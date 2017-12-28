My 3 Top Dividend Stock Picks For 2018

Thanks to tax-loss selling, this is my favorite time of year to go bargain hunting for stocks. I believe this is a holiday gift that the market gives to investors who are willing to do some research and then selectively buy beaten-down stocks that are likely to rebound sharply as tax-loss selling fades in the last days of December. Most investors know that stocks can get pushed too high during times of euphoria, and also go below fair value when some investors get overly pessimistic or lose patience. I like to find stocks that have been beaten down to cheap levels, and then get hit again with seasonal tax-loss selling. If an investor has had a good year in some other stocks, they just might be willing to sell you some shares in a "loser" at a bargain price, just so they can get the tax losses.

I always ask: If this beaten-down stock can sell for X with all of this tax-loss selling going on, what might it be able to sell for when the tax-loss selling pressure is over, and the answer is usually quite a bit more. Window dressing by portfolio managers can also put selling pressure on cheap stocks at year end, but that is almost over. The other factor that can push beaten-down stocks higher in January is short covering. If you have been short a stock that has gone down, you have made money and probably would love to wait until January before covering so that you can defer taxes for another year. The combination of window dressing and tax-loss selling ending by December 31, and shorts covering in the first week or two of January, can lead to very powerful rebounds. With this in mind, here are three dividend stocks that appear to be bargains at current prices, and could offer solid gains into 2018:

General Electric (GE) shares have plunged in 2017 and not everyone is sure it has reached rock bottom yet, (including me), however, it does appear that this stock has stabilized and it now shows the early signs of a bottoming-out process in the $17 to $18 per share range. Take a look at the chart below and you can see GE shares were trading for nearly $26 per share in August and have since plunged to below $18 per share:

The 52-week high is just over $32 per share and I never understood why anyone would pay that much for this stock. After all, it is an industrial company and it was earning just around $1.50 per share, and it has a fair amount of debt. Paying about $30 per share when it had earnings estimates of about $1.50 per share put the price to earnings ratio at around 20, which I felt was too rich. However, the valuation and investor sentiment for this stock is now totally different. This stock has quickly gone out of favor due to the new CEO slashing the dividend and earnings estimates for 2018 to just about $1 per share. However, I believe that the new CEO might be sandbagging the earnings estimates so that he can possibly under-promise and then over-deliver. The dividend is now 48 cents per share which offers a yield of about 2.7%.

As I said earlier, I am not sure if GE has hit bottom, and some analysts expect it to go lower. One analyst at Deutsche Bank (DB) recently put a $15 price target on these shares. If this stock is going to $15, then it is clearly too early to buy. However, I have a backup plan if it does go to $15, and there are a number of reasons to believe it will never get that cheap. First of all, there has clearly been a bottom forming over the past few weeks, in the $17 range. I also think earnings guidance for just about $1 per share for 2018 could be too low and therefore actual earnings may surprise to the upside.

In the meanwhile, since I am buying now, I am getting paid a dividend of 48 cents per share each year. That means that even if I buy shares now for about $17.50, by this time next year, my actual cost basis will be down to around $17 per share. This is thanks to the dividend payments I will receive. I can also consider selling call options on my GE stake which could provide me with option premiums that can also generate income and therefore further reduce my cost basis. (However, this can limit my upside potential as well.) I don't believe that GE shares will reach the $15 level because there is still a view among many investors that GE is a blue chip stock. It has been in business for many decades and a household name for generations. It does own many world-class businesses and this is another factor that will probably always give this stock a premium valuation. It is not realistic for an investor to expect to buy the exact bottom in a stock, so at some point you have to start to set your plan into motion and for me that time is now.

All in all, I am balancing the risk of possibly buying too early at about $17.50 per share with the fact that by this time next year, my cost basis will be only about $17 per share thanks to the dividend. If I am wrong about buying now and the stock goes to $15 in the next year or so, I don't really care because I will then buy more and average-down my cost basis. My plan is to buy some GE shares now (especially on down days), and build a decent position over the next year or two. I think at these levels, and with this plan to accumulate more shares in the coming months on any further pullbacks, my potential downside risks are fairly limited.

It appears that economic growth in the U.S. is clearly improving and that it will accelerate further as tax cuts and reforms are implemented. These positives do not seem to be priced into the stock, nor do these positives seem to be included in the significantly reduced earnings estimates for 2018. In time, I would not be surprised to see GE earning $1.50 per share or even more, especially if the oil industry rebounds. If that occurs, buying GE now for about $17.50 per share or less will have turned out to be a bargain. In addition to the longer-term potential, there is also the chance that GE shares get a solid rebound in the next couple weeks as tax-loss selling fades. It's not just tax-loss selling that has probably hit GE shares hard lately; I think there has been a lot of "window dressing" selling pressure, as well.



If you are a fund manager, I really doubt you want to show GE shares in your end-of-the-year portfolio report. Because of that, I believe GE shares have been dumped in recent days by fund managers for "window dressing" purposes. By doing this they can show reduced exposure or no exposure to one of the worst performing industrial stocks of 2017. However, selling pressure from window dressing is coming to an end soon and many fund managers could be planning to buy the GE shares (that they sold at the end of 2017), back in January 2018.



One more thought: GE looks cheap now compared to other industrials like Caterpillar (CAT) and Boeing (BA), which both had their share of disappointing news and issues about 1 to 2 years ago. Caterpillar now trades for about 20 times earnings and Boeing trades for nearly 30 times earnings. GE is trading for about 17 times earnings, and (like Boeing) it has a world class aviation business. I believe GE's current earnings estimates are depressed and possibly too low for 2018, so this stock could be even cheaper than it appears. GE might be next in line for a Caterpillar or Boeing-like rally, and this is one more reason I am starting to buy GE shares now.

