Calfrac: Best Positioned To Benefit From Ongoing Industry Recovery

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Calfrac trades under CFW on the TSX where most of its liquidity is.

We believe Calfrac Well Services (CFW.TO) (OTCPK:CFWFF) represents the best company to gain exposure to the North American onshore pressure pumping industry. Calfrac's valuation is currently deeply depressed due to high leverage, but as EBITDA recovers to mid-cycle levels, current debt level looks increasingly manageable under crude pricing. In this article, we will go through the industry, why you should consider adding exposure to this industry, and why Calfrac is the best play for investors looking for a leveraged play.

Pressure Pumping Industry

Pressure pumping is a cyclical industry, thriving when the oil and gas upstream exploration companies spend more on drilling and, more importantly, well completion. The industry has been hit very hard during the current oil downturn starting in late 2014. The industry depends on both volume and pricing, and both factors are interrelated throughout the cycle. When oil prices are high, E&P companies increase their budget in order to maximum production growth and certain oil plays with higher netbacks become profitable (deep sea, oil sands). Pressure pumpers, in response to the higher demand, order new builds and expand their fleet in order to maintain market share. When the industry faces a downturn, lower E&P budgets pressure pricing and competitors rush to lower prices, sometimes to unsustainable levels. Pumpers park idle equipment, some of them choose to cannibalize while others spend to maintain a parked fleet.

We have been following the pressure pumping industry very closely since the oil downturn through 2017 and believe that we are now through the trough and entering mid-cycle. Significant upside remains for the North American pressure pumpers. We believe the North American pressure pumping industry has seen its worst slump and better days are ahead as a result of supportive industry demand and tightened supply in the current market.

Why invest in pumpers, not the upstream producers or even in oil directly? Upstream E&P provides a more direct exposure to the oil market while pumpers have higher torque under the current undersupplied completion market. When oil price recovers, pumpers do not necessarily rally because its drivers are E&P spending and market supply/demand. Oil is currently stabilized around WTI US$60, and while most of us would agree that the days of a hundred dollar oil are over, we see limited upside for oil price in the near-term. Now that the oil price is stabilized, E&P starts to spend again and production needs to be replaced with new wells, the completion market is ripe for consistent pricing gains and capacity expansion.

When you look at the two return charts below, you can see from the first chart that over 5 years CFW and oil index largely followed each other.

Second chart shows that starting late 2017, CFW started to outperform the oil index, just about when the fracking market starts to tighten up.

Source: Google Finance

The lag between oil price and pumpers' stock price is due to the timing issues and how E&P companies set their budget. A temporary surge in WTI does not necessarily incentivize exploration companies to increase their budget next year. Only when E&P companies believe that oil price is stable at current levels and the long-term outlook is positive will they increase next year's budget. For American shale players, the current oil pricing environment has been considered constructive given OPEC's unwavering commitment to price stability and superior economics at several shale plays i.e. Permian, Eagle Ford.

Bloomberg earlier reported that major shale producers have been able to lock in higher oil prices through hedging and overall oilfield spending in U.S. and Canada is poised to increase again in 2018. This is music to the ears for pumpers as they head into contract negotiations.

Keep Feeding On Those DUCs

American shale drillers have gone on a drilling frenzy as oil price continues to strengthen under the backdrop of OPEC intervention. The oil rig count has doubled since mid 2016. The result of this drilling frenzy and little completion is a large number of drilled but uncompleted wells. Other reasons that contribute to the build-up of DUCs are continued tweaking of completion technology and logistical issues such as pipeline capacity which prevent producers from completing a well if crude cannot be transported. Producers drilled the wells, and at some point, they will have to complete them. There are many reasons why shale producers drilled so many uncompleted holes, including a rush to expand reserves, provide flexibility for a future production ramp, cheap servicing costs, or even waiting for better timing and better crude pricing.

Bloomberg has reported the surge in DUCs since mid-2016 and the story continues to support a constructive demand environment for pumpers.

Under-Supplied Market

The North American completion market remains under-supplied in the near to medium term, as service providers parked and cannibalized equipment during the downturn. As the market recovers, one of the signs we look for is when companies start to order new fleet to meet demand. Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) announced this month that it has ordered 3 new fleet totalling 150,000 HP. Keane's CEO commented that "Supply and demand fundamentals for U.S. oil and gas well completions remain highly constructive for quality completions service providers." We are encouraged by this announcement as companies will only order new fleet if contract pricing meets its return requirement. The management must possess great confidence in its order book and near-term outlook in order to commit to $115 million of new build capital expenditure.

Company Overview

Calfrac is an independent provider of specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, Mexico and Argentina, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing and other well stimulation services. As of Q3 2017, CFW boosts total active HP of 1,057k (338k idle).

Calfrac is best positioned among its peers due to its significant exposure to the U.S. market and select international markets. Compared to its Canadian-only peers, U.S. shale represents an attractive market that is poised for strong growth in the coming years. The Canadian market has a more muted outlook at current pricing levels due to higher production costs and persistent pipeline issues. Compared to most U.S. pure plays, Calfrac is among the most levered and has traded at a significant discount.

