warning signal. However, in this case we are trading a macro stock that is seeing a very favorable environment. This gives us green light to proceed, so to speak. And we are buying the company at a price that has doubled in less than 12 months.

Summary

KB Home is a very interesting trade. The macro environment is very favorable toward cyclical macro stocks and the company is doing business in the strongest regions when it comes to expected housing activity. In addition to that I like how the company is able to turn a favorable business environment into very strong top and bottom line growth. Furthermore, you still get to buy the stock without having to jump on a train that has left the station months ago.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KBH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.