Libbey, Inc. (LBY) is a manufacturer of glassware, flatware and dinnerware. This company sells under the Libbey brand name which is known as an industry leader, but it also sells under other well-known brand names such as Reed and Barton, Royal Leerdam, Crisa and others. As you can see in the chart below, Libbey shares have declined in 2017, but it is now starting to rebound as tax-loss selling ends and some bargain hunting kicks in. This stock was trading for about $18 per share at the start of 2017, and it now can be bought for just about $7 per share. I think this stock could rebound fairly soon back over $10 per share, which is where it was trading in October.

This stock has been hit this year mostly because of one time issues, and because these one time issues are unlikely to occur again, these shares could be poised for a big rebound in 2018. These one time issues included a good will charge, as well as a number of severe weather events such as the hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Mexico, Puerto Rico, all of which disrupted business in Q3. However, these Q3 order delays could lead to a surge in orders for Q4, which is already usually one of the best quarters for this company.

Even though this stock has already started to rebound off of recent lows, it is still trading for just about half of what it traded for in April and about one-third of the 52-week high, which is nearly $20 per share. I see this as a rare opportunity to buy a world-class company with many well-known brands at a dirt cheap valuation. This company offers a dividend of 47 cents per share, and that provides a yield of about 6.9%. This dividend appears safe since the company has strong positive cash flow, and a solid balance sheet with significant liquidity. The consensus analyst price target is $12 per share, and analysts expect earnings of 70 cents per share in 2018, which also more than covers the dividend. I see this stock as a top pick for 2018 for both capital gains and dividend income. I recently wrote an extensive article about this company and the buying opportunity which you can read here.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) is an investment manager firm that offers a wide range of equity funds under the "Hennessy Fund" brand. These funds specialize in everything from small caps, large caps, value, utilities, technology, and many more. This firm was founded by Neil J. Hennessy in California in 1989 and it has grown rapidly over the years. It now has about $6.89 billion in assets under management or "AUM". Mr. Hennessy is a frequent guest and contributor at CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg TV, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's and other networks and publications. He has been ranked in Barron's Top 100 Mutual Fund Managers for many years. This company has a strong management team, a history of growth and it appears to be very undervalued, so let's take a closer look:

On December 4, 2017, Hennessy Advisors announced record earnings and revenues for fiscal year 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017. The company reported earnings of $1.92 per share, on revenues of $53 million. The company also recently announced that it acquired two Rainier equity funds which represents about $122 million in assets. With this transaction, the total assets under management for Hennessy Advisors will total about $7 billion. That amount is probably climbing as the bull market continues.

This company pays a 30 cent per share dividend, which provides a yield of almost 2%. Over the past 5 years, the dividend has grown rapidly, at a rate of about 29.8% annually. With earnings of nearly $2 per share, there is room for further increases in the dividend. Furthermore, since about 41% of outstanding shares are held by insiders, the management team is aligned with shareholders. This means the incentive for dividend and earnings growth, and the desire to create shareholder value should be strong at this company.

As the chart above shows, this stock has been mostly in a trading range for the past few months, which has been between roughly $15 and $18 per share. This stock was trading for nearly $18 per share for the first couple weeks of December, but a recent pullback is providing an ideal buying opportunity. The 52-week high is $21.60, so while this stock is not as far off its 52-week highs as the other stocks mentioned in this article, it is still down enough to potentially be seeing some tax-loss selling pressure.

This stock is trading at just about 8 times earnings, while big name investment management firms are trading at much higher levels. For example, T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) is expected to earn about $5.86 per share in 2018, and it trades for $104, which suggests a price to earnings ratio of about 18. Invesco, Ltd., (IVZ) has earnings estimates of $2.90 per share for 2018, and it trades for about $37 per share, which implies a price to earnings ratio of around 13. This indicates there is a significant amount of potential upside, in shares of Hennessy Advisors.



It's worth noting that a value focused fund has made Hennessy Advisors one of the top ten holdings in its portfolio. In August, analysts at Singular Research issued a buy rating and set a $20 price target on this stock. While that does offer upside potential of nearly 30%, I think that target is too low. The 52-week high is $21.61 and I think this stock could take out those highs in 2018 and trade for somewhere between $24 to $25 per share. That would imply a price to earnings ratio of just around 12 to 12.5 times, since the company is expected to earn about $2 per share. That is a very reasonable valuation, especially when compared to some of the larger asset management firms.

The current price to earnings ratio of just about 8 times shows this stock is deeply undervalued and that could make it an attractive takeover target For a larger firm that is trading for between 13 to 18 times earnings, buying Hennessy Advisors for a discount to this valuation would be very accretive to earnings. Hennessy Advisors has a market capitalization of just around $123 million, and that is not a lot, especially considering it has nearly $7 billion in assets under management. Hennessy Advisors has a strong balance sheet with about $16 million in cash and around $26 million in debt. This balance sheet strength could also make a buyout of this firm more attractive. Many Hennessy Funds have been top performers, and that is another factor that could make it an attractive buyout target. For example, Barron's pointed out that The Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Fund has outpaced 86% of its peers, for the past ten years.

I would not buy this stock solely for a potential buyout, but at this valuation, it could really make sense for a larger firm to consider. I would buy this stock because it is very undervalued at just about 8 times earnings, and it offers dividend growth. I am also buying because asset managers like Hennessy Advisors could benefit greatly from the continued gains in the stock market.

If you want updates on these stocks in the future or other deep value and contrarian investing ideas, please consider following me. From now until early January, I plan to focus my articles on beaten-down stocks that appear poised for big rebounds into 2018, especially as tax-loss selling ends.