Source: Company filings

Permian Potential

Permian is one of the most prolific shale region in the U.S. and many producers have now focused heavily on the most important shale plays including Permian, Bakken, Eagle Ford. Calfrac has now been invited by a customer to operate in Permian.

Calfrac announced its 2018 capital program of $132 million of which $104 is maintenance capex. Calfrac has been busy with fleet reactivation. During the first half of 2018, Calfrac expects to deploy its 16th fleet in the U.S. and 8th fleet in Canada. Permian has the largest reserve of DUCs among the shale plays, and that couples with E&P's heavy focus on Permian at current pricing translates into a large revenue potential for Calfrac. Other operators are also focusing on Permian such as Keane which is planning to focus its newly ordered fleet on the basin. Calfrac was able to enter Permian in an organic way which is encouraging and could signal more opportunities to come.

Capital Structure

Calfrac is the most levered among its peers, due to a large tranche of senior unsecured notes of US$600 million. Other debt including a C$200 million tranche of second lien term loan. Total net debt is ~$950 million as of Q3 2017. Under current street estimates, 2017 EBITDA is estimated at $200 million and 2018 at $270 million. Leverage will be at ~3.5x by the end of 2018, excluding debt repayment from positive cash flow starting in 2018.

Valuation

Calfrac currently trades at EV / 2018 EBITDA of 6.5x, but given the industry is just beginning to recover from a multi-year trough, we believe a more normalized pricing environment could result in significant multiple re-rating for the stock. 7.0-8.0x EBITDA represents a reasonable valuation in a mid-cycle recovery. As the industry recovery started to show its full force in Q3 2017, 2018 EBITDA represents a true run-rate metric for this stock.

(thousands) Active HP 1,057 Idle HP 338 Total HP 1,395 (millions) Share Price (Dec 27) $5.80 Shares O/S (Q3 2017) 145 Equity Value $841 Term Loan (US$600M) $780 Second-Lien Term Loan $200 Cash -$43 AIMCo Warrants Proceeds -$29 Enterprise Value $1,749 EV/HP $1,254 2017E EBITDA $200 2018E EBITDA $270 EV/2017E EBITDA 8.7x EV/2018E EBITDA 6.5x

For the pumpers, we would also look at EV/HP (horsepower). Calfrac currently traders at a 50% discount to its peers. Assuming that Calfrac is able to bring its leverage within 3.0x, and the stock closes its gap with its peers by 50% (currently trading at $1,200 per HP, improving to $2,000 per HP), that translates to almost >100% upside to the equity holders. The same lift would be achieved in the event of significant deleveraging event as mentioned above.

Assumed EV / HP $2,000 Total HP (000's) 1,395 Implied EV ($ millions) $2,790 Implied Equity Value $1,882 Implied Share Price $12.98 Premium 124%

Calfrac has been trading at a significant discount to its Canadian peers (given it's listed on the TSX). Note that Trican's multiple expanded meaningfully after they announced the sale of U.S. business to Keane Group which brought its leverage back in-line. We are confident that any actions by Calfrac to improve its balance sheet would serve as a meaningful catalyst for the stock. Several levers that Calfrac could pull to deleverage include:

Sale of international businesses. CFW listed $110 million of assets for its Russian business and $150 million for its Latin America business. Assuming that CFW is willing to part ways with these assets at 1.0x BV, we could see the leverage come down by ~1.0x and could serve as a meaningful catalyst for the stock price. The Russian operation is more likely to be sold given limited upside from the restriction around unconventional plays and mature financials. The Latin Am operation will likely receive a better valuation once profitability is restored (currently break-even)

2018 expected free cash flow to be close to $50 million ($270 million EBITDA less $132 million capex less $80 million interest expense, excluding WC and minimal tax expense). As majority of the fleet reactivation will be done in 2018, capex is expected to fall back resulting in FCF improvement

Potential sale of U.S. coiled tubing and cementing assets, proceeds unclear but could be >$20 million

Risks

The biggest risk we will be monitoring is the pace of new build among the industry players. The pressure pumping industry has gone through a cycle trough that's seen many horsepower disappear from the market due to parked equipment becoming obsolete and cannibalized. As demand grows, many players will first resort to reactivation before ordering new builds but eventually new fleets will be added to the market. We will look for signs when the market becomes oversupplied which could be detrimental to the long-term health of the whole industry.

Conclusion

Pressure pumping represents one of the most attractive areas within the North American oilfield services industry. The U.S. shale is poised for strong production growth for the years to come. Canadian producers are adapting to the current pricing environment and a highly concentrated industry spells pricing discipline and profitability. As OPEC demonstrated its commitment to price stability over the long-term, we believe industry fundamentals can't be better for the pumpers to restore profitability and growth.

Calfrac was hammered hard during the downturn due to its high leverage. Some of its peers chose to divest assets to shore up the balance sheet, but CFW decided to keep its U.S. exposure despite the pressure on its share price. The decision resulted in significant loss of shareholder value, but so did it open up a great opportunity for investors that have higher risk appetite seeking outsized return. If the industry momentum continues into 2018, Calfrac is best positioned to benefit as leverage becomes increasingly manageable and valuations returns to levels in-line with peers. Upside to the stock is >50% and could reach 100% if the valuation gap can be closed between CFW and peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.