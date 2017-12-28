Northern Dynasty Minerals:  The Truth About The Framework Agreement

The management of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) delivered on every major goal set before them in 2017, and these were very lofty goals. In case you missed it, the goals were:

1. Settle with the EPA.

2. Find a major to partner with.

3. File for permitting.

EPA settlement occurred in May of this year and the last two goals were achieved in just the last few weeks. There was major hype among shareholders around the second goal of finding a major to partner with. Many investors, including myself, believed that the Pebble mine would attract 50% partners for at minimum $2.5 Billion, although we all know that the mine is worth many multiples of that, especially with Copper hitting a 3.5-year. When the framework agreement with First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-CA: TSX), many shareholders were upset that FM was granted the option for a 50% stake for just $1.5 Billion when the intrinsic value is much higher.

I contend that the framework agreement puts NAK in the driver seat of their destiny and opens many doors moving forward. Allow me to explain my thesis before you dust off the pitchforks and ignite the torches. The framework agreement is just that – a framework – from a trader’s point of view, it should be looked at as an option to purchase, not the obligation and is non-binding at this point in time. The deal is comprised of $150 Million paid over four years and the additional $1.35 Billion to be paid upon FM exercising their option. If FM chooses not to exercise their option, the $150 Million paid to NAK is non-refundable, meaning that FM funded the permitting fees and expenses for Pebble at no cost to NAK. If you want further explanation look no further than Marin Katusa’s interview with Ron Thiessen, where Ron thoroughly explains this aspect of the framework agreement.

The other intriguing aspect of this non-binding framework agreement is that it virtually invites other players to the table to place their bids. Ron Thiessen, CEO of Northern Dynasty Minerals, stated in the interview with Marin Katusa that First Quantum got a good deal on the current framework in place. When copper is looked at as one of the most valuable commodities in the coming years due to infrastructure needs and the electric vehicle craze, it is hard to believe that majors wouldn’t be chomping at the bit to make a better offer before the deal is finalized in Q2. Specifically, majors like RIO and FCX who are having the Grasberg mine yanked out from under them by the Indonesian government and would of course be looking to replace the lost copper production. Pebble happens to be the largest un-mined copper deposit in the world, located in arguably one of the most stable political and regulatory environments. It only makes sense that these majors, as well as others are at the very least taking a serious look at the value to be had from mining Pebble.

Mike Kozak, an analyst for Cantor Fitzgerald, has also talked about the potential for a takeover of Northern Dynasty. In the analyst comments from just over a week ago, Kozak states “in our view, Northern Dynasty will now become a highly sought-after take-out target for its residual 50% stake in the project”. He goes on to say that “FM as the first mover is likely to be the catalyst that brings other large-tier base metal and gold producers into the fray”. If Cantor’s opinion is not enough to sway your opinion on the buyout thesis, Ron Thiessen actually stated it himself in the same interview with Marin Katusa. Just for clarification, Thiessen did say that he assumed a takeover could happen sometime in 2019. However, the fact that he even mentions a possible buyout in the future would indicate that management is considering this as a possibility. It should also be noted that First Quantum may very well be one of the partners or the partner, but it does seem that given their lack of experience in the U.S., another company may be better suited for this job. The company that comes to mind is Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) who is partially responsible for the Donlin Gold mine in Alaska. Not to mention, James Fueg who had a leadership role for the Donlin project was recently hired to serve as part of Pebble’s technical leadership.

Regardless of whether a buyout occurs or not, other short term catalysts to be aware of are the detailed mine plan, which will most likely be released to the public within two weeks of submission date (12/22) per the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Permitting Process. We could also receive formal EPA news in early 2018 and the possibility of accelerated permitting due to Trump’s recent executive order to Speed Up Public-Works Permits. In addition, formalization of the First Quantum agreement could occur late March or early April, if not sooner. Lastly, but certainly not least, the stock price stands to reap the benefits of a massive short squeeze at any time. In Katusa’s interview with Ron Thiessen, he actually stated that investors could expect to see shorts starting to cover as early as this week. Now that NAK’s goals have been met, this project is substantially de-risked and as a benefit, institutional investors will likely start to increase their positions. Pebble is often called a world-class mine and based on the company’s bright future, I believe it is a world-class investment, too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